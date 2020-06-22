భయం వద్దు.. వీటిని పాటించండి: శిల్పా రెడ్డి
సాక్షి, హైదరాబాద్: శిల్పా రెడ్డి.. సామాన్యులకు పెద్దగా పరిచయం లేకున్నా.. ఫ్యాషన్ ప్రియులు, సినీ అభిమానులు ఆమె పేరు వింటే టక్కున గుర్తుపడతారు. నటి కీర్తిరెడ్డి (అర్జున్ చిత్రంలో మహేష్ బాబు సోదరి), నటుడు సామ్రాట్ల సోదరి శిల్పా రెడ్డి. అయితే మోడల్గా, న్యూట్రిషనిస్ట్గా, ఫ్యాషన్ డిజైనర్గా తనకంటూ ఓ గుర్తింపు తెచ్చుకున్నారు. ఈ క్రమంలో కొద్ది రోజుల క్రితం ఆమెకు కరోనా పాజిటివ్గా తేలింది. రెండు వారాల క్రితం ఓ ఫ్యామిలీ ఫ్రెండ్ శిల్పా రెడ్డి ఇంటికి వచ్చారు. ఆ తర్వాత ఐదు రోజులకు తనకు, తన భర్తకు కరోనా పాజిటివ్గా తేలినట్లు ఆమె వెల్లడించారు. అయితే తమలో కరోనా లక్షణాలేవి కనిపించలేదని పేర్కొన్నారు. పాజిటివ్గా తేలడంతో భర్త, ఆమె ఇంట్లోనే క్వారంటైన్లో ఉండి చికిత్స తీసుక్నుట్లు వెల్లడించారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా అభిమానుల కోసం శిల్పారెడ్డి ఓ వీడియో షేర్ చేశారు.
ఎవరికైనా.. ఎప్పుడైనా కరోనా సోకవచ్చని.. దాని గురించి టెన్షన్ పడకుండా.. మన శరీరంలో రోగ నిరోధక శక్తిని పెంపొందించుకునేందుకు ప్రయత్నించాలని తెలిపారు. కరోనా బారిన పడకుండా ఉండేందుకు ఆమె పలు సూచనలు చేశారు. ఆ వివరాలు.. ప్రతి ఒక్కరు రోజు ఆహారం ద్వారా కానీ.. టాబెట్ల రూపంలో కాని 1000 మిల్లిగ్రాముల సీ విటమిన్.. 100 మిల్లిగ్రాముల జింక్ (రాత్రి) ఒక ప్రోబయోటిక్ క్యాప్సూల్ తీసుకోవాలని తెలిపారు. శరీరానికి అవసరమైన డీ విటమిన్ సరిగ్గా అందుతుంది లేనిది చెక్ చేసుకోవాలన్నారు. ఉదయం శరీరానికి సూర్యరశ్మి తగిలేలా చూసుకోవాలని, శరీరాన్ని తేమగా ఉంచడం కోసం తగినన్ని నీళ్లు తాగాలని తెలిపారు. అలానే గోరువెచ్చని లేదా గది ఉష్ణోగ్రత ఉన్న నీటిలో కొన్ని పుదీనా ఆకులు లేదా తులసితో పాటు ఒక చిటికెడు పసుపు కలుపుకుని గొంతును తరచుగా పుక్కిలించాలన్నారు. దాంతో పాటు రెండు మిరియాలు నూరి.. చిటికెడు పసుపు కలిపి చేసిన ఉండలను ప్రతి రోజు రెండు తీసుకోవాలన్నారు. చల్లని పదార్థాలు, కూల్డ్రింక్స్కు దూరంగా ఉండాలని తెలిపారు. తరచుగా ముక్కు, గొంతును శుభ్రపర్చుకోవాలన్నారు.(అక్కడ కరోనా 20 ఏళ్లపాటు జీవించి ఉండగలదు!)
ప్రతి రోజు మేల్కొన్న తర్వాత, నిద్రపోయే ముందు రెండుసార్లు ఆవిరి తీసుకోవాలని శిల్పారెడ్డి తెలిపారు. ముక్కు ద్వారా 20- 25 సార్లు, నోటి ద్వారా 20-25 సార్లు శ్వాస తీసుకోవాలన్నారు. ప్రతిరోజు తప్పక వ్యాయామం చేయాలి. ప్రాణాయామం చేయడం తప్పనిసరి అన్నారు. ఉదయాన్నే చిరుధాన్యాలను ఆహారంలో భాగం చేసుకుంటే మేలన్నారు. చేతులను సబ్బుతో క్రమం తప్పకుండా శుభ్రం చేసుకోవాలన్నారు. ఇంటిలో తయారయిన తేలికపాటి ఆహారాన్ని తీసుకోవడం మంచిదన్నారు. ఆహారంలో చక్కెరను పూర్తిగా లేదా మీకు వీలైనంత వరకు మానుకుంటే మంచిదన్నారు. సూర్యుడితో పాటు మన దిన చర్య సాగాలని తెలిపారు. ప్రస్తుతం వాతావరణం మారినందున ఫ్లూ షాట్ తీసుకోవడం మంచిది అన్నారు. దగ్గు, జలుబు వచ్చినప్పుడు ఆందోళన పడకుండా డాక్టర్ని సంప్రదించి ఫ్లూ షాట్లు తీసుకోవచ్చన్నారు. పెద్దలు, పిల్లలకు వేర్వేరు మోతాదులో డాక్టర్ సిఫారసు మేరకు వాడవచ్చని తెలిపారు.(రూ.350కే కరోనా పరీక్షలు!)
అలానే కరోనా వైరస్ బారిన పడకుండా ఉండటం కోసం
- 5 వెల్లుల్లి రెబ్బలు
- 7 లేదా 8 లవంగాలు
- 15 తులసి ఆకులు
- 1 టీస్పూన్ అజ్వైన్
- 5 పుదీనా ఆకులు
- 10 నల్ల మిరియాలు
తీసుకుని చూర్ణం చేసి 6 కప్పుల నీటికి కలపి.. 3 కప్పుల నీరు మిగిలేవరకు మరగబెట్టాలి. ప్రతిరోజూ ఈ నీటిని కొద్దిగా తీసుకోవాలని తెలిపారు.
