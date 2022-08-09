Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: మహేశ్‌కు చిరు, వెంకీల స్పెషల్‌ బర్త్‌డే విషెస్‌

Aug 09, 2022, 12:22 IST
సూపర్‌ స్టార్‌ మహేశ్‌ బాబు నేటితో 47వ వసంతంలోకి అడుగు పెడుతున్నారు. సోమవారం(ఆగస్ట్‌ 9) మహేశ్‌ బర్త్‌డే సందర్భందగా సినీ ప్రముఖులు, ఫ్యాన్స్‌ ఆయనకు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలుపుతున్నారు. ఇక స్టార్‌ హీరోలైన మెగాస్టార్‌ చిరంజీవి, వెంకటేష్‌ దగ్గుబాటితో పాటు ప్రముఖ డైరెక్టర్లు అనిల్‌ రావిపూడి, వంశీ పైడిపల్లిలు మహేశ్‌కు స్పెషల్‌ బర్త్‌డే విషెస్‌ తెలిపారు. ఈ మేరకు చిరు ట్వీట్‌ చేస్తూ.. ఎందరో చిన్నారులకి గుండె ఆపరేషన్ చేయించిన సహృదయం పేరు మహేష్ బాబు. ఆ భగవంతుడు అతనికి మరింత శక్తి ని,సక్సెస్ ని ఇవ్వాలని మనస్ఫూర్తిగా కోరుకుంటున్నారు. హ్యాపీ బర్త్‌డే మహేశ్‌’ అంటూ రాసుకొచ్చారు.

వెంకటేశ్‌ ట్వీట్‌ చేస్తూ.. ‘హ్యపీ బర్త్‌డే చిన్నోడా’ అంటూ సీతమ్మ వాకిట్లో సిరిమల్లె చెట్టు మూవీలోని వారిద్దరి ఫొటోను షేర్‌ చేశారు. అలాగే జూనియర్‌ ఎన్టీఆర్‌ అనిల్‌ రావిపూడి, వంశీ పైడిపల్లి, శ్రీనువైట్ల, సాయిధరమ్ తేజ్, సుధీర్ బాబు, సురేందర్ రెడ్డి, అడవి శేష్ పలువురు సినీ ప్రముఖులు మహేశ్‌కు సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా విషెస్ తెలుపుతున్నారు. ఇక ఫ్యాన్ హంగామా అయితే మాములుగా లేదు. సోషల్ మీడియాను మహేశ్‌ బర్త్‌డే విషెష్‌ చెబుతూ సందడి చేస్తున్నారు. ప్రస్తుతం సోషల్‌ మీడియా ట్రెండింగ్‌లో మహేశ్‌ బాబు బర్త్ డే ట్యాగ్ నెంబర్ 1 స్థానంలో నిలవడం విశేషం. 

