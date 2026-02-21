సాక్షి, తాడేపల్లి: దివంగత మాజీ మంత్రి మేకపాటి గౌతమ్‌ రెడ్డి వర్థంతి నేడు. ఈ సందర్బంగా వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌.. తన మిత్రుడు మేకపాటి గౌతమ్‌ని స్మరించుకున్నారు. వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ట్విట్టర్‌ వేదికగా..‘మన స్నేహం, ఆ జ్ఞాపకాలు ఎప్పటికీ గుర్తుంచుకుంటాను. ఒక స్నేహితుడి‌గా, సోదరుడిగా గుర్తుండిపోతారు’ అంటూ పోస్టు చేశారు.

I will always cherish the fond memories of our friendship and camaraderie, dear Goutham. A friend and brother, you will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/7IQQejf8gS

