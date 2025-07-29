Delhi: భారీ వర్ష సూచన.. వైమానిక సంస్థల హెచ్చరికలు

న్యూఢిల్లీ: దేశరాజధాని ఢిల్లీలో మంగళవారం ఉదయం నుంచి భారీ వర్షం కురుస్తోంది. ఇటువంటి ప్రతికూల వాతావరణ పరిస్థితుల్లో విమాన ప్రయాణికుల సౌకర్యార్థం పలు విమానయాన సంస్థలు హెచ్చరికలు జారీ చేశాయి.

ఎయిర్ ఇండియా





#TravelAdvisory



Gusty wind and rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi this morning.



Please check your flight status here https://t.co/ZRtxRBbSY7… before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey. — Air India (@airindia) July 29, 2025

ఢిల్లీలో వర్షం కురుస్తున్న కారణంగా విమాన కార్యకలాపాలు ప్రభావితం కావచ్చని ఎయిర్ ఇండియా ప్రయాణికులకు తెలియజేసింది. విమానాశ్రయానికి వెళ్లే ముందు ప్రయాణికులు http://airindia.com/in/en/manage/fలో మీరు ప్రయాణం చేయబోయే విమాన స్థితిగతులను తెలుసుకోవాలని సూచించింది. మీ ప్రయాణానికి అదనపు సమయాన్ని కేటాయించాలని కోరింది.

ఇండిగో





Travel Advisory



🌂 A Rainy Day Reminder



With heavy rainfall expected over #Delhi, we’re seeing a chance of delays and slower traffic to and from the airport.



While we can’t control the skies, we’re doing everything possible to keep your journey steady on the ground.… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 29, 2025

ప్రముఖ విమానయాన సంస్థ ‘ఇండిగో’ ప్రయాణికులకు వాతావరణ సంబంధిత ప్రయాణ హెచ్చరికలను జారీచేసింది. అదనపు ప్రయాణ సమయానికి ముందుగానే సిద్ధం కావాలని ప్రయాణికులను కోరింది.



స్పైస్ జెట్





#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL) and Dharamshala (DHM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/2wynECYWr0. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 29, 2025

విమానయాన సంస్థ స్పైస్ జెట్ కూడా ప్రయాణికులకు ఇలాంటి హెచ్చరికను జారీ చేసింది. ఢిల్లీ, ధర్మశాలలో ప్రతికూల వాతావరణం కారణంగా విమానాల రాకపోకలపై ప్రభావం పడనుంది. దీనిని గమనించాలని సూచించింది.

భారత వాతావరణ శాఖ





Delhi weather report: IMD predicts cloudy sky with moderate rain in national capital on Tuesday#DelhiRains #DelhiWeather #IMD https://t.co/rwVi0Riava — IndiaTV English (@indiatv) July 28, 2025

ఇంతలో భారత వాతావరణ శాఖ (ఐఎండీ) మంగళవార మధ్యాహ్నం నాటికి వర్ష తీవ్రత పెరిగే అవకాశం ఉందని అంచనా వేసింది. ఆగస్టు 3 వరకు అంటే వచ్చే ఏడు రోజుల పాటు వర్షాలు కొనసాగే అవకాశం ఉందని తెలియజేసింది.

