 indrayani river bridge collapses: పూణెలో ఘోర ప్రమాదం | Indrayani River Bridge Collapses At Kund Mala
పూణెలో ఘోర ప్రమాదం.... బ్రిడ్జి కూలి ఆరుగురు మృతి.. 25మంది గల్లంతు

Jun 15 2025 4:26 PM | Updated on Jun 15 2025 4:33 PM

Indrayani River Bridge Collapses At Kund Mala

మహరాష్ట్ర: పూణెలో ఘోర ప్రమాదం జరిగింది. ఆదివారం మధ్యాహ్నం ఇంద్రాయని నదిపై (indrayani river bridge collapses) పురాతన కూలిన వంతెన కూలింది. ఈ ఘటనలో ఆరుగురు మృతి చెందారు. 25మంది గల్లంతయ్యారు.

 

 

pune
