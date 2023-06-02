బెల్లంకొండ గణేశ్, అవంతిక దస్సాని జంటగా నటించిన చిత్రం ‘నేను స్టూడెంట్‌ సర్‌’. రాకేష్‌ ఉప్పలపాటి దర్శకత్వంలో ఈ చిత్రాన్ని తెరకెక్కించారు. నాంది’ సతీష్‌ వర్మ నిర్మించిన ఈ చిత్రం నేడే ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకొచ్చింది. ఇప్పటికే ఓవరీస్‌తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల ఫస్ట్ షో పూర్తయింది. ఈ సినిమా చూసిన ఫ్యాన్స్ సినిమాపై తమ అభిప్రాయాలను ట్విటర్ వేదికగా పంచుకున్నారు. నేను స్టూడెంట్ సార్ మూవీపై ప్రేక్షకుల అభిప్రాయం ఎలా ఉందో ఓ లుక్కేద్దాం.

ఈ సినిమా కాన్సెప్ట్ చాలా బాగుందని కొందరు ట్వీట్స్ పెడుతున్నారు. మరికొందరు ఈ సినిమా సరికొత్త థ్రిల్‌ అందించిందని పేర్కొంటున్నారు. కొందరేమో ఫుల్ ఎమోషనల్ డ్రామా అంటూ ‍ ట్వీట్స్ చేస్తున్నారు.

This is an really an good concept movie with good action thriller movie and with good drama entertainment in theatre's book your tickets now and watch it today. All the best team#NenuStudentSir

— Bharani (@PrabhasSeenu1) June 1, 2023