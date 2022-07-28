కన్నడ సూపర్‌స్టార్‌ కిచ్చా సుదీప్‌ హీరోగా నటించిన భారీ యాక్షన్‌ ఎమోషనల్‌ ఫాంటసీ అడ్వెంచర్‌ కథా చిత్రం విక్రాంత్‌ రోణ. అనూప్‌ భండారీ దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రంలో గ్లామర్‌ స్టార్‌ జాక్వెలిన్‌ ఫెర్నాండెజ్‌ హీరోయిన్‌గా నటించారు. ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన టీజర్‌, ట్రైలర్‌కి భారీ స్పందన లభించింది.

ఈగ, బాహుబలి, సైరా లాంటి చిత్రాలతో సుదీప్‌ తెలుగు ఆడియన్స్‌కు దగ్గరవ్వడంతో టాలీవుడ్‌లో కూడా ‘విక్రాంత్‌ రోణ’పై హైప్‌ క్రియేట్‌ అయింది. భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య నేడు(జులై 28) ఈ చిత్రం ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా విడుదలైంది. ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల బొమ్మ పడిపోయింది. దీంతో ఈ సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా తన అభిప్రాయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. ‘విక్రాంత్‌ రోణ’ కథేంటి? ఎలా ఉంది? తదితర విషయాలను ట్విటర్‌ వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూడండి.అయితే, ఇది కేవలం ప్రేక్షకుడి అభిప్రాయం మాత్రమే. అందులో వారు పేర్కొన్న అంశాలకు ‘సాక్షి’ బాధ్యత వహించదు.

#VikrantRona one of the best 3 D movie in India,,, Best thrill with suspence ,,, what a experience in 3 d totally paisa vasool,,, Kannada industry is in Another level 🔥 🔥 🔥 And collection don't worry guys it will be another level because movie is on 🔥🔥 — Rakesh appu (@Kotresh57392792) July 28, 2022

త్రీడీలో వచ్చిన చిత్రాల్లో విక్రాంత్‌ రోణ ఒక మంచి చిత్రమని, సుదీప్‌ పెర్ఫామెన్స్‌ అద్భుతమంటూ కామెంట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు. కన్నడ పరిశ్రమని మరోస్థాయిలో నిలబెట్టిన చిత్రమిదని అంటున్నారు.

En production design guru!! This is no less than a Hollywood film. Sudeep is stunning, 1st half superb with great interval bang #VikrantRona — Arun (@KfiTalks) July 28, 2022

హాలీవుడ్‌ స్థాయిలో ఈ చిత్రాన్ని తెరకెక్కించారని, నిర్మాణ విలువలు చాలా బాగున్నాయని చెబుతున్నారు. ఫస్టాఫ్‌ చాలా బాగుందని, ఇంటర్వెల్‌ ట్విస్ట్‌ అదిరింది అంటున్నారు.

#VikrantRona Ultimate comedy movie 😂 Every scene is dark. Biggest horror comedy gone wrong lol Biggest disaster from Side actor hero 😂#VikrantRonaFDFS #VikrantRonaReview #VikrantRonaOnJuly28 #KichchaSudeep — Jack (@HoxJack) July 28, 2022

💥💥💥💥💥 VikrantRona Mania All Over 🔥 Record Breaking VikrantRona Movie 🔥#VikrantRona#VikrantRonaToday#VikrantRonaCelebration Megaa Block Buster VikrantRona 🔥@KicchaSudeep ❤@VikrantRona 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xWKf3z2CY2 — The Name Is Kiccha👑 (@TheNameIsKiccha) July 28, 2022

#VikrantRona one word @KicchaSudeep steal the show ,,,, Nirup excellent,,,, Ravishankar gowda ,, neetha everybody super jst wow that it ,,,,, Director is the real hero kudos — Vamshi Paidipally (@dir_vamsi) July 28, 2022

Interval twist ge Theaters full havali , one of the best interval scenes , Kiccha Boss Screen presence & Very Good quality , very very rich Making 💥💥 Eagerly Waiting for 2nd half 🤘🤘#VikrantRona #VikrantRonaFDFS @KicchaSudeep @VikrantRona — HITMAN ROCKY 😎 (@HITMANROCKY45_) July 28, 2022

3D is Very Good.Still it's a Trailer pic.twitter.com/jJ3ydosC6j — TeAm SpiRiT (@TheRkBoss) July 28, 2022

#VikrantRona First half Report: 🛑 Interval Bang is Woww🔥 🛑 @KicchaSudeep 's Style & Swag is the big highlight of the cinema 🛑 BGM, Cinematography, production design is top notch. 🛑 @anupsbhandari 's #Rangitaranga flavour#VikrantRonaReview — Rakshith Reviews🎬 (@RakshithReviews) July 28, 2022

#VikrantRona 1st half: Commercial film blended up with Amazing visuals,BGM,Screenplay,looks everything positive👍,Interval is predictable but good👍 Good 1st half 2nd half: screenplay picks up,@KicchaSudeep action💥,Not like a routine thriller💥,Climax anthem and visuals💥 — OTT Thankan 2.0 (@ott_thankan) July 28, 2022