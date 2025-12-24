సాక్షి, తాడేపల్లి: ఇ‍స్రో బాహుబలి రాకెట్ ప్రయోగం విజయవంతంపై వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత వైఎస్ జగన్ హర్షం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఈ క్రమంలో ఇస్రో శాస్త్రవేత్తలకు వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ అభినందనలు తెలిపారు. తాజాగా వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ట్విట్టర్‌ వేదికగా స్పందిస్తూ.. ఇ‍స్రో శాస్త్రవేత్తలు శాటిలైట్‌ని విజయవంతంగా కక్ష్యలోకి చేర్చడం మన శాస్త్రీయ నైపుణ్యానికి నిదర్శనం. దేశానికి స్ఫూర్తినిస్తూ నిరంతరం కృషి చేస్తున్న శాస్త్రవేత్తలు, ఇంజనీర్లకు అభినందనలు’ అని పోస్టు చేశారు.

Heartfelt congratulations to the Indian Space Research Organisation and its dedicated team on the successful #LVM3M6 / BlueBird Block-2 mission. Placing the satellite into its intended orbit is a proud moment for India and a testament to our scientific excellence. A Salute to the…

