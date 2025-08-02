 తెలుగు సినిమాలకు జాతీయ అవార్డ్స్.. బన్నీ ఆనందం | Allu Arjun Congratulate National Awards Winners | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

Allu Arjun: జాతీయ అవార్డ్ విజేతలు.. అ‍ల్లు అర్జున్ ప్రశంసలు

Aug 2 2025 3:23 PM | Updated on Aug 2 2025 3:23 PM

Allu Arjun Congratulate National Awards Winners

గతేడాది ఉత్తమ నటుడిగా జాతీయ అవార్డ్ అందుకున్న తెలుగు హీరో అల్లు అర్జున్.. ఈసారి పురస్కారాలు దక్కించుకున్న వాళ్లని అభినందించారు. తెలుగు ఇండస్ట్రీకి ఎక్కువగా అవార్డులు రావడంపై హర్షం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఈ మేరకు విజేతల్ని అభినందిస్తూ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ఈ ట్వీట్‌లో దాదాపు అందరినీ కవర్ చేశారని చెప్పొచ్చు.

(ఇదీ చదవండి: జాతీయ సినీ అవార్డులు.. ప్రైజ్‌మనీ ఎంత? ఎవరికి ఏమేం ఇస్తారంటే?)

71వ జాతీయ అవార్డుల్లో ఉత్తమ నటుడిగా షారుక్ ఖాన్, విక్రాంత్ మస్సే నిలిచారు. షారుక్‌ని అభినందించిన బన్నీ.. 33 ఏళ్లుగా సినిమాలు చేస్తున్న మీరు ఈ పురస్కారానికి అర్హుడని రాసుకొచ్చారు. అలానే 12th ఫెయిల్ తన ఫేవరెట్ చిత్రాల్లో ఒకటని, ఇందులో హీరోగా చేసిన విక్రాంత్ మస్సేకి అవార్డ్ రావడం తనకు ఆనందంగా ఉందని బన్నీ చెప్పుకొచ్చారు. అలానే ఉత్తమ నటిగా నిలిచిన రాణీ ముఖర్జీకి కూడా శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు.

అలానే తెలుగు సినిమా.. జాతీయ అవార్డుల్లో మెరవడం తనకు ఎంతో సంతోషంగా ఉందని అల్లు అర్జున్ చెప్పుకొచ్చారు. ఉత్తమ తెలుగు చిత్రంగా నిలిచిన 'భగవంత్ కేసరి' టీమ్‌కి కంగ్రాట్స్ చెప్పారు. బాలనటిగా నిలిచిన సుకృతి(సుకుమార్ కూతురు)కి విషెస్ చెబుతూనే.. ఈ విషయంలో తమకెంతో గర్వంగా ఉందని అన్నారు. అలానే వీఎఫ్ఎక్స్ విభాగంలో 'హనుమాన్'కి అవార్డ్ రావడంపై దర్శకుడు ప్రశాంత్ వర్మని, 'బేబి' చిత్రానికి స్క్రీన్ ప్లే విభాగంలో సాయి రాజేశ్, సింగర్ రోహిత్‌ అవార్డులు దక్కించుకోవడంపై బన్నీ ఆనందం వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

(ఇదీ చదవండి: 'ఓజీ' సినిమా తొలి పాట రిలీజ్)

Advertisement

Related News By Category

Related News By Tags

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

పోల్

Photos

View all
photo 1

‘బేబీ’ మూవీ నేషనల్‌ అవార్డు ప్రెస్‌మీట్‌ (ఫొటోలు)
photo 2

బబ్లూ పృథ్వీరాజ్‌ సెకండ్‌ ఇన్నింగ్స్‌.. 60 ఏళ్ల వయసులోనూ ఫిట్‌గానే (ఫోటోలు)
photo 3

11 నెలలు నీటిలో ఒక్క నెల మాత్రమే బయట ఈ శివాలయం గురించి తెలుసా? (ఫొటోలు)
photo 4

క్యాప్షన్ ఇస్తూ.. పెళ్లి కూతురు గెటప్‌లో నిహారిక (ఫోటోలు)
photo 5

‘బకాసుర రెస్టారెంట్’ మూవీ ప్రీ రిలీజ్ ఈవెంట్‌ (ఫొటోలు)

Video

View all
YSRCP Ashok Babu Warning To Chandrababu Govt 1
Video_icon

ఏం చేస్తారో చేసుకోండి.. మా ప్రభుత్వం వచ్చిన తరువాత ఒకొక్కడికి..
Ponnavolu Revels SIT Conspiracy On Deposit 11 Crore Into SBI 2
Video_icon

దొరికిపోతారనే భయంతో సిట్ కుట్రలు
Perni Nani Serious Comments On Minister Kollu Ravindra 3
Video_icon

నాపై కోపంతో ఆడబిడ్డ జీవితాన్ని నాశనం చేయకండి
Perni Nani Meets Ashok Babu In Hospital 4
Video_icon

మీ పోరాటం రైతులకు ధైర్యం ఇస్తుంది.. అశోక్ బాబుని పరామర్శించిన పేర్ని నాని
Ram Charan Peddi Movie Mass Action Sequence Update 5
Video_icon

విజయనగరంలో చరణ్.. బీభత్సమైన ఫైట్ సీన్స్ లోడింగ్
Advertisement
 