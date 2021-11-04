Peddanna Twitter Review: రజనీకాంత్‌ ‘పెద్దన్న’ మూవీ ఎలా ఉందంటే...

Nov 04, 2021, 07:37 IST
Annaatthe Movie Twitter Review In Telugu - Sakshi

సూపర్‌స్టార్‌ రజనీకాంత్‌ తనదైన స్టైల్లో బాక్సాఫీస్‌ వద్ద దీపావళి సంబరాలను ప్రారంభించాడు. ‘అన్నాత్తే’ సినిమాతో బాక్సాఫీస్‌ బరిలోకి దిగాడు. ఈ సినిమాను తెలుగులో ‘పెద్దన్న’ పేరుతో డబ్ చేసి రిలీజ్ చేస్తున్నారు. టాలీవుడ్‌లో రజనీకాంత్‌కు ఉన్నఛరిష్మా, స్టామినాను చూసుకుంటే ‘పెద్దన్న’ పెద్ద సినిమాగానే పరిగణించాలి. గతంలో దర్బార్‌, కబాలి, కాలా, 2.0, పెట్టా వంటి సినిమాలతో తెలుగువారిని పలుకరించిన ఈ సూపర్‌స్టార్‌ తన స్టామినాకు తగ్గ హిట్‌ను అందుకోలేకపోయాడు. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో యాక్షన్ డైరెక్టర్ గా పేరు తెచ్చుకున్న శివ దర్శకత్వంలో తొలిసారి రజనీకాంత్‌ నటిస్తున్న సినిమా కావడం.. ఈ సినిమాలో కీర్తి సురేశ్‌.. లేడీ సూపర్ స్టార్ నయనతారతో పాటు సీనియర్ బ్యూటీ మీనా కూడా కీలక పాత్రలో నటిస్తుండటంతో ‘పెద్దన్న’పై భారీ అంచనాలు ఏర్పడ్డాయి. 

ఇక ఈ సినిమా ప్రీవ్యూస్ పడడంతో ఈ సినిమాను చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాలను తెలుపుతున్నారు.. అసలు కథేంటీ.. కథనం ఎలా ఉంది.. ఏ మేరకు తెలుగు వారిని ఈ సినిమా ఆకట్టుకుంటోంది.. మొదలగు అంశాలను ట్విటర్‌లో చర్చిస్తున్నారు.. అవేంటో చూద్దాం.

 ఫస్ట్ హాఫ్ చాలా నీరసంగా వుంది.. అవుట్ డేటడ్ కామెడీ.. ఓవర్ సెంటిమెంట్ సీన్స్ చిరాకు తెప్పిస్తాయి.. రజిని మార్క్ మాస్ సీన్స్ మాత్రమే హైలెట్‌ అని నెటిజన్స్‌ కామెంట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు. 

