విజయ్‌ దేవరకొండ - మృణాల్‌ ఠాకూర్ జంటగా నటించిన చిత్రం 'ఫ్యామిలీ స్టార్‌'. నేడు (ఏప్రిల్‌ 5) ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా గ్రాండ్‌గా విడుదలైంది. గీతా గోవిందం హిట్‌ తర్వాత విజయ్‌తో డైరెక్టర్‌ పరశురామ్‌ తెరకెక్కిస్తున్న చిత్రం కావడంతో అంచనాలు భారీగానే ఉన్నాయి. శ్రీ వెంకటేశ్వర క్రియేషన్స్‌ పతాకంపై దిల్‌రాజు ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మించారు. ఎక్కువగా ఫ్యామిలీ ప్రేక్షకులను దృష్టిలో పెట్టుకుని సినిమాలు నిర్మిస్తారు అని ఆయన పట్ల మంచి గుర్తింపు ఉంది. అలాంటిది ఇప్పుడు ఏకంగా సినిమా పేరులోనే ఆ ఫ్లేవర్‌ను పెట్టారు. అందుకే ఈ సినిమాకు క్రేజ్‌ అమాంతం పెరిగింది.

గీతా గోవిందం తర్వాత విజయ్‌ దేవరకొండ -పరశురామ్‌ ఆ హిట్‌ మ్యాజిక్‌ను మ్యాజిక్ రిపీట్ చేశారా, లేదా అనేది నేడు తేలిపోయింది. ఫ్యామిలీ స్టార్ సినిమాపై ఓవ‌ర్‌సీస్ ప్రీమియ‌ర్స్ టాక్ ఎలా ఉందో బయటకు వచ్చేసింది. ఇప్పటికే అమెరికాలో తొలి ఆట పూర్తి అయింది.ఫ్యామిలీ స్టార్‌ ప్రేక్షకులను ఆలోచింపచేసే సినిమా అని ఓ నెటిజన్‌ పేర్కొన్నాడు. కానీ మాస్ క‌మ‌ర్షియ‌ల్ మైండ్‌సెట్‌తో థియేట‌ర్‌కు వెళ్లకండి అంటూ అతను ట్వీట్ చేశాడు. టైటిల్‌కు త‌గ్గ‌ట్లు కంప్లీట్ ఫ్యామిలీ బొమ్మ అని చెప్పుకొచ్చాడు. విజయ్‌ దేవరకొండ హిట్‌ కొట్టేశాడని, ఈ మూవీ బ్రేక్ ఈవెన్ అవుతుంద‌ని అన్నాడు. ఈ సినిమాలో విజ‌య్‌, మృణాల్ జోడీ చాలా కలర్‌ఫుల్‌గా ఉందని తెలిపాడు.

ఫ్యామిలీ స్టార్‌ సినిమాలో మృణాల్ పాత్రను చూస్తుంటే.. సర్కారు వారి పాటలో కీర్తి సురేష్ పాత్రనే గుర్తుకొస్తుందని మరోక నెటిజన్‌ చెప్పుకొచ్చాడు. ఫస్ట్ హాఫ్ యావరేజ్‌గా ఉందని.. సెకండాఫ్‌ కొంచెం ఎమోషనల్‌గా కనెక్ట్‌ అవుతారని ఆయన చెప్పుకొచ్చాడు. అక్కడక్కడ టీవీ సీరియల్‌ ఫీలింగ్‌ వస్తుందని కూడా ఆయన పేర్కొన్నాడు.

సినిమా ఫస్టాఫ్‌ క‌మ‌ర్షియ‌ల్ అంశాల‌తో ప్లాన్‌ చేసిన దర్శకుడు..సెకండాఫ్‌లో మాత్రం ఎమోష‌న‌ల్‌ ట్రాక్‌ను ఎంచుకుని మంచిపని చేశాడని ఓ నెటిజన్‌ ట్వీట్‌ చేశాడు. ఫ్యామిలీకి బాగా కనెక్ట్‌ అయ్యే సెంటిమెంట్ సీన్స్ బాగా ఉన్నాయిని తెలిపాడు. కుటుంబం కోసం మిడిల్ క్లాస్ వారు ఎలా ఆలోచిస్తారనే విషయాన్ని చక్కగా చూపించారని ఆయన తెలిపాడు.

గీత గోవిందం సినిమాకు ప్రధాన బలం మ్యూజిక్‌, కామెడీ.. కానీ ఈ సినిమాలో మ్యూజిక్‌ పెద్దగా ఆ కట్టుకోలేదని కామెంట్లు వినిపిస్తున్నాయి. ఇందులో కథ, డైలాగ్స్‌ అంతగా ఆకట్టుకోలేదని చెబుతున్నారు. ఫస్టాఫ్‌ కాస్త బాగున్నా.. సెకండాఫ్ చాలా బోరింగ్‌గా ఉంటుంద‌ని నెటిజ‌న్లు చెబుతున్నారు.

ఫ్యామిలీ స్టార్ అందరినీ మెప్పించడం కష్టమని ఓ నెటిజన్‌ అభిప్రాయపడ్డాడు. ఫస్ట్ యావరేజ్‌గా ఉందని, సెకండాఫ్ మాత్రం చెప్పుకొతగిన విధంగా లేదని పేర్కొన్నాడు. అనవ‌స‌ర‌మైన రిపీటెడ్ సీన్స్‌తో సినిమా ఓపిక‌కు ప‌రీక్ష పెడుతుంద‌ని అంటున్నారు. విజయ్, మృణాల్ త‌ప్ప మిగిలిన నటీనటుల పర్ఫామెన్స్ కూడా అంత గొప్పగా లేదని చెబుతున్నారు. జయ్‌ అభిమానులతో పాటు మిడిల్‌ క్లాస్‌ అభిమానులకు బాగా నచ్చే సినిమా అని ఎక్కువ మంది చెబుతున్నారు.

#FamilyStar Review : The first part of the film is enjoyable and has a strong commercial vibe. The second half picks up more of a playful tone . Emotion connects well with the audience

#FamilyStar so flat and underwhelming. Avg 1st half, rubbish 2nd half. Nothing impresses and no standout plot points or performances. Boredom Max, went with low expectations still annoyed. VD with another poor choice. I'd rather watch Liger, super disappointed. Parasu b2b bombs👎 https://t.co/kPxDTCGLUW pic.twitter.com/5vbZM5C5zY

#FamilyStar feels like a rerun of Gemini TV's Radhika serials. Lead chemistry shines, but can't rescue the sinking ship. Patchy editing adds to the irritation. Seems like the director's main goal is a funded holiday in the US, courtesy of the producer..Skip the pain 😢 pic.twitter.com/B6ncLYzmnN

#FamilyStarReview : a film that is as clueless as tv serials background music. We have no words to talk about it. Especially the second half of the film is complete trash. We recommend you to watch #Projectz & #ManjummelBoys you know #FamilyStar is notworth pic.twitter.com/CY20tMG2pl

#FamilyStar is an inferior template rom-com family movie that has a few time-pass moments but no real emotional connection nor feel good moments.

First half is underwhelming and feels like a serial until the pre-interval. Second half starts on a more fun note but quickly turns…

— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) April 4, 2024