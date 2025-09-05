 అనుష్క శెట్టి యాక్షన్ డ్రామా ఘాటి.. ఆడియన్స్ రివ్యూ ఎలా ఉందంటే? | Anushka Shetty Ghaati Movie twitter Review | Sakshi
Ghaati Movie twitter Review: అనుష్క శెట్టి ఘాటి ట్విటర్ రివ్యూ.. ఆడియన్స్‌ రెస్పాన్స్ ఎలా ఉందంటే?

Sep 5 2025 7:06 AM | Updated on Sep 5 2025 7:16 AM

Anushka Shetty Ghaati Movie twitter Review

అనుష్క (Anushka Shetty) నటించిన లేటేస్ట్యాక్షన్డ్రామా ఘాటి. క్రిష్ జాగర్లమూడి దర్శకత్వంలో వచ్చిన మూవీపై అభిమానుల్లో భారీ అంచనాలు నెలకొన్నాయి. చాలా రోజుల తర్వాత అనుష్క లీడ్రోల్లో వచ్చిన మూవీ ఇవాళే థియేటర్లలో విడుదలైంది.

ఇప్పటికే కొన్ని చోట్ల మార్నింగ్ షోలు పడగా.. మూవీ చూసిన ఆడియన్స్ సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాలు పంచుకుంటున్నారు. ఘాటి ఫస్ట్ హాఫ్ అద్భుతంగా ఉందని.. శీలావతిగా అనుష్క అదరగొట్టేసిందని ట్వీట్స్చేస్తున్నారు. సినిమాతో క్రిష్మంచి కమ్ బ్యాక్ఇచ్చారని అంటున్నారు. బీజీఎం సూపర్‌గా ఉందని.. ఫైట్ సీన్స్‌లో అదరగొట్టేశారని చెబుతున్నారు. 

అలాగే ప్రీ క్లైమాక్స్తో పాటు క్లైమాక్స్అదిరిపోయిందని సోషల్ మీడియాలో పోస్టులు పెడుతున్నారు. ఫర్ఫెక్ట్రివేంజ్ డ్రామా అని.. ట్రైన్ సీక్వెన్స్వేరే లెవెల్ అని కామెంట్ చేస్తున్నారు. సెకండాఫ్లో ఫుల్ మీల్స్ఖాయమని.. రెబల్ క్వీన్అనుష్క క్లైమాక్స్లో అదరగొట్టేసిందని అంటున్నారు. విక్రమ్ ప్రభు తన పాత్ర హైలెట్‌గా ఉందంటూ ట్వీట్ చేస్తున్నారు. ఈ సినిమాలో అనుష్కను కాటేరమ్మతో పోలుస్తున్నారు. మరికొందరైతే యావరేజ్‌గా ఉందని పోస్టులు పెడుతున్నారు. అయితే ఇది కేవలం ఆడియన్స్అభిప్రాయం మాత్రమే. వీటితో సాక్షికి ఎలాంటి సంబంధం ఉండదు.

 

 

 

 

 

 

