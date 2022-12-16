Avatar 2 Twitter Review: ‘అవతార్‌ 2’ మూవీ ట్విటర్‌ రివ్యూ

Dec 16, 2022, 09:20 IST
Avatar 2 Movie Twitter Review In Telugu - Sakshi

ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా సినీ ప్రియులు ఎంతగానో ఎదురుచూస్తున్న 'అవతార్: ది వే ఆఫ్ వాటర్ (అవతార్‌-2)’ సినిమా ఎట్టకేలకు ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. జేమ్స్‌ కామెరూన్‌ దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రం నేడు (డిసెంబర్‌ 16) ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా విడుదలైంది. 13 ఏళ్ల తర్వాత వస్తున్న ‘అవతార్‌’కు సీక్వెల్‌గా వస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రంపై భారీ అంచాలు ఉన్నాయి. ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన టీజర్‌, ట్రైలర్‌ సినిమాపై హైప్‌ క్రియేట్‌ చేశాయి.  

ఈ సినిమా విడుదలకు రెండు రోజుల ముందే ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా సీనీ ప్రముఖుల కోసం స్పెషల్‌ స్క్రీనింగ్స్‌ వేశారు. దీంతో అప్పుడే ఈ సినిమాపై సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో రివ్యూలు వచ్చాయి. బాలీవుడ్‌ స్టార్స్‌ అయితే అవతార్‌ 2పై ప్రశంసల జల్లు కురిపించారు. పలు చోట్ల అవతార్‌ 2  ఫస్ట్‌ షో పడిపోవడంతో సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు శుక్రవారం తెల్లవారుజాము నుంచి ట్విటర్‌లో తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. 'అవతార్: ది వే ఆఫ్ వాటర్’ కథేంటి? ఎలా ఉంది తదితర విషయాలను ట్విటర్‌ వేదికగా తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూసేయండి‘అవతార్‌ 2 ఓ విజువల్ ట్రీట్‌. ఎమోషనల్‌గా కూడా కనెక్ట్‌ అవుతుంది. థియేటర్స్‌లో ఈ సినిమా చూస్తే కలిగే అనుభూతే వేరు’ అని నెటిజన్స్‌ అంటున్నారు.

