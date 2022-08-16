న్యూఢిల్లీ: కాలానికి అనుగుణంగా భారత ఆరోగ్యరంగం కొత్త పుంతలు తొక్కుతోందని మైకోసాఫ్ట్‌ సహ వ్యవస్థాపకుడు బిల్‌ గేట్స్‌ శ్లాఘించారు. దేశీయంగా ఆరోగ్య, డిజిటల్‌ రంగాల దినదినాభివృద్ధికి అవిశ్రాంతంగా కృషిచేస్తున్నారంటూ ప్రధాని మోదీని పొగిడారు. దేశాభివృద్ధిలో ఆరోగ్య, డిజిటల్‌ రంగాల ముఖ్యపాత్రను గ్రహించి వాటికి సముచిత స్థానం ఇవ్వడం అద్భుతమన్నారు.

As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, I congratulate @narendramodi for prioritizing healthcare and digital transformation while spearheading India’s development. India's progress in these sectors is inspiring and we are fortunate to partner in this journey #AmritMahotsav

— Bill Gates (@BillGates) August 15, 2022