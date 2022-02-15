హైదరాబాద్‌: దేశవ్యాప్తంగా చర్చనీయాంశమైన హిజాబ్‌ వివాదంపై బ్యాడ్మింటన్‌ క్రీడాకారిణి గుత్తా జ్వాల స్పందించారు. 'చిన్న బాలికలను పాఠశాల గేట్ల వద్ద అవమానించడం మానేయండి. అక్కడికి వారు తమను తాము శక్తివంతం చేసుకోవడానికి వచ్చారు. పాఠశాల వారి సురక్షిత స్వర్గంగా భావించబడుతుంది. ఈ నీచ రాజకీయాల నుంచి వారిని తప్పించండి. చిన్న మనసులను మచ్చ పెట్టడం ఆపండి' అంటూ తన ట్విటర్‌ ఖాతాలో ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

Stop humiliating small girls at the gates of the school where they come to empower themselves…school is supposed to be their safe haven!!

Head scarf or no head scarf

Spare them from this ugly politics….stop scarring there small minds 🙏🏻🙏🏻

Just stop this!! 💔

— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) February 15, 2022