భారత ఆరోగ్యరంగ ప్రగతికి బిల్‌గేట్స్‌ ఫిదా.. ప్రధానిపై పొగడ్తల వర్షం

Aug 16, 2022, 09:00 IST
Bill Gates praise for PM Modi for prioritising health - Sakshi

న్యూఢిల్లీ: కాలానికి అనుగుణంగా భారత ఆరోగ్యరంగం కొత్త పుంతలు తొక్కుతోందని మైకోసాఫ్ట్‌ సహ వ్యవస్థాపకుడు బిల్‌ గేట్స్‌ శ్లాఘించారు. దేశీయంగా ఆరోగ్య, డిజిటల్‌ రంగాల దినదినాభివృద్ధికి అవిశ్రాంతంగా కృషిచేస్తున్నారంటూ ప్రధాని మోదీని పొగిడారు.  దేశాభివృద్ధిలో ఆరోగ్య, డిజిటల్‌ రంగాల ముఖ్యపాత్రను గ్రహించి వాటికి సముచిత స్థానం ఇవ్వడం అద్భుతమన్నారు. 

ఇదీ చదవండి: భారత్‌పై మరోమారు పాక్‌ మాజీ ప్రధాని ప్రశంసలు

Read latest International News and Telugu News | Follow us on FaceBook, Twitter, Telegram

Tags: 
Bill Gates
India
Narendra Modi
Praised
Health care



 

Read also in:
Back to Top