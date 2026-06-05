ప్రపంచ పర్యావరణ దినోత్సవం.. వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ట్వీట్‌

సాక్షి, తాడేపల్లి: ప్రపంచ పర్యావరణ దినోత్సవం సందర్భంగా వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధ్యక్షుడు, మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి వైఎస్ జగన్‌మోహన్‌రెడ్డి ట్వీట్ చేశారు. భవిష్యత్ తరాల కోసం ప్రకృతిని రక్షించాలని ఆయన పిలుపునిచ్చారు. ‘‘పర్యావరణాన్ని పరిరక్షించడానికి నిబద్దతతో పని చేద్దాం. సుస్థిరత అనేది కేవలం లక్ష్యం మాత్రమే కాదు.. మనందరి జీవితాల్లో అంతర్భాగం కావాల్సిన ఒక బాధ్యత’’ అని వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ పేర్కొన్నారు.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to protecting nature and conserving the environment for future generations. Sustainability is not just a goal but a responsibility that should be integrated into our lives.#WorldEnvironmentDay

— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) June 5, 2026