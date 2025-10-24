 బస్సు ప్రమాదంపై రాష్ట్రపతి, ప్రధాని దిగ్భ్రాంతి | President Murmu And PM Modi Condolence On Kurnool Bus Accident | Sakshi
బస్సు ప్రమాదంపై రాష్ట్రపతి, ప్రధాని దిగ్భ్రాంతి

Oct 24 2025 9:10 AM | Updated on Oct 24 2025 9:12 AM

President Murmu And PM Modi Condolence On Kurnool Bus Accident

ఢిల్లీ: కర్నూలు బస్సు ప్రమాదంపై రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపది ముర్ము, ప్రధాని మోదీ తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఈ క్రమంలో మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలిపారు. క్షతగాత్రులు త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని ఆకాంక్షించారు.

ఈ సందర్భంగా రాష్ట్రపతి ‍ద్రౌపది ముర్ము ట్విట్టర్‌ వేదికగా స్పందిస్తూ.. ఈ ఘటన విచారకరమని పేర్కొన్నారు. క్షతగాత్రులు వేగంగా కోలుకోవాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నట్టు తెలిపారు. మృతులకు సంతాపం ప్రకటించారు.

ప్రధాని మోదీ ట్విట్టర్‌ వేదికగా స్పందిస్తూ.. ప్రమాద ఘటనపై తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేశారు. మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు మోదీ ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలిపారు. ఈ క్రమంలోనే ప్రధాని కార్యాలయం.. మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు రెండు లక్షలు ఎక్స్‌గ్రేషియా ప్రకటించింది. అలాగే, క్షతగాత్రులకు 50వేల తక్షణ సాయం ఇవ్వనున్నట్టు తెలిపింది.  

 

