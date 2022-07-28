Vikranth Rona Twitter Review: కిచ్చా సుదీప్‌ ‘విక్రాంత్‌ రోణ’ ఎలా ఉందంటే..

Jul 28, 2022, 08:14 IST
Vikranth Rona Movie Twitter Review In telugu - Sakshi

కన్నడ సూపర్‌స్టార్‌ కిచ్చా సుదీప్‌ హీరోగా నటించిన భారీ యాక్షన్‌ ఎమోషనల్‌ ఫాంటసీ అడ్వెంచర్‌ కథా చిత్రం విక్రాంత్‌ రోణ. అనూప్‌ భండారీ దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రంలో గ్లామర్‌ స్టార్‌ జాక్వెలిన్‌ ఫెర్నాండెజ్‌ హీరోయిన్‌గా నటించారు. ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన టీజర్‌, ట్రైలర్‌కి భారీ స్పందన లభించింది.

ఈగ, బాహుబలి, సైరా లాంటి చిత్రాలతో సుదీప్‌ తెలుగు ఆడియన్స్‌కు దగ్గరవ్వడంతో టాలీవుడ్‌లో కూడా ‘విక్రాంత్‌ రోణ’పై హైప్‌ క్రియేట్‌ అయింది. భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య  నేడు(జులై 28) ఈ చిత్రం ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా విడుదలైంది.  ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల బొమ్మ పడిపోయింది. దీంతో ఈ సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా తన అభిప్రాయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. ‘విక్రాంత్‌ రోణ’ కథేంటి? ఎలా ఉంది? తదితర విషయాలను ట్విటర్‌ వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూడండి.అయితే, ఇది కేవలం ప్రేక్షకుడి అభిప్రాయం మాత్రమే. అందులో వారు పేర్కొన్న అంశాలకు ‘సాక్షి’ బాధ్యత వహించదు. 

త్రీడీలో వచ్చిన చిత్రాల్లో విక్రాంత్‌ రోణ  ఒక మంచి చిత్రమని, సుదీప్‌ పెర్ఫామెన్స్‌ అద్భుతమంటూ కామెంట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు. కన్నడ పరిశ్రమని మరోస్థాయిలో నిలబెట్టిన చిత్రమిదని అంటున్నారు. 

హాలీవుడ్‌ స్థాయిలో ఈ చిత్రాన్ని తెరకెక్కించారని, నిర్మాణ విలువలు చాలా బాగున్నాయని చెబుతున్నారు. ఫస్టాఫ్‌ చాలా బాగుందని, ఇంటర్వెల్‌ ట్విస్ట్‌ అదిరింది అంటున్నారు. 

