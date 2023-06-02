Nenu Student Sir Movie: 'నేను స్టూడెంట్ సార్' మూవీ ట్విటర్ రివ్యూ

Jun 02, 2023, 09:30 IST
Bellamkonda Ganesh Nenu Student Sir Movie Twitter Review - Sakshi

బెల్లంకొండ గణేశ్, అవంతిక దస్సాని జంటగా నటించిన చిత్రం ‘నేను స్టూడెంట్‌ సర్‌’. రాకేష్‌ ఉప్పలపాటి దర్శకత్వంలో ఈ చిత్రాన్ని తెరకెక్కించారు. నాంది’ సతీష్‌ వర్మ నిర్మించిన ఈ చిత్రం నేడే ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకొచ్చింది. ఇప్పటికే ఓవరీస్‌తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల ఫస్ట్ షో పూర్తయింది. ఈ సినిమా చూసిన ఫ్యాన్స్ సినిమాపై తమ అభిప్రాయాలను ట్విటర్ వేదికగా పంచుకున్నారు. నేను స్టూడెంట్ సార్ మూవీపై ప్రేక్షకుల అభిప్రాయం ఎలా ఉందో ఓ లుక్కేద్దాం. 

ఈ సినిమా  కాన్సెప్ట్ చాలా బాగుందని కొందరు ట్వీట్స్ పెడుతున్నారు. మరికొందరు  ఈ సినిమా సరికొత్త థ్రిల్‌ అందించిందని పేర్కొంటున్నారు. కొందరేమో ఫుల్ ఎమోషనల్ డ్రామా అంటూ ‍ ట్వీట్స్ చేస్తున్నారు. 

