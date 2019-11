Happy birthday my @chayakkineni ❤️ .. Every single day I pray for your happiness and I am so proud that with every passing day you have grown to be the best version of yourself .. and I believe with all my heart that we are stronger together ..I love you darling husband ❤️

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Nov 22, 2019 at 9:22pm PST