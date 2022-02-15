Jwala Gutta On Hijab Issue: హిజాబ్‌ వివాదంపై స్పందించిన గుత్తా జ్వాల

Feb 15, 2022, 10:36 IST
హైదరాబాద్‌: దేశవ్యాప్తంగా చర్చనీయాంశమైన హిజాబ్‌ వివాదంపై బ్యాడ్మింటన్‌ క్రీడాకారిణి గుత్తా జ్వాల స్పందించారు. 'చిన్న బాలికలను పాఠశాల గేట్ల వద్ద అవమానించడం మానేయండి. అక్కడికి వారు తమను తాము శక్తివంతం చేసుకోవడానికి వచ్చారు. పాఠశాల వారి సురక్షిత స్వర్గంగా భావించబడుతుంది. ఈ నీచ రాజకీయాల నుంచి వారిని తప్పించండి. చిన్న మనసులను మచ్చ పెట్టడం ఆపండి' అంటూ తన ట్విటర్‌ ఖాతాలో ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు. 

