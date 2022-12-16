ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా సినీ ప్రియులు ఎంతగానో ఎదురుచూస్తున్న 'అవతార్: ది వే ఆఫ్ వాటర్ (అవతార్‌-2)’ సినిమా ఎట్టకేలకు ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. జేమ్స్‌ కామెరూన్‌ దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రం నేడు (డిసెంబర్‌ 16) ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా విడుదలైంది. 13 ఏళ్ల తర్వాత వస్తున్న ‘అవతార్‌’కు సీక్వెల్‌గా వస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రంపై భారీ అంచాలు ఉన్నాయి. ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన టీజర్‌, ట్రైలర్‌ సినిమాపై హైప్‌ క్రియేట్‌ చేశాయి.

ఈ సినిమా విడుదలకు రెండు రోజుల ముందే ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా సీనీ ప్రముఖుల కోసం స్పెషల్‌ స్క్రీనింగ్స్‌ వేశారు. దీంతో అప్పుడే ఈ సినిమాపై సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో రివ్యూలు వచ్చాయి. బాలీవుడ్‌ స్టార్స్‌ అయితే అవతార్‌ 2పై ప్రశంసల జల్లు కురిపించారు. పలు చోట్ల అవతార్‌ 2 ఫస్ట్‌ షో పడిపోవడంతో సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు శుక్రవారం తెల్లవారుజాము నుంచి ట్విటర్‌లో తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. 'అవతార్: ది వే ఆఫ్ వాటర్’ కథేంటి? ఎలా ఉంది తదితర విషయాలను ట్విటర్‌ వేదికగా తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూసేయండి‘అవతార్‌ 2 ఓ విజువల్ ట్రీట్‌. ఎమోషనల్‌గా కూడా కనెక్ట్‌ అవుతుంది. థియేటర్స్‌లో ఈ సినిమా చూస్తే కలిగే అనుభూతే వేరు’ అని నెటిజన్స్‌ అంటున్నారు.

I’m almost convinced James Cameron shot #AvatarTheWayOfWater on another planet. The film is absolutely stunning and immersive. It’s long but I was completely engaged all the way through. Much like #avatar 13 years ago, this film is a cinematic achievement and a must see event! pic.twitter.com/2WFlJzmbeI — Joseph Deckelmeier (@Joelluminerdi) December 6, 2022

#AvatarTheWayOfTheWater First 90mins has surreal experience with ethereal visuals. 25 mins underwater visuals are magnificent. Waiting for the second half!!!! #AvatarTheWayOfWater #Avatar pic.twitter.com/nwYbN6DEh9 — AZEEZ RAHMAN (@Oliverthala) December 16, 2022

Just saw #AvatarTheWayOfWater. I think the first one is overhated but indulgent. But the story was simple and there were only a few characters. The problem is they were too one-dimensional. — Josh Kroeger (@KailKilbourne) December 16, 2022

In #AvatarTheWayOfWater, #Pandora has been so fully realized, and so meticulously worked out by director @JimCameron - who submerged his actors in real water for the film's many underwater sequences - that it all feels completely lived in. It is pure #JamesCameron movie magic! pic.twitter.com/9fz1zTcke9 — Somesh Sinha (@SinhaSomesh) December 16, 2022

#avatar2 foi o único filme da vida que não me fez dormir no cinema, e olha que a maioria nunca passou de 2hrs, e avatar são 3hrs. ESPETÁCULO!! — Caio Vinícius (@caio7090) December 16, 2022

#AvatarTheWayOfWater was fuckin' SICK and made me cry A LOT. I saw it with my dad. The first movie is one of his favorites, so he's been waiting for this for so long and I'm glad he got to see it and I hope he gets to see the next one too. I'M AN AVATAR STAN AND I DON'T FEEL BAD. — taylor johnston. (@TheSewerGoblin) December 16, 2022

#AvatarTheWayOfWater this is a spectacle. It’s very long, the final battle rules , it’s a lock for the Visual effects Oscar and in IMAX 3D there is a mix between HFR & regular frame rate. Jim Cameron you nut. — RRRyan B+ (@TheChewDefense) December 16, 2022

I really enjoy the tech in this film! definitely interested to see how the future tech is crafted every time! #AvatarTheWayOfWater all the marine tech had me like woah I shouldn't enjoy the evilness 😭 — 𝖙𝖜𝖎𝖙𝖈𝖍 𝖙𝖗𝖎𝖘 🎥 𝕯𝖊𝖈 𝟏𝟗 🎊 (@_StayFancy) December 16, 2022

i’m still reeling from the fact that i FINALLY, after twelve years of waiting, got to see #AvatarTheWayOfWater. it was worth the wait and then some. a genuine “see it in theaters on the biggest/best screen possible” kind of movie. (also, see it in 3D. just saying) — Matt Anderson (@matthew70798) December 16, 2022

#AvatarTheWayofWater Review: Brilliance Written All Over It 👏 The Visuals Are Terrific 💯 The Duration Was Not An Issue For Me ✌️#JamesCameron - Take A Bow🤩 The Long Wait Was Worth It😃#Avatar #Avatar2 #Avatar2review #AvatarTheWayOfWaterreview #AvatarTheWayOfWaterreview pic.twitter.com/PDaGeaRvNk — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) December 16, 2022

Saw #AvatarTheWayOfWater on #IMAX tonight. Loved it. It was as good as I wanted it to be. The visuals are truly stunning. I want to see it again already. Big thumbs up 👍🏻 #movie — Josef Blumenfeld (@JosefBlumenfeld) December 16, 2022

AVATAR DAY... ♂️

BEST EXPERIENCE OF ALL TIME WHERE WE GOES TO THE ANOTHER WORLD.. 😇💙#AvatarTheWayOfWater #Avatar | #Avatar2 pic.twitter.com/nrpSMhgsjZ — Karthikeyan AK (@Karthik_AK2) December 16, 2022

All hail James Cameron, King of the Blockbusters! #AvatarTheWayOfWater pic.twitter.com/UJC3DTcyqU — David Hummingbird (@davidshbird) December 16, 2022

After watching #AvatarTheWayOfWater I’d welcome a 9 hour long sequel! Holy shit! https://t.co/cmr8ce3Isq — ❄️Snow Jake❄️ (@Fake_JakeH) December 16, 2022