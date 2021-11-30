Ipl Retention: రిటైన్‌ చేసుకున్న ఆటగాళ్లు వీరే.. జడేజాకు భారీ ధర.. పూర్తి వివరాలు!

Nov 30, 2021, 22:47 IST
IPL 2022 retained players full list ahead of auction: ఐపీఎల్‌-2022 మెగా వేలం నేపథ్యంలో ఫ్రాంఛైజీలు తాము రిటైన్‌ చేసుకునే ఆటగాళ్ల జాబితాను మంగళవారం(నవంబర్‌ 30)  ప్రకటించాయి. ఈ క్రమంలో ఏయే జట్లు ఎవరిని రీటైన్‌ చేసుకున్నాయో, అందుకోసం ఎంత మొత్తం వెచ్చించారో ఓ లుక్కేద్దాం. 

రాయల్‌ చాలెంజన్స్‌ బెంగళూరు(ఆర్సీబీ)- విరాట్‌ కోహ్లి(15 కోట్లు), గ్లెన్‌ మాక్స్‌వెల్‌(11 కోట్లు), మహ్మద్ సిరాజ్‌(7కోట్లు).

ముంబై ఇండియన్స్(ఎంఐ)‌- రోహిత్‌ శర్మ(16 కోట్లు), జస్‌ప్రీత్‌ బుమ్రా(12 కోట్లు), సూర్యకూమార్‌ యాదవ్‌(8 కోట్లు), కీరాన్‌ పొలార్డ్‌(6 కోట్లు).

చెన్నై సూపర్‌కింగ్స్‌(సీఎస్‌కే)- రవీంద్ర జడేజా(16 కోట్లు), ఎంఎస్‌ ధోని(12 కోట్లు), , మొయిన్‌ అలీ(8కోట్లు) రుతురాజ్‌ గైక్వాడ్‌(6కోట్లు).

సన్‌రైజర్స్‌ హైదరాబాద్‌(ఎస్‌ఆర్‌హెచ్‌): కేన్‌ విలియమ్సన్‌(14) కోట్లు, అబ్దుల్ సమద్ (4 కోట్లు),ఉమ్రాన్ మాలిక్‌(4 కోట్లు)

పంజాబ్‌ కింగ్స్‌: మయాంక్ అగర్వాల్ (14 కోట్లు),అర్ష్‌దీప్ సింగ్ (4 కోట్లు)

ఢిల్లీ క్యాపిటల్స్(డీసీ)‌- రిషబ్ పంత్ రూ. (16 కోట్లు) అక్షర్ పటేల్( రూ. 9 కోట్లు) పృథ్వీ షా (రూ. 7.5 కోట్లు) అన్రిచ్ నార్ట్జే (రూ. 6.5 కోట్లు)

కోల్‌కతా నైట్‌ రైడర్స్‌ :ఆండ్రీ రస్సెల్ (రూ. 12 కోట్లు) వరుణ్ చక్రవర్తి (రూ. 8 కోట్లు) వెంకటేష్ అయ్యర్ (రూ. 8 కోట్లు) సునీల్ నరైన్ (రూ. 6 కోట్లు)

రాజస్థాన్ రాయల్స్ రిటెన్షన్ ప్లేయర్లు వీరే.. సంజు శాంసన్ రూ. 14 కోట్లు, జోస్ బట్లర్ రూ. 10 కోట్లు యశస్వి జైస్వాల్ రూ. 4 కోట్లు

