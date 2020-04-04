కోలుకున్న సింగర్‌, చిన్నారి.. భారీ ఆర్థిక సాయం!

Apr 04, 2020, 14:36 IST
Singer Pink Says She Her Son Had Corona Virus Pledges Donates Fund - Sakshi

పెద్దమనసు చాటుకున్న సింగర్‌ పింక్‌

వాషింగ్టన్‌: తాను, తన మూడేళ్ల కుమారుడు ప్రాణాంతక కరోనా వైరస్‌ బారిన పడ్డామని అమెరికా సింగర్‌ అలేసియా బెత్‌ మూర్‌(పింక్‌) తెలిపారు. అయితే రెండు వారాల చికిత్స అనంతరం తాము పూర్తిగా కోలుకున్నామని పేర్కొన్నారు. అయినప్పటికీ తమ కుటుంబమంతా ఇప్పటికీ క్వారంటైన్‌లోనే ఉందని వెల్లడించారు. త్వరితగతిన కోవిడ్‌-19 నిర్ధారణ పరీక్షలు అందుబాటులో లేకపోవడం వల్ల ఎంతో మంది తీవ్ర ఇబ్బందులు ఎదుర్కొంటున్నారని.. ఇది ప్రభుత్వ వైఫల్యేమేనని విమర్శించారు. 

ఈ మేరకు... ‘‘ రెండు వారాల క్రితం నేను.. నా మూడేళ్ల కుమారుడు జేమ్‌సన్‌ కోవిడ్‌-19న బారిన పడ్డాం. అయితే మా ఫిజీషియన్‌ వెంటనే దీని లక్షణాలను గుర్తించి మాకు చికిత్స అందించడం మొదలుపెట్టారు. కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు మేం దూరంగా ఉన్నాం. ఈ క్రమంలో రెండోసారి టెస్టు చేయగా అదృష్టవశాత్తూ నెగటివ్‌ వచ్చింది. కరోనా చిన్నా- పెద్దా, యువత- వృద్ధులు, ధనిక- పేదా ఇలా అందరికీ సోకుతుంది. కాబట్టి ప్రతీ ఒక్కరూ అప్రమత్తంగా ఉండాలి’’ అని అలేసియా సూచించారు. (పారిశుద్ధ్య కార్మికులను ప్రశంసించిన బాలీవుడ్‌ నటి)

అదే విధంగా తన తల్లి పనిచేసిన ఫిలడెల్పియా ఆస్పత్రికి తన వంతుగా విరాళం అందజేస్తానని పెద్దమనసు చాటుకున్నారు. 5 లక్షల డాలర్ల మేర ఆర్థిక సహాయం అందజేస్తానని తెలిపారు. తన తల్లి జుడీ మూర్‌ అక్కడ 18 ఏళ్లపాటు సేవలు అందంచారని.. ఆమె జ్ఞాపకార్థం ఈ మొత్తం అందిస్తున్నట్లు తెలిపారు. అదే విధంగా లాస్‌ ఏంజెల్స్‌ సహాయ నిధికి మరో 5 లక్షల డాలర్ల సాయం అందించనున్నట్లు వెల్లడించారు. కాగా పింక్‌గా ప్రేక్షకులకు సుపరిచితమైన అలేసియా తన గాత్రం, రచనా కౌశల్యం, నృత్య ప్రతిభతో ఎంతో మంది అభిమానులను సంపాదించుకున్నారు. కరోనా సంక్షోభంలో పెద్ద మొత్తంలో ఆర్థిక సాయం చేసేందుకు ముందుకు వచ్చిన ఈ 40 ఏళ్ల ఈ గాయనిపై అభిమానులు ప్రశంసల వర్షం కురిపిస్తున్నారు. (కరోనా బారిన పడ్డ యువ గాయని)

 


Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

Read latest Movies News and Telugu News | Follow us on FaceBook, Twitter

Tags: 
COVID-19
కరోనా వైరస్‌
Singer Pink
Movie News

మరిన్ని వార్తలు

04-04-2020
కరోనా : వారికి ఉబెర్ ఉచిత సేవలు
Apr 04, 2020, 14:48 IST
సాక్షి, ముంబై: కరోనా  వైరస్ ను అడ్డుకునే క్రమంలో విశేష సేవలందిస్తున్న వైద్య సిబ్బంది కోసం క్యాబ్ సేవల సంస్థ...
04-04-2020
కొవ్వొత్తుల తర్వాత రంగోలి పోటీలా!?
Apr 04, 2020, 14:33 IST
సాక్షి, న్యూఢిల్లీ : భారత ప్రజలకు కూడా ప్రాణాంతకంగా మారిన కరోనా వైరస్‌పై పోరాటానికి చిహ్నంగా ప్రజలంతా ఆదివారం (ఏప్రిల్‌–5)...
04-04-2020
లాక్‌డౌన్‌తో ఇద్దరం బిజీ అయిపోయాం: పుజారా
Apr 04, 2020, 14:20 IST
చతేశ్వర్‌ పుజారా లాక్‌డౌన్‌ సంకట స్థితిని ఎలా ఎదుర్కోవచ్చో సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా తన అనుభవాలను పంచుకున్నాడు.
04-04-2020
ముందుచూపు లేని మోదీ సర్కారు
Apr 04, 2020, 14:18 IST
మోదీ సర్కారు ముందుచూపు లేకుండా లాక్‌డౌన్‌ విధించిందని వీరప్ప మొయిలీ విమర్శించారు.
04-04-2020
లక్ష విలువైన మద్యం బాటిల్స్‌తో పరార్‌
Apr 04, 2020, 14:07 IST
సాక్షి, హైద్రాబాద్ : దేశ వ్యాప్త లాక్‌డౌన్‌ నేపథ్యంలో మద్యం దుకాణాలు మూసివేయడంతో మందుబాబులు అల్లాడుతున్నారు. ఏ చిన్న అవకాశం దొరికినా.....
04-04-2020
నా సొంత ఖర్చుతో ఏర్పాటు చేశా.. టీడీపీపై ఫైర్‌
Apr 04, 2020, 13:57 IST
సాక్షి, విజయవాడ: న్యూయార్క్‌ నగరంలోని టైమ్స్‌స్క్వేర్‌లో ఇచ్చిన ప్రకటన తన సొంత ఖర్చులతో ఏర్పాటు చేసిందని.. ఈ ప్రకటనకు ప్రభుత్వం...
04-04-2020
ఏపీలో కూరగాయల రవాణాకు అనుమతి
Apr 04, 2020, 13:38 IST
సాక్షి, అమరావతి: కరోనా వైరస్‌ కట్టడిలో భాగంగా ప్రకటించిన లాక్‌డౌన్‌తో తీవ్ర కష్టాలు ఎదుర్కొంటున్న పూలు, పండ్లు, కూరగాయలు, మిర్చి,...
04-04-2020
గుంటూరులో కరోనా వైద్య పరీక్షలు ప్రారంభం
Apr 04, 2020, 13:33 IST
సాక్షి,గుంటూరు/గుంటూరు మెడికల్‌: గుంటూరు వైద్య కళాశాలలో కరోనా వైరస్‌ నిర్ధారణ పరీక్షలు ప్రారంభమయ్యాయి. ఇటీవల వైరస్‌ నిర్ధారణ చేసే రియల్‌టైమ్‌...
04-04-2020
డీఐవై మాస్క్‌లు వాడండి: కేంద్ర ఆరోగ్య శాఖ
Apr 04, 2020, 13:32 IST
న్యూఢిల్లీ : కరోనా వైరస్‌ తీవ్రంగా ప్రభావం చూపుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో మాస్క్‌ల అవసరం అంతకంతకూ పెరిగిపోతోంది. దేశంలో మాస్క్‌ల వినియోగానికి...
04-04-2020
అష్టదిగ్బంధం ఉదయం 10 గంటల వరకే అనుమతి
Apr 04, 2020, 13:29 IST
జిల్లాలో కరోనా డేంజర్‌ బెల్స్‌ మోగిస్తోంది. పూటపూటకు పాజిటివ్‌ కేసులు ఊహించని రీతిలో పెరుగుతుండడంతో ప్రభుత్వ యంత్రాంగంతో పాటు జిల్లా...
04-04-2020
కరోనాను జయించిన ప్రకాశం యువకుడు
Apr 04, 2020, 13:21 IST
సాక్షి ప్రతినిధి, ఒంగోలు:  ప్రకాశం జిల్లాలో మొట్టమొదటగా కరోనా పాజిటివ్‌ వచ్చిన యువకుడు వైద్యులు చెప్పినట్లుగా వారికి సహకరిస్తూ కరోనాను...
04-04-2020
ఐసొలేషన్‌ వార్డులుగా ఏసీ కోచ్‌లు
Apr 04, 2020, 13:08 IST
తాడేపల్లిగూడెం: కరోనా కేసులు ప్రబలుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో రైళ్లలోని ఏసీ బోగీలను ఐసొలేషన్‌ వార్డులుగా మార్చడానికి రైల్వే అధికారులు కార్యాచరణ రూపొందిస్తున్నారు....
04-04-2020
కొత్తగా ఒకే కుటుంబంలో ముగ్గురికి కరోనా
Apr 04, 2020, 13:05 IST
విశాఖలో కరోనా పాజిటివ్‌ కేసులు క్రమంగా పెరుగుతున్నాయి. ప్రభుత్వం కట్టుదిట్టమైన చర్యలు తీసుకుంటున్నప్పటికీ.. ఇతర ప్రాంతాల నుంచి వచ్చిన వారు.....
04-04-2020
తెలంగాణ పవర్ గ్రిడ్ సురక్షితం..
Apr 04, 2020, 12:57 IST
సాక్షి, హైదరాబాద్‌: కరోనా చీకట్లను తరిమికొట్టడానికి దేశమంతా ఒక్కటై సంకల్ప బలాన్ని ప్రదర్శించాలని ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీ పిలుపునిచ్చిన విషయం...
04-04-2020
లాక్‌డౌన్‌: గృహ హింస కేసులు రెట్టింపు..
Apr 04, 2020, 12:56 IST
న్యూఢిల్లీ: ఓ వైపు కరోనా మహమ్మారిని కట్టడి చేసేందుకు ప్రపంచ దేశాలు విశ్వప్రయత్నాలు చేస్తుంటే... కొంతమంది కీచకులు మాత్రం విపత్కర...
04-04-2020
కూల్‌డ్రింక్‌లో షేవింగ్‌ లోషన్‌.. ఇద్దరు మృతి!
Apr 04, 2020, 12:54 IST
శుక్రవారం రాత్రి కూల్‌డ్రింక్‌లో షేవింగ్‌ లోషన్‌ కలుపుకొని సేవించారు. అనంతరం ఎవరి దారిన వారు వెళ్లిపోయారు. అయితే,
04-04-2020
కరోనాతో తండ్రి మృతి.. కుమార్తెకు పాజిటివ్‌
Apr 04, 2020, 12:48 IST
చండీగఢ్‌ : పంజాబ్‌కు చెందిన పద్మ శ్రీ అవార్డు గ్రహిత నిర్మల్‌ సింగ్‌ ఖల్సా కరోనా వైరస్‌ సోకి మృతి చెందిన...
04-04-2020
కరోనాతో యుద్ధం : ప్రభుత్వానికి సహకరించండి
Apr 04, 2020, 12:29 IST
సాక్షి, కర్నూలు: రాష్ట్రంలో కరోనా వైరస్‌ వ్యాప్తి నేపథ్యంలో లాక్‌డౌన్‌ కోనసాగుతున్నప్పటికీ సంక్షేమ పథకాలు ఎక్కడా అటంకం లేకుండా సమర్థవంతంగా కొనసాగుతున్నాయని...
04-04-2020
వాట్సాప్ హ్యాకింగ్ : బీ కేర్‌ఫుల్‌
Apr 04, 2020, 12:27 IST
సాక్షి, న్యూఢిల్లీ: కరోనా వైరస్ మహమ్మారి కారణంగా దేశం యావత్తూ లాక్ డౌన్ లోకి వెళ్లిపోయింది. దేశవ్యాప్తంగా దాదాపు అన్ని వ్యాపారాలు,...
04-04-2020
మోదీ పిలుపు; నిద్రొస్తే నిద్రపోతా : మమతా 
Apr 04, 2020, 12:14 IST
కోల్‌కతా : ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ ’లైట్‌ దియా’ పిలుపుపై రాష్ట్ర ముఖ్యమంత్రి మమతా బెనర్జీ వ్యంగ్యంగా స్పందించారు. ప్రధాని పిలుపును వ్యక్తిగత...

