అహ్మదాబాద్ విమాన ప్రమాదం బాలీవుడ్ సినీతారలు దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఈ విషాద ఘటన తనను షాక్‌కు గురి చేసిందని స్టార్ హీరో అక్షయ్ కుమార్‌ అన్నారు. ఇలాంటి సమయంలో వారందరి కుటుంబాల కోసం మనందరం ఆ దేవుడిని ప్రార్థించాలని ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ఈ ప్రమాదం మరో నటుడు రితేశ్ దేశ్‌ముఖ్‌ సైతం స్పందించారు. విమాన ప్రమాదం గురించి విని తన గుండె పగిలిందని అన్నారు. ఈ కష్ట సమయంలో ప్రయాణీకులందరికీ, వారి కుటుంబాలకు అండగా నిలవాలని కోరారు.

ఈ ఘటనపై యంగ్ టైగర్ జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్ విచారం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఈ ప్రమాదంలో బాధితుల కోసం దేవుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నట్లు పోస్ట్ చేశారు. ఈ ప్రమాదం గురించి తెలుసుకున్న రణదీప్ హుడా ఈ ఘటన తనను తీవ్రంగా కలిచివేసిందని అన్నారు. వారంతా క్షేమంగా ఉండాలని ఆ దేవుడిని ప్రార్థించాలని కోరారు. ఈ విషాద సమయంలో వారి కుటుంబాలకు అండగా నిలవాలని పోస్ట్ చేశారు. ఈ విషాద సంఘటన గురించి తెలుసుకున్న సన్నీ డియోల్ విచారం వ్యక్చం చేశారు. ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయిన వారి ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని.. ఈ సమయంలో వారి కుటుంబాలు ధైర్యంగా ఉండాలని కోరారు.

అహ్మదాబాద్ ఎయిర్ ఇండియా విమాన ప్రమాదం నన్ను కదిలించిందని జాన్వీ కపూర్‌ సోషల్ మీడియాలో పోస్ట్ చేశారు. ఈ విషాదాన్ని మాటల్లో చెప్పలేను.. విమానంలో ప్రయాణీకులు, సిబ్బంది, ప్రతి కుటుంబం కోసం తాను దేవుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నానని రాసుకొచ్చింది. మరో నటి అనన్య పాండే ఈ సంఘటనపై దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేసింది. ఈ మేరకు తన ఇన్‌స్టాగ్రామ్ స్టోరీలో బాధను వ్యక్తం చేస్తూ ఒక పోస్ట్‌ను పంచుకున్నారు. అంతేకాకుండా పరిణీతి చోప్రా, ఆమె భర్త రాఘవ్ చద్దా ఈ ప్రమాద ఘటనపై తీవ్ర విచారం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఈ విషాదాన్ని నమ్మలేకపోతున్నానంటూ సీినియర్ నటి ఖుష్బూ సుందర్ ట్వీట్ చేసింది.

కాగా.. గురువారం మధ్యాహ్నం అహ్మదాబాద్ విమానాశ్రయం నుంచి లండన్‌కు వెళ్లాల్సిన ఎయిర్ ఇండియా విమానం టేకాఫ్ అయిన ఐదు నిమిషాలకే కూలిపోయింది. ఈ విమానంలో 230 మంది ప్రయాణికులతో పాటు 12 మంది సిబ్బంది ఉన్నారు.



Deeply saddened by the Ahmedabad Air India flight crash. Prayers and strength to everyone affected. My thoughts are with the passengers, crew members, and their families. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 12, 2025

Extremely shocked and in disbelief to hear the crash of Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London, with 232 passengers on board, just after take off. Prayers for the safety of the passengers and the crew. #GodBeWithThem #planecrash — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) June 12, 2025

Heartbreaking to hear about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad.

My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected.

Hoping for survivors and strength for the rescue teams.

May the departed rest in peace, and may their families find the strength to endure this immense loss. 🙏 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) June 12, 2025

Absolutely heartbroken and in shock after hearing about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My heart goes out to all the passengers, their families, and everyone affected on the ground. Holding them all in my thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 12, 2025