బస్సు ప్రమాదంపై రాష్ట్రపతి, ప్రధాని దిగ్భ్రాంతి

ఢిల్లీ: కర్నూలు బస్సు ప్రమాదంపై రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపది ముర్ము, ప్రధాని మోదీ తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఈ క్రమంలో మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలిపారు. క్షతగాత్రులు త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని ఆకాంక్షించారు.

ఈ సందర్భంగా రాష్ట్రపతి ‍ద్రౌపది ముర్ము ట్విట్టర్‌ వేదికగా స్పందిస్తూ.. ఈ ఘటన విచారకరమని పేర్కొన్నారు. క్షతగాత్రులు వేగంగా కోలుకోవాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నట్టు తెలిపారు. మృతులకు సంతాపం ప్రకటించారు.

The loss of lives in a tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.

ప్రధాని మోదీ ట్విట్టర్‌ వేదికగా స్పందిస్తూ.. ప్రమాద ఘటనపై తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేశారు. మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు మోదీ ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలిపారు. ఈ క్రమంలోనే ప్రధాని కార్యాలయం.. మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు రెండు లక్షలు ఎక్స్‌గ్రేషియా ప్రకటించింది. అలాగే, క్షతగాత్రులకు 50వేల తక్షణ సాయం ఇవ్వనున్నట్టు తెలిపింది.

Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be…

