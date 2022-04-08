మెగా ప్రిన్స్‌ వరుణ్‌ తేజ్‌ తొలిసారి బాక్సర్‌గా ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చాడు. ఆయన హీరోగా నటించిన గని మూవీ పలుమార్లు వాయిదా పడి.. ఎట్టకేలకు నేడు(ఏప్రిల్‌ 8) థియేటర్స్‌లో విడుదలైంది. అల్లు అరవింద్‌ సమర్పణలో అల్లు బాబీ, సిద్ధు ముద్ద నిర్మించిన ఈ చిత్రానికి కిరణ్‌ కొర్రపాటి దర్శకత్వం వహించాడు. అతనికిది తొలి సినిమా. వరుణ్‌కు జోడిగా సయీ మంజ్రేకర్‌ నటించింది. ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ లాంటి బ్లాక్‌ బస్టర్‌ చిత్రం తర్వాత విడుదలవుతున్న ‘గని’పై టాలీవుడ్‌లో భారీ అంచనాలే ఉన్నాయి. దానికి తోడు ఇటీవల విడుదలైన టీజర్‌, ట్రైలర్‌, పాటలు ఈ చిత్రంపై హైప్‌ క్రియేట్‌ చేశాయి.

ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల ఈ సినిమా ప్రివ్యూస్‌ పడడంతో ఈ సినిమాను చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాలను తెలుపుతున్నారు. కథేంటి, కథనం ఎలా ఉంది? బాక్సర్‌గా వరుణ్‌ రాణించాడా లేదా తదితర అంశాలను ట్విటర్‌ వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూడండి. అయితే, ఇది కేవలం ప్రేక్షకుడి అభిప్రాయం మాత్రమే. అందులో వారు పేర్కొన్న అంశాలకు ‘సాక్షి’ బాధ్యత వహించదు.

బాక్సర్‌గా వరుణ్ తేజ్‌ వందశాతం మెప్పించాడని చెబుతున్నారు. తమన్‌ మరోసారి తనదైన బీజీఎంతో అదరగొట్టేశాడని ఓ నెటిజన్‌ కామెంట్‌ చేశాడు.

First half report :BGM is the only plus.. Pre interval is ok 👍 Apart from that chaala slow ga undi.. 🏃🤷‍♂️Ala ala velthadi.. 🙃 @tollymasti #tollymasti . . #Ghani #GhaniReview #GhaniFromApril8th #GhaniReleasePunch #VarunTej #GhaniMovie

కామెడీ సీన్స్‌తో పాటు ఎమోషనల్‌ సన్నివేషాలు కూడా బాగా పండాయని ట్వీట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు. ఫస్టాఫ్‌ యావరేజ్‌గా ఉందని, సెకండాఫ్‌లోనే అసలు స్టోరీ ఉందని కామెంట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు. ఉపేంద్ర ఎంట్రీతో సినిమా టర్న్‌ అయిందని ఓ నెటిజన్‌ కామెంట్‌ చేశాడు.

#Ghani is just a boring mixture all the sports dramas we've seen. One can actually predict every upcoming scene in the movie. The writing and music failed terribly. No notable performances. This one's easily avoidable.

#Ghani Overall A Routine Sports Drama that offers nothing new except a few good moments in the 2nd Half!

The film is predictable from the first few scenes and the entire 1st half is wasted with a love track. 2nd half is somewhat better but still lacks the punch.

Rating: 2.5/5

