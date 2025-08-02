గతేడాది ఉత్తమ నటుడిగా జాతీయ అవార్డ్ అందుకున్న తెలుగు హీరో అల్లు అర్జున్.. ఈసారి పురస్కారాలు దక్కించుకున్న వాళ్లని అభినందించారు. తెలుగు ఇండస్ట్రీకి ఎక్కువగా అవార్డులు రావడంపై హర్షం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఈ మేరకు విజేతల్ని అభినందిస్తూ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ఈ ట్వీట్‌లో దాదాపు అందరినీ కవర్ చేశారని చెప్పొచ్చు.

(ఇదీ చదవండి: జాతీయ సినీ అవార్డులు.. ప్రైజ్‌మనీ ఎంత? ఎవరికి ఏమేం ఇస్తారంటే?)

71వ జాతీయ అవార్డుల్లో ఉత్తమ నటుడిగా షారుక్ ఖాన్, విక్రాంత్ మస్సే నిలిచారు. షారుక్‌ని అభినందించిన బన్నీ.. 33 ఏళ్లుగా సినిమాలు చేస్తున్న మీరు ఈ పురస్కారానికి అర్హుడని రాసుకొచ్చారు. అలానే 12th ఫెయిల్ తన ఫేవరెట్ చిత్రాల్లో ఒకటని, ఇందులో హీరోగా చేసిన విక్రాంత్ మస్సేకి అవార్డ్ రావడం తనకు ఆనందంగా ఉందని బన్నీ చెప్పుకొచ్చారు. అలానే ఉత్తమ నటిగా నిలిచిన రాణీ ముఖర్జీకి కూడా శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు.

అలానే తెలుగు సినిమా.. జాతీయ అవార్డుల్లో మెరవడం తనకు ఎంతో సంతోషంగా ఉందని అల్లు అర్జున్ చెప్పుకొచ్చారు. ఉత్తమ తెలుగు చిత్రంగా నిలిచిన 'భగవంత్ కేసరి' టీమ్‌కి కంగ్రాట్స్ చెప్పారు. బాలనటిగా నిలిచిన సుకృతి(సుకుమార్ కూతురు)కి విషెస్ చెబుతూనే.. ఈ విషయంలో తమకెంతో గర్వంగా ఉందని అన్నారు. అలానే వీఎఫ్ఎక్స్ విభాగంలో 'హనుమాన్'కి అవార్డ్ రావడంపై దర్శకుడు ప్రశాంత్ వర్మని, 'బేబి' చిత్రానికి స్క్రీన్ ప్లే విభాగంలో సాయి రాజేశ్, సింగర్ రోహిత్‌ అవార్డులు దక్కించుకోవడంపై బన్నీ ఆనందం వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

(ఇదీ చదవండి: 'ఓజీ' సినిమా తొలి పాట రిలీజ్)

Happy to see Telugu cinema shining bright at the #71stNationalAwards



Congratulations to #NandamuriBalakrishna garu and @AnilRavipudi garu and entire team of #BhagavanthKesari on winning Best Telugu Film National Award.



Congratulations… my dearest #Sukriti on winning the… — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 2, 2025

So happy that #BabyTheMovie won Best Screenplay award. A truly well-deserved win #SaiRajesh garu. Wishing you many more accolades ahead.

Congratulations to @SKNOnline as well..so proud that your film won the National Award.

Also, big congratulations to singer @PVNSRohit garu on… — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 2, 2025

Heartiest congratulations to @iamsrk garu on winning the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actor for #Jawan. A well-deserved honour after 33 glorious years in cinema. An another achievement to your endless list sir 🖤

Also, heartfelt congratulations to my director… — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 2, 2025