Please share the info if you find this useful. Every day drill that you must start doing to keep your body Prepared and to an extent boost immunity .. -1000 mg - C vitamin - -100 mg - zinc -(at night ) -One probiotic capsule -Check your D vitamin levels and maintain the Need a number - Get some sunlight on your body . -Hydrate yourself well -Drink only warm water or room temperature water with some mint leaves or Tulsi With a pinch of turmeric .Helps you wash down your throat frequently. -You can also have warm turmeric shots With two pinches of pepper -Avoid cold beverages and anything with ice Keep your nose and throat clean. -Take steam twice a day Morning after you wake up and before sleeping .Breathe through your nose 20- 25 times, Breathe through your mouth 20-25 times .. -Indulge in some physical activity(Available on YouTube for beginners ) -Spend 10 minutes for breathing exercises (pranayama)Plenty simple ones available on YouTube -Meditate with a guided meditation tape(Best is to start with ISHA KRIYA ( Available on YouTube in different languages) Or CHIT SHAKTHI meditations on YouTube - it is tried and tested by me .. but the choice is yours) -Sanitise your hands regularly and wash them regularly With soap -Eat clean light home-made food Which is easy on the system -Avoid sugary food Completely or as much as you can -Sleep early wake up early -Make sure your body clock is in sync with the sun -It is a good idea to take a flu shot since the weather has changed. I checked with my doctor and he gave us a go ahead to take flu shots to avoid panic even when you get a common cold or cough - (INFLUVAC) Inactivated influenza vaccine by - Abbot India lent -There are different doses for adults and children I strongly recommend to get the influenza shot if you have elders at home but again you must consider checking with your family doctor. -There is a natural concoctions that you can have. *Preventing Coronavirus* -5 bulbs garlic -7 or 8 cloves -15 Tulsi leaves (OR 20 Basil leaves) -1 Teaspoon Ajwain -5 mint leaves -10 black pepper Crush all above and add 6 cups of water. Boil down to 3 cups. After Every day drill that you must start doing to keep you

A post shared by SHILPA REDDY (@shilpareddy.official) on Jun 21, 2020 at 8:27pm PDT