Here it is darlings, for all of you... The new official poster of my next film Saaho. See you in theatres on 15th August! 😎 #15AugWithSaaho @officialsaahomovie @sujeethsign @shraddhakapoor @uvcreationsofficial #BhushanKumar @tseries.official

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas) on May 20, 2019 at 11:33pm PDT