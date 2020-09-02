జాగ్రత్త! నీ చెయ్యి చికెన్‌ పీస్‌ అయిపోద్ది

How cute is Seven fumbling the chicken and getting embarrassed 🥺! He’s so adorable, @gabbynikolle and I were feeding him and trying to make a cool impressive video with the big gator and instead it became an adorable one 😂 At @evergladesholidaypark This video is from last year but has recently gained popularity! You’ll notice Seven is green in this video, that’s just an algae accumulation from the pump being broken that week, it’s totally normal and does not affect the gators in any way. They have it in the wild all the time. But it does bring up the point, there are actually NO GREEN GATORS!! even though they’re portrayed green in every cartoon and animation, they do not have green skin! Black, gray, yellows, oranges in their patterns, but no green. The only green you’ll see is from algae like this. #Gator#Alligator#Florida#SouthFlorida#Everglades#Glades#Miami#FortLauderdale#biggator #animals #reptiles #cuteanimals

