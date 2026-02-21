 మేకపాటి గౌతమ్‌ని స్మరించుకున్న వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ | YS Jagan Comments On Mekapati Goutham Reddy | Sakshi
మేకపాటి గౌతమ్‌ని స్మరించుకున్న వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌

Feb 21 2026 12:29 PM | Updated on Feb 21 2026 12:38 PM

YS Jagan Comments On Mekapati Goutham Reddy

( ఫైల్‌ ఫోటో )

సాక్షి, తాడేపల్లి: దివంగత మాజీ మంత్రి మేకపాటి గౌతమ్‌ రెడ్డి వర్థంతి నేడు. ఈ సందర్బంగా వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌.. తన మిత్రుడు మేకపాటి గౌతమ్‌ని స్మరించుకున్నారు. వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ట్విట్టర్‌ వేదికగా..‘మన స్నేహం, ఆ జ్ఞాపకాలు ఎప్పటికీ గుర్తుంచుకుంటాను. ఒక స్నేహితుడి‌గా, సోదరుడిగా గుర్తుండిపోతారు’ అంటూ పోస్టు చేశారు. 

