అనుష్క (Anushka Shetty) నటించిన లేటేస్ట్‌ యాక్షన్‌ డ్రామా ఘాటి. క్రిష్ జాగర్లమూడి దర్శకత్వంలో వచ్చిన ఈ మూవీపై అభిమానుల్లో భారీ అంచనాలు నెలకొన్నాయి. చాలా రోజుల తర్వాత అనుష్క లీడ్‌ రోల్లో వచ్చిన ఈ మూవీ ఇవాళే థియేటర్లలో విడుదలైంది.

ఇప్పటికే కొన్ని చోట్ల మార్నింగ్ షోలు పడగా.. ఈ మూవీ చూసిన ఆడియన్స్ సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాలు పంచుకుంటున్నారు. ఘాటి ఫస్ట్ హాఫ్ అద్భుతంగా ఉందని.. శీలావతిగా అనుష్క అదరగొట్టేసిందని ట్వీట్స్‌ చేస్తున్నారు. ఈ సినిమాతో క్రిష్‌ మంచి కమ్ బ్యాక్‌ ఇచ్చారని అంటున్నారు. బీజీఎం సూపర్‌గా ఉందని.. ఫైట్ సీన్స్‌లో అదరగొట్టేశారని చెబుతున్నారు.

అలాగే ప్రీ క్లైమాక్స్‌తో పాటు క్లైమాక్స్‌ అదిరిపోయిందని సోషల్ మీడియాలో పోస్టులు పెడుతున్నారు. ఫర్‌ఫెక్ట్‌ రివేంజ్ డ్రామా అని.. ట్రైన్ సీక్వెన్స్‌ వేరే లెవెల్ అని కామెంట్ చేస్తున్నారు. సెకండాఫ్‌లో ఫుల్ మీల్స్‌ ఖాయమని.. రెబల్ క్వీన్‌ అనుష్క క్లైమాక్స్‌లో అదరగొట్టేసిందని అంటున్నారు. విక్రమ్ ప్రభు తన పాత్ర హైలెట్‌గా ఉందంటూ ట్వీట్ చేస్తున్నారు. ఈ సినిమాలో అనుష్కను కాటేరమ్మతో పోలుస్తున్నారు. మరికొందరైతే యావరేజ్‌గా ఉందని పోస్టులు పెడుతున్నారు. అయితే ఇది కేవలం ఆడియన్స్‌ అభిప్రాయం మాత్రమే. వీటితో సాక్షికి ఎలాంటి సంబంధం ఉండదు.

#Ghaati #GhaatiReview



2nd half started flat with a backstory but gone high with crazy fight episodes



"REBEL QUEEN" 🥳



Just #AnushkaShetty Screen Presence is enough🔥



REVOLUTIONARY REVENGE DRAMA✅



Pre climax had a little lag but full meals with the climax💯



OVERALL: 3️⃣/5️⃣ https://t.co/hB6Zof5Qsz pic.twitter.com/31vCMzHbr3 — 🍸𝕍𝕠𝕕𝕜𝕒 𝕎𝕚𝕥𝕙 𝕍𝕒𝕣𝕞𝕒🍸 (@enzoyy_pandagow) September 4, 2025

#Ghaati Neat delivers a stellar first half! 🚀



The stage is perfectly set for an explosive second half. 🎬



Anushka Shetty and #VikramPrabhu shine effortlessly in their roles. 👏👏



That train sequence? Pure 🔥🔥🔥!#AnushkaShetty #GhaatiOnSept5th #GhaatiReview https://t.co/LRp2pK1lFk pic.twitter.com/5ZM8bw4QfH — satya krishna (@satyakrish9999) September 4, 2025