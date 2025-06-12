 అహ్మదాబాద్ విమాన ప్రమాదం.. సినీ తారల దిగ్భ్రాంతి | Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh Reacts On Ahmedabad plane crash | Sakshi
Ahmedabad plane crash: అహ్మదాబాద్ విమాన ప్రమాదం.. సినీ తారల దిగ్భ్రాంతి

Jun 12 2025 4:09 PM | Updated on Jun 12 2025 4:43 PM

Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh Reacts On Ahmedabad plane crash

అహ్మదాబాద్ విమాన ప్రమాదం బాలీవుడ్ సినీతారలు దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఈ విషాద ఘటన తనను షాక్‌కు గురి చేసిందని స్టార్ హీరో అక్షయ్ కుమార్‌ అన్నారు. ఇలాంటి సమయంలో వారందరి కుటుంబాల కోసం మనందరం ఆ దేవుడిని ప్రార్థించాలని ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ఈ ప్రమాదం మరో నటుడు రితేశ్ దేశ్‌ముఖ్‌ సైతం స్పందించారు. విమాన ప్రమాదం గురించి విని తన గుండె పగిలిందని అన్నారు.  ఈ  కష్ట సమయంలో ప్రయాణీకులందరికీ, వారి కుటుంబాలకు అండగా నిలవాలని కోరారు.

ఈ ఘటనపై యంగ్ టైగర్ జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్ విచారం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఈ ప్రమాదంలో బాధితుల కోసం దేవుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నట్లు పోస్ట్ చేశారు.  ఈ ప్రమాదం గురించి తెలుసుకున్న రణదీప్ హుడా ఈ ఘటన తనను తీవ్రంగా కలిచివేసిందని అన్నారు. వారంతా క్షేమంగా ఉండాలని ఆ దేవుడిని ప్రార్థించాలని కోరారు. ఈ విషాద సమయంలో వారి కుటుంబాలకు అండగా నిలవాలని పోస్ట్ చేశారు. ఈ విషాద సంఘటన గురించి తెలుసుకున్న సన్నీ డియోల్ విచారం వ్యక్చం చేశారు. ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయిన వారి ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని..  ఈ సమయంలో వారి కుటుంబాలు ధైర్యంగా ఉండాలని కోరారు.

అహ్మదాబాద్  ఎయిర్ ఇండియా విమాన ప్రమాదం నన్ను కదిలించిందని జాన్వీ కపూర్‌ సోషల్ మీడియాలో పోస్ట్ చేశారు. ఈ విషాదాన్ని మాటల్లో చెప్పలేను.. విమానంలో ప్రయాణీకులు, సిబ్బంది, ప్రతి కుటుంబం కోసం తాను దేవుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నానని రాసుకొచ్చింది. మరో నటి అనన్య పాండే  ఈ సంఘటనపై దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేసింది. ఈ మేరకు తన ఇన్‌స్టాగ్రామ్ స్టోరీలో బాధను వ్యక్తం చేస్తూ ఒక పోస్ట్‌ను పంచుకున్నారు. అంతేకాకుండా పరిణీతి చోప్రా, ఆమె భర్త రాఘవ్ చద్దా ఈ ప్రమాద ఘటనపై తీవ్ర విచారం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఈ విషాదాన్ని నమ్మలేకపోతున్నానంటూ సీినియర్ నటి ఖుష్బూ సుందర్ ట్వీట్ చేసింది. 

కాగా.. గురువారం మధ్యాహ్నం అహ్మదాబాద్ విమానాశ్రయం నుంచి లండన్‌కు వెళ్లాల్సిన ఎయిర్ ఇండియా విమానం టేకాఫ్ అయిన ఐదు నిమిషాలకే కూలిపోయింది. ఈ విమానంలో 230 మంది ప్రయాణికులతో పాటు 12 మంది సిబ్బంది ఉన్నారు.
 

 

 

 

 

 