మరిన్ని వీడియోలు

00:27
క‌రోనా: ఆసుప‌త్రిలో అమెరికా డాక్ట‌ర్ల డ్యాన్స్‌
sakshi video
02:03
కరోనా కేసుల్లో వారే ఎక్కువ!
sakshi video
04:33
కరోనాపై అవగాహన కల్పిస్తున్న ప్రజాప్రతినిధులు
sakshi video
00:52
గాయని కనికాను వదలని కరోనా
sakshi video
01:31
కరోనా లక్షణాలు కనిపిస్తే క్వారంటైన్‌
sakshi video
37:02
కరోనాపై అపోహలు-వాస్తవాలు
sakshi video
Advertisement

*మీరు వ్యక్తం చేసే అభిప్రాయాలను ఎడిటోరియల్ టీమ్ పరిశీలిస్తుంది, *అసంబద్ధమైన, వ్యక్తిగతమైన, కించపరిచే రీతిలో ఉన్న కామెంట్స్ ప్రచురించలేం, *ఫేక్ ఐడీలతో పంపించే కామెంట్స్ తిరస్కరించబడతాయి, *వాస్తవమైన ఈమెయిల్ ఐడీలతో అభిప్రాయాలను వ్యక్తీకరించాలని మనవి

Read also in:
Back to Top