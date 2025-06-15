మహరాష్ట్ర: పూణెలో ఘోర ప్రమాదం జరిగింది. ఆదివారం మధ్యాహ్నం ఇంద్రాయని నదిపై (indrayani river bridge collapses) పురాతన కూలిన వంతెన కూలింది. ఈ ఘటనలో ఆరుగురు మృతి చెందారు. 25మంది గల్లంతయ్యారు.

#Maval Bridge collapsed ,5 tourist feared to be dead.

On weekend huge #ITcrowd visit these places we pray for everyones saftey . Morethan 25 are missing .



We hope govt should audit all tourist hot spot to ensure everyones saftey .#IndrayaniRiver #Kundamala #BridgeCollapse pic.twitter.com/IOU6XJj0Fy

— Forum For IT Employees - FITE (@FITEMaharashtra) June 15, 2025