ఎనర్జిటిక్ స్టార్ రామ్ పోతినేని హీరోగా నటించిన తాజా చిత్రం'ఆంధ్ర కింగ్ తాలూకా'. మైత్రి మూవీ మేకర్స్ నిర్మిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి మహేశ్ బాబు పి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. భాగ్యశ్రీ బోర్సే కథానాయికగా నటిస్తుండగా, కన్నడ సూపర్‌స్టార్ ఉపేంద్ర ఆన్-స్క్రీన్ సూపర్‌స్టార్ పాత్రను పోషించారు. ఇప్పటికే ఈ చిత్రం నుంచి విడుదలైన ట్రైలర్‌కు మంచి స్పందన లభించింది. భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య నేడు(నవంబర్‌ 27) ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది.(Andhra King Taluka Talk)

ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల ఫస్డ్‌డే ఫస్ట్‌ షో పడిపోయింది. దీంతో సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్‌ మీడియా ద్వారా తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని వెల్లడిస్తున్నారు. ‘రామ్‌ ఖాతాలో హిట్‌ పడిందా? ఆంధ్రకింగ్‌ తాలుకా కథేంటి? ఎలా ఉంది? తదితర అంశాలను ఎక్స్‌లో చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చదివేయండి. (Andhra King Taluka Movie Twitter Review)

ఎక్స్‌లో ఈ సినిమాకు పాజిటివ్‌ టాక్‌ వస్తుంది. సినిమా బాగుందని..రామ్‌ వన్‌మ్యాన్‌ షో అని నెటిజన్స్‌ ట్వీట్స్‌ చేస్తున్నారు. మహేశ్‌ మరోసారి హార్ట్‌ఫుల్‌ డ్రామాని తెరకెక్కించారని ప్రశంసిస్తున్నారు. నిడివి కాస్త ఎక్కువ ఉండడం, ఫస్టాఫ్‌ నెమ్మదిగా సాగడం మైనస్‌ అని చెబుతున్నారు.

#AndhraKingTaluka A Satisfactory Fanism/Love Story that’s predictable and too lengthy, yet maintains a decent feel-good vibe throughout!



The film blends a hero & fan track with a love story to form an interesting drama. Both halves stay true to the core storyline and offer a few…

ఆంధ్రకింగ్‌ ఊహించదగ్గ ఫ్యానిజమ్‌, లవ్‌స్టోరి. నిడివి ఎక్కువగా ఉన్నప్పటికీ.. మంచి అనుభూతిని కలిగిస్తుంది. దర్శకుడు మహేశ్‌ మరో మంచి హార్ట్‌ఫుల్‌ డ్రామాని తెరకెక్కించాడు. రామ్‌ నటన అదిరిపోయింది. సినిమాలో హీరో పాత్రకి ఉపేంద్రని ఎంపిక చేయడం సరైన నిర్ణయం. అద్భుతంగా నటించాడు. ఊహకందేలా ఉన్నప్పటికీ..చాలా నిజాయితీగా ఈ కథను చెప్పారంటూ ఓ నెటిజన్‌ 2.75 రేటింగ్‌ ఇచ్చాడు.

Chala manchi Katha...Chala manchi cinema...Every fan of any hero will easily connect to it...Writing chala bavundhi...A small parallel that is drawn in 2nd half is too beautiful...A Meaningful and Heartwarming STAR - FAN story...BONAFIDE BLOCKBUSTER 💯 RAPO🤩❤️ #AndhraKingTaluka

చాలా మంచి సినిమా. ప్రతి హీరో అభిమాని ఈ సినిమాకు కనెక్ట్‌ అవుతాడు. రైటింగ్‌ చాలా బాగుంది. సెకండాఫ్‌ అద్భుతంగా ఉంటుంది. మినింగ్‌ఫుల్‌& హార్ట్‌వార్మింగ్‌ స్టార్‌-ఫ్యాన్‌ స్టోరీ అని మరో నెటిజన్‌ రాసుకొచ్చాడు.

#AndhraKingTaluka Review : "Emotional & Engaging"



Rating: (3/5)⭐️⭐️⭐️



Positives:

👉#RamPothineni delivers one of his finest performance

👉Strong dialogues & Solid writing by @filmymahesh

👉Soulful songs & Second half

👉The Climax lands beautifully, leaving a warm impact…

ఎమోషనల్‌ అండ్‌ ఎంగేజింగ్‌ మూవీ ఇది. రామ్‌ తన ఫెర్మార్మెన్స్‌తో అదరగొట్టాడు. డైలాగులు బాగున్నాయి. పాటలు, సెంకడాఫ్‌ బ్యూటిఫుల్‌గా ఉంది. ఫస్టాఫ్‌ కాస్త నెమ్మదిగా సాగడం మైనస్‌. ఓవరాల్‌గా ఆంధ్రకింగ్‌ చాలా బాగుంది అంటూ మరో నెటిజన్‌ 3 రేటింగ్‌ ఇచ్చాడు.

💥 Comeback confirmed! #AndhraKingTaluka is winning hearts with its emotional depth & layered storytelling.

🔥 First half sets the tone, second half hits hard with drama & that Ramayanam scene everyone’s talking about!

What's your favorite moment so far? Drop it below! 👇

#AndhraKingTaluka – Raka Raka

Aa mass oobi nundi bayatiki vachchi, kothaga decent ga cinema chesadu.



E cinema ni mundu theatre lo enjoy cheyandi.



Own fans definitely enjoy chestaru,

Movie lovers ki kuda maximum ga convincing ga untundi.



I hope it makes some good profits 😊

#AndhraKingTalukaReview:



#AndhraKingTalukaReview:

The first half is decently engaging with a well written hero fan relationship even though they do not meet. The chemistry between #RamPothineni and Bhagyashri Borse feels sweet and natural. Ram is really good and delivers one of his finest performances…