సూపర్‌స్టార్‌ రజనీకాంత్‌ తనదైన స్టైల్లో బాక్సాఫీస్‌ వద్ద దీపావళి సంబరాలను ప్రారంభించాడు. ‘అన్నాత్తే’ సినిమాతో బాక్సాఫీస్‌ బరిలోకి దిగాడు. ఈ సినిమాను తెలుగులో ‘పెద్దన్న’ పేరుతో డబ్ చేసి రిలీజ్ చేస్తున్నారు. టాలీవుడ్‌లో రజనీకాంత్‌కు ఉన్నఛరిష్మా, స్టామినాను చూసుకుంటే ‘పెద్దన్న’ పెద్ద సినిమాగానే పరిగణించాలి. గతంలో దర్బార్‌, కబాలి, కాలా, 2.0, పెట్టా వంటి సినిమాలతో తెలుగువారిని పలుకరించిన ఈ సూపర్‌స్టార్‌ తన స్టామినాకు తగ్గ హిట్‌ను అందుకోలేకపోయాడు. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో యాక్షన్ డైరెక్టర్ గా పేరు తెచ్చుకున్న శివ దర్శకత్వంలో తొలిసారి రజనీకాంత్‌ నటిస్తున్న సినిమా కావడం.. ఈ సినిమాలో కీర్తి సురేశ్‌.. లేడీ సూపర్ స్టార్ నయనతారతో పాటు సీనియర్ బ్యూటీ మీనా కూడా కీలక పాత్రలో నటిస్తుండటంతో ‘పెద్దన్న’పై భారీ అంచనాలు ఏర్పడ్డాయి.

ఇక ఈ సినిమా ప్రీవ్యూస్ పడడంతో ఈ సినిమాను చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాలను తెలుపుతున్నారు.. అసలు కథేంటీ.. కథనం ఎలా ఉంది.. ఏ మేరకు తెలుగు వారిని ఈ సినిమా ఆకట్టుకుంటోంది.. మొదలగు అంశాలను ట్విటర్‌లో చర్చిస్తున్నారు.. అవేంటో చూద్దాం.

Old school melodrama of brother sister sentiment didn't work initially with lot of filler scenes but movie picks pace exactly after an hour and gets intense and massy by end of first half #Peddanna #Annaththe #AnnaattheDeepavali #AnnaattheThiruvizha #AnnaattheFDFS — HarveySpector (@PoolaShirt) November 4, 2021

ఫస్ట్ హాఫ్ చాలా నీరసంగా వుంది.. అవుట్ డేటడ్ కామెడీ.. ఓవర్ సెంటిమెంట్ సీన్స్ చిరాకు తెప్పిస్తాయి.. రజిని మార్క్ మాస్ సీన్స్ మాత్రమే హైలెట్‌ అని నెటిజన్స్‌ కామెంట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు.

Just finished FDFS in #melbourne. @directorsiva best till date. It’s a sure shot industry hit. Mark my tweet. #Rajinikanth awesome sir. #Annaatthe — Glitz (@Jesse19100220) November 4, 2021

#Annaatthe first half - Superstar Rajinikanth is in fine form and his sister sentiment with @KeerthyOfficial picks up the momentum only towards the intermission with a twist. The interval bang with a powerful action episode packs a punch. @immancomposer songs are a big plus! — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) November 4, 2021

Basic gaa eedi @rajinikanth divasam yeppudoo chesesaaru..aa Sankarudi valla kona voopiri tho kottukunnaadu Robo nunchi Shivaji varaku..tarvatha aa sankarudu koodaa kaapaadaleka poyyaadu..yendhukuraa Rajini ga distributors ante antha kaksha niku💦💦 #Annaatthe #Peddanna — pSPk (@SimplySukiP) November 4, 2021

One word Review: BLOCKBUSTER #Annaatthe: 🌟🌟🌟🌟 (4/5) 1½ Good in parts,2½ Bang for buck. Tantalizing Post-Interval sequence & climax.#Rajinikanth engages more with his lively emotions than action.

Keerthi- Commendable

Jaggu bhai- vicious villain role👌@directorsiva 🔥🔥 — Arun Kumar (@Prasannaactor) November 4, 2021

#Peddanna okkati ante okka show kuda fast filling lo ledhu

Motham green ye ..oreyy bheemji entha pani chesav ra ayya — Nippu NagaRRRaju (@GopiNagaTeja) November 4, 2021

#Annaatthe 1st half: #SuperstarRajinikanth's one-man show! @immancomposer songs are a highlight. Story revolves around brother - sister relationship; high on emotional melodrama! Interval block shot - massy & sentimental. — MALAYSIA RJ ARIVU (@MalaysiaRJArivu) November 4, 2021

#Annaatthe - A mashup of Dir Siva's earlier blockbusters with #SuperstarRajinikanth as the Annan who'll go to any lengths to protect his Thangam sister. Heavy sentimental action melodrama with Imman's overpowering score. Valiant #Thalaivar's efforts & evergreen screen presence👍 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) November 4, 2021

Hearing Super Duper Reviews For #Annaatthe Movie.. Congrats And Wishing For Massive BB Hit To Superstar @rajinikanth Sir And Our Dear @directorsiva Sir From THALA AJITH Fans ❤❤#Valimai || #Thala || #AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/RFFefOCuQ5 — EMPEROR AJITH FANS™ (@EmperorAjithFC) November 4, 2021

Trailer Routine Unna Banda Siva Gadu Masssss Audience Ki Min Guarantee Movie Ichi Untadani Anukunnane 😣 Asalu Families Chuse Scope Ivvaleda Kamal ? #Annaatthe #Peddanna https://t.co/m0WAFLk7JC — gupta (@guptanagu8) November 4, 2021

First Half:

Annaatthe is going to be one of the most emotional movies of Thalaivar..

Going to work for B and C like anything..

Siva Hit six in the pitch which works for him🔥🔥🔥🔥#AnnaattheDeepavali #AnnaattheFDFS #Annaatthe #AnnaattheReview#Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/6dMbt6cIfm — midhun (@midhuntweets4u) November 4, 2021