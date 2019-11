It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense. . You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! 😂 All my love with all my heart♥️. . Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiancé ! . 📷 : @samanthamarq

