వాషింగ్టన్‌: అగ్రరాజ్యం అమెరికాలో మంచు తుఫాన్‌ 'బాంబ్ సైక్లోన్' విధ్వంసం సృష్టిస్తోంది. రక్తం గట్టకట్టే చలిలో ప్రజలు వణికిపోతున్నారు. వారం రోజులుగా తీవ్ర ఇబ్బందులు ఎదుర్కొంటూ ఇళ్లకే పరిమితమవుతున్నారు. ఈ మంచు తుఫాన్‌ కారణంగా క్రిస్‌మస్ పండుగను కూడా సరిగా జరుపుకోలేకపోయారు.

చరిత్రలో ఎన్నడు లేని విధంగా మంచు భారీగా కురవడంతో అమెరికాలోని అనేక ప్రాంతాలు మంచు దిబ్బల్లా మారాయి. రోడ్లు, ఇళ్లు శ్వేత వర్ణాన్ని సంతరించుకున్నాయి ఈ మంచు కారణంగా అనేక ప్రమాదాలు కూడా జరిగాయి.

A drone has captured incredible footage of entire houses encased in ice after a bomb cyclone hit the US and parts of Canada.

#bombcyclone2022 #snowstorm #BombCyclone ravages East America,death toll rises to 60 The worst damage was in the #Buffalo area of ​​ #NewYork .Severe impact on electricity services. Due to the blizzard,nearly 200,000 residents eastern #USA haven't Electricity in the extreme cold pic.twitter.com/GFhGbitYGA

మంచు తుఫాన్ వల్ల అమెరికాలో ఇప్పటివరకు 70 మందికిపైగా చనిపోయారు. కొందరు మంచులోనే గడ్డకట్టి కన్నుమూశారు. మరికొందరు వివిధ ప్రమాదాల్లో మరణించారు.

పరిస్థితి ఇంత దారుణంగా ఉంటే.. మరోవైపు దొంగలు రెచ్చిపోయారు. స్టోర్లలోకి వెళ్లి దొంగతనాలకు పాల్పడ్డారు. దొరికిన కాడికి నగదు, వస్తువులు దోచుకెళ్లారు.

Many stores were under theft pic.twitter.com/rT0E0mGToJ

అమెరికాలో మంచు తుఫాన్‌కు సంబంధించిన వీడియోలు సామాజిక మాధ్యమాల్లో వైరల్‌గా మారాయి. రోడ్లపై కార్లు జారుకుంటూ వెళ్లడం, వేడి నీటిని గాల్లోకి విసిరితే మంచులా మారడం వంటి వీడియోలు చక్కర్లు కొడుతున్నాయి.

The view out my parents garage in Prince Edward County. The drift is up to their second story patio #ONstorm #BombCyclone pic.twitter.com/ocbD9KPuZF

Amid plunging temperatures, one person in Montana decided to throw some boiling water in the air and make more snow.

The huge winter storm pummelling the US has intensified into a "bomb cyclone", with 60% of the population under a winter weather warning.https://t.co/4DalHHz9Lj pic.twitter.com/ADu80WBRKP

— Sky News (@SkyNews) December 24, 2022