IPL 2022 retained players full list ahead of auction: ఐపీఎల్‌-2022 మెగా వేలం నేపథ్యంలో ఫ్రాంఛైజీలు తాము రిటైన్‌ చేసుకునే ఆటగాళ్ల జాబితాను మంగళవారం(నవంబర్‌ 30) ప్రకటించాయి. ఈ క్రమంలో ఏయే జట్లు ఎవరిని రీటైన్‌ చేసుకున్నాయో, అందుకోసం ఎంత మొత్తం వెచ్చించారో ఓ లుక్కేద్దాం.

►రాయల్‌ చాలెంజన్స్‌ బెంగళూరు(ఆర్సీబీ)- విరాట్‌ కోహ్లి(15 కోట్లు), గ్లెన్‌ మాక్స్‌వెల్‌(11 కోట్లు), మహ్మద్ సిరాజ్‌(7కోట్లు).

Welcome to #VIVOIPLRetention @RCBTweets have zeroed down on the retention list 👍

What do you make of it? 🤔#VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/77AzHSVPH5

— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 30, 2021