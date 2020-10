ఆ సమయంలో చచ్చిపోవాలనిపించింది : సినీ నటి

I'm sharing one of the comment section that appeared to be on Manorama online story about me and the mental health struggle I've gone through which I shared personally in my YouTube channel. I shared it because I believe at least one person might get help after knowing there are people out there who's going through it & trying just like YOU. See guys I've already told you how SOME IDIOTS take this mental health issues and when someone openly talks about it- this is how they behave. This is how they RUIN it for many people.. I'm sure they are a bunch of sick people who belong to such categories in our society where such stigmas still works out more than truth & wellness. I just have lots of pity for these stupid people who's living in our society thinking they're full of "BUDHI AND BODHAM" yet they suffer from "VIVARAMILLAYMA". GOOD THAT YOU GUYS DONT HAVE IT AND I PRAY NONE OF YOU GO THROUGH SUCH SHIT BECAUSE GOD FORBID, YOU WONT BE ABLE TO HANDLE IT WITH SUCH LIGHTNESS 😇👍 DEPRESSION, ANXIETY AND OTHER SUCH MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES are A VERY SERIOUS ISSUE we all are going through .. AND, if you CANT HELP, STAY SHUT WITH YOUR STUPIDITY & BROKEN ASSES.

A post shared by Sanusha Santhosh💫 (@sanusha_sanuuu) on Oct 14, 2020 at 11:15pm PDT