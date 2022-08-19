సాక్షి, బెంగళూరు: ఈ కామర్స్‌ దిగ్గజం అమెజాన్‌ మరోసారి చిక్కుల్లో పడింది. శ్రీకృష్ణాష్టమి సందర్బంగా అభ్యంతర కరమైన ఫోటోను షేర్‌ చేసి హిందువుల మనోభావాల్ని దెబ్బతీసిందన్న ఆరోపణలు వెల్లువెత్తాయి. దీంతో సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో బాయకాట్‌ అమెజాన్‌ హ్యాష్‌టాగ్‌ ట్రెండ్‌ అవుతోంది. అంతేకాదు ఈ వ్యవహారంలో వెంటనే క్షమాపణ చెప్పాలని హిందూ సంఘాలు డిమాండ్‌ చేస్తున్నాయి. (PM Kisan eKYC deadline extended: పీఎం కిసాన్‌ ఈ-కేవైసీ అప్‌డేట్‌ గడువు పొడిగింపు)

పవిత్రమైన రాధాకృష్ణుల బంధాన్ని, ప్రేమను అవమానించింది. అసలు ఇలాంటి అసభ్య చిత్రాలను విక్రయించే ధైర్యం అమెజాన్‌ ఎలా చేస్తుందని ప్రశ్నిస్తున్నారు. ‘షేమ్‌ ఆన్‌ యూ’ అంటూ మండిపడుతున్నారు. ఇందుకు బహిరంగ క్షమాపణలు చెప్పాల్సిందే అంటూ అమెజాన్‌పై సోషల్‌ మీడియా యూజర్లు దుమ్మెత్తి పోస్తున్నారు. దీంతో ఎక్సోటిక్‌ ఇండియాపై ఇవే ఆరోపణలు వెల్లువెత్తాయి. ఫలితంగా ట్విటర్‌లో #Boycott_Amazon #Boycott_ExoticIndia జోరు కొనసాగుతోంది. (వారెన్‌ బఫెట్‌ పోలికపై రాకేష్‌ ఝున్‌ఝున్‌వాలా స్పందన వైరల్‌)

జన్మాష్టమికి 20 శాతం సేల్‌ అంటూ కొన్ని చిత్రాలను అమ్మకానికి పెట్టింది అమెజాన్‌. వెబ్‌సైట్‌లో రాధతో శ్రీకృష్ణుడు ఉన్న అశ్లీల పెయింటింగ్‌ను విక్రయించడంపై హిందూ జాగృతి సంస్థ ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేసింది. అమెజాన్‌పై చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలని కోరుతూ బెంగుళూరులోని సుబ్రమణ్య నగర్ పోలీస్‌ స్టేషన్‌లో ఫిర్యాదు చేశారు. కాగా హిందూ దేవతలపై అభ్యంతరంగా ,అనుచితంగా వ్యవహరించడం ఆనక లెంపలేసుకోవడం అమెజాన్‌కు ఇది కొత్తేమీ కాదు.

#Boycott_Amazon#Boycott_ExoticIndia

‼️‼️amazonIN & exoticindiaart selling obscene paintings of hindu gods and again & again hurting hindu sentiments!!

👉Hindus are you still want to use this app⁉️⁉️ pic.twitter.com/5xPp1UVTdq — Snehal Patil (@SnehalPatil4SP) August 19, 2022

Press Release Members of @HinduJagrutiOrg submitted a memorandum to the Police Inspector, Subramanya Nagar Benguluru, requesting action against @amazonIN for selling obscene painting of Lord Krishna with Radha on their website.#Boycott_Amazon #Boycott_ExoticIndia pic.twitter.com/E5ASG6PLSH — HJS Karnataka (@HJSKarnataka) August 19, 2022

Hindu unity triumphs!

Amazon & Exotic India Art quietly withdraw obscene painting of ShriKrishna & Radhaji. But this is not enough. Both Amazon & Exotic India must tender unconditional apology & pledge not to hurt sentiments of Hindus again.#Boycott_Amazon#Boycott_ExoticIndia pic.twitter.com/tvWbuAetcg — Yamanu Naikodi (@Yamanu76669807) August 19, 2022