LEO Twitter Review: ‘లియో’ మూవీ ట్విటర్‌ రివ్యూ

Oct 19, 2023, 06:39 IST
LEO Movie Twitter Review In Telugu - Sakshi

‘దళపతి’విజయ్‌ హీరోగా నటించిన తాజా చిత్రం ‘లియో’. ‘విక్రమ్‌’లాంటి బ్లాక్‌ బస్టర్‌ తర్వాత లోకేష్‌ కనగరాజ్‌ తెరకెక్కిస్తున్న చిత్రమిది. తమిళ్‌తో పాటు తెలుగులోనూ ఈ సినిమాపై విపరీతమైన అంచనాలు నెలకొన్నాయి. అందుకు కారణం విజయ్‌. ఈ కోలీవుడ్‌ హీరోకి టాలీవుడ్‌లోనూ మంచి ఫ్యాన్‌ ఫాలోయింగ్‌ ఉన్నాయి. ఆయన నటించిన ప్రతి చిత్రం తెలుగులోనూ విడుదలవుతాయి.

ఇక ‘ఖైదీ’, ‘విక్రమ్‌’ లాంటి బ్లాక్‌ బస్టర్స్‌తో లోకేష్‌కు కూడా తెలుగులో మంచి గుర్తింపు లభించింది. అందుకే ‘లియో’పై మొదటి నుంచి భారీ అంచనాలు నెలకొన్నాయి. దానికి తోడు ఇటీవల విడుదలైన ట్రైలర్‌ సినిమాపై హైప్‌ క్రియేట్‌ చేసింది. భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య నేడు(అక్టోబర్‌ 19) ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది.

. ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల ఫస్ట్‌డే ఫస్ట్‌ షో పడిపోయింది. దీంతో సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. ‘లియో’ మూవీ ఎలా ఉంది? విజయ్‌ ఏ మేరకు మెప్పించాడు? తదితర విషయాలు  ట్విటర్‌(ఎక్స్‌) వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూడండి. ఇది కేవలం ప్రేక్షకుల అభిప్రాయం మాత్రమే. ఇందులో పేర్కొన్న అంశాలకు ‘సాక్షి’ బాధ్యత వహించదు. 

లియోకి ట్విటర్‌లో మంచి స్పందన లభిస్తోంది. లోకేష్‌ మేకింగ్‌ అదిరిపోయిందంటున్నారు. విజయ్‌ ఖాతాలో మరో హిట్‌ పడినట్లేనని నెటిజన్స్‌  కామెంట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు. కొన్ని చోట్ల సాగదీతగా అనిపించిన ఓవరాల్‌గా లోకేష్‌ కనగరాజ్‌ గత సినిమాల మాదిరిగానే లియో కూడా స్టైలీష్‌గా ఉందని చెబుతున్నారు. అయితే సంజయ్‌ దత్‌, అర్జున్‌ లాంటి నటులను సరిగా వాడుకోలేకపోయారని కొంతమంది కామెంట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు. 

ఫస్టాఫ్‌ డీసెంట్‌గా ఉంది. చాక్లెట్‌ కాఫీ సీన్‌ అదిరిపోయింది. సెకండాఫ్‌ యావరేజ్‌. సంజయ్‌ దత్‌, అర్జున్‌ లాంటి నటులను లోకేష్‌ సరిగా వాడుకోలేకపోయాడు. అనిరుధ్‌ నేపథ్య సంగీతం బాగుంది. విక్రమ్‌, ఖైదీ, మాస్టర్‌ చిత్రాలతో పోలిస్తే లియో కాస్త తక్కువే. ఓవరాల్‌గా లియో ఓ యావరేజ్‌ ఫిల్మ్‌ అంటూ 2.75 రేటింగ్‌ ఇచ్చాడు ఓ నెటిజన్‌. 

విజయ్‌ చిత్రాల్లో లియో ఒక బెస్ట్‌ ఫిల్మ్‌. ఇందులో అతను మరింత స్టైలీష్‌గా కనిపించాడు. యాక్షన్‌ సీక్వెన్స్‌ అదిరిపోయాయి. స్టోరీ లైన్‌తో పాటు ఎమోషనల్‌ సీన్స్‌ కూడా అద్భుతంగా పండాయి. అనిరుధ్‌ బీజీఎం బాగుంది’అని మరో నెటిజన్‌ కామెంట్‌ చేశాడు. 

