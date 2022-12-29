Bomb Cyclone: జారిపోతున్న కార్లు.. మంచులా మారుతున్న వేడి నీళ్లు.. అమెరికా మంచు తుఫాన్ వీడియోలు వైరల్..

Dec 29, 2022, 09:41 IST
Us Bomb Cyclone Snow Storm Videos Gone Viral On Social Media - Sakshi

వాషింగ్టన్‌: అగ్రరాజ్యం అమెరికాలో మంచు తుఫాన్‌  'బాంబ్ సైక్లోన్' విధ్వంసం సృష్టిస్తోంది. రక్తం గట్టకట్టే చలిలో ప్రజలు వణికిపోతున్నారు. వారం రోజులుగా తీవ్ర ఇబ్బందులు ఎదుర్కొంటూ ఇళ్లకే పరిమితమవుతున్నారు. ఈ మంచు తుఫాన్‌ కారణంగా క్రిస్‌మస్ పండుగను కూడా సరిగా జరుపుకోలేకపోయారు.

చరిత్రలో ఎన్నడు లేని విధంగా మంచు భారీగా కురవడంతో అమెరికాలోని అనేక ప్రాంతాలు మంచు దిబ్బల్లా మారాయి. రోడ్లు, ఇళ్లు శ్వేత వర్ణాన్ని సంతరించుకున్నాయి ఈ మంచు కారణంగా అనేక ప్రమాదాలు కూడా జరిగాయి.

మంచు తుఫాన్ వల్ల అమెరికాలో ఇప్పటివరకు 70 మందికిపైగా చనిపోయారు. కొందరు మంచులోనే గడ్డకట్టి కన్నుమూశారు. మరికొందరు వివిధ ప్రమాదాల్లో మరణించారు.

పరిస్థితి ఇంత దారుణంగా ఉంటే.. మరోవైపు దొంగలు రెచ్చిపోయారు. స్టోర్లలోకి వెళ్లి దొంగతనాలకు పాల్పడ్డారు. దొరికిన కాడికి నగదు, వస్తువులు దోచుకెళ్లారు.

అమెరికాలో మంచు తుఫాన్‌కు సంబంధించిన వీడియోలు సామాజిక మాధ్యమాల్లో వైరల్‌గా మారాయి. రోడ్లపై కార్లు జారుకుంటూ వెళ్లడం, వేడి నీటిని గాల్లోకి విసిరితే మంచులా మారడం వంటి వీడియోలు చక్కర్లు కొడుతున్నాయి.

