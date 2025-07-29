 Delhi: భారీ వర్ష సూచన.. వైమానిక సంస్థల హెచ్చరికలు | Delhi Rain Air India Indigo Spicejet Issue Travel Advisory | Sakshi
Delhi: భారీ వర్ష సూచన.. వైమానిక సంస్థల హెచ్చరికలు

Jul 29 2025 11:16 AM | Updated on Jul 29 2025 12:00 PM

Delhi Rain Air India Indigo Spicejet Issue Travel Advisory

న్యూఢిల్లీ: దేశరాజధాని ఢిల్లీలో మంగళవారం ఉదయం నుంచి భారీ వర్షం కురుస్తోంది. ఇటువంటి ప్రతికూల వాతావరణ పరిస్థితుల్లో విమాన ప్రయాణికుల సౌకర్యార్థం పలు విమానయాన సంస్థలు హెచ్చరికలు జారీ చేశాయి.

ఎయిర్ ఇండియా

 

 ఢిల్లీలో వర్షం కురుస్తున్న కారణంగా విమాన కార్యకలాపాలు ప్రభావితం కావచ్చని ఎయిర్ ఇండియా ప్రయాణికులకు తెలియజేసింది. విమానాశ్రయానికి వెళ్లే ముందు ప్రయాణికులు http://airindia.com/in/en/manage/fలో మీరు ప్రయాణం చేయబోయే విమాన స్థితిగతులను తెలుసుకోవాలని సూచించింది.  మీ ప్రయాణానికి అదనపు సమయాన్ని కేటాయించాలని కోరింది.

 

ఇండిగో

 

 ప్రముఖ విమానయాన సంస్థ ‘ఇండిగో’ ప్రయాణికులకు వాతావరణ సంబంధిత ప్రయాణ హెచ్చరికలను జారీచేసింది. అదనపు ప్రయాణ సమయానికి ముందుగానే సిద్ధం కావాలని ప్రయాణికులను కోరింది.
 

 

స్పైస్ జెట్

 

 విమానయాన సంస్థ స్పైస్ జెట్ కూడా ప్రయాణికులకు ఇలాంటి హెచ్చరికను జారీ చేసింది. ఢిల్లీ, ధర్మశాలలో ప్రతికూల వాతావరణం కారణంగా విమానాల రాకపోకలపై ప్రభావం పడనుంది. దీనిని గమనించాలని సూచించింది.

 

భారత వాతావరణ శాఖ

 

 ఇంతలో భారత వాతావరణ శాఖ (ఐఎండీ) మంగళవార మధ్యాహ్నం నాటికి వర్ష తీవ్రత పెరిగే అవకాశం ఉందని అంచనా వేసింది. ఆగస్టు 3 వరకు అంటే వచ్చే ఏడు రోజుల పాటు వర్షాలు కొనసాగే అవకాశం ఉందని తెలియజేసింది.
 

 

