లవ్‌టుడే, డ్రాగన్‌ సినిమాలతో తెలుగులో ఫుల్‌ క్రేజ్‌ సంపాదించుకున్నాడు ప్రదీప్‌ రంగనాథన్‌ (Pradeep Ranganathan). ఇప్పుడు మరో కొత్త మూవీతో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చాడు. ప్రదీప్‌ రంగనాథన్‌, మమిత బైజు జంటగా నటించిన సినిమా డ్యూడ్‌. కీర్తిశ్వరన్‌ దర్శకుడిగా పరిచయమవుతున్నాడు. శుక్రవారం (అక్టోబర్‌ 17న) డ్యూడ్‌ ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది.

మరి ఈ సినిమాతో ప్రదీప్‌ హిట్టు కొట్టాడా? మూవీకి ఏది ప్లస్‌ అయింది? ఏది మైనస్‌ అయిందని ఎక్స్‌ (ట్విటర్‌)లో నెటిజన్లు చర్చిస్తున్నారు. డ్యూడ్‌ చాలా బాగుందని కొందరు మెచ్చుకుంటుంటే మరికొందరు మాత్రం సెకండాఫ్‌ పోయిందని చెప్తున్నారు. మరింకా ఎటువంటి రియాక్షన్స్‌ వచ్చాయో కింద చూసేద్దాం..

మంచి సందేశం

కీర్తిశ్వరన్‌ ఫస్ట్‌ సినిమాతోనే హిట్‌ కొట్టాడు. ఇది అసలుసిసలైన జెన్‌ జెడ్‌ మూవీ. సాయి అభ్యంకర్‌ ఇచ్చిన బీజీఎమ్‌ సినిమాకు ప్రధాన బలం. హీరోహీరోయిన్లు వారి పాత్రల్లో చక్కగా ఒదిగిపోయారు. మంచి సందేశాన్ని వినోదాత్మకంగా ఇచ్చారు అని ఓ వ్యక్తి అభిప్రాయపడ్డాడు.

Dude - Winner 🏆 What a fabulous debut for @Keerthiswaran_ 💯👏 A proper Gen Z rom-com ❤️‍🔥 @SaiAbhyankkar BGM & songs are a major plus ✨ Both PR & Mamitha were perfect in their roles 🤩 Much needed social message said in the most entertaining way 🔥#Dude #DudeDiwali #DudeReview pic.twitter.com/SdCJTKqxWD — Alex (@callmeajas) October 17, 2025

ఫస్టాఫ్‌ బాగుంది.. సెకండాఫ్‌ పోయింది. కథ నెమ్మదిగా మొదలై ప్రీ ఇంటర్వెల్‌కు వేగం పుంజుకుంటుంది. కానీ ఆ వేగం సెకండాఫ్‌లో ఎక్కడా కనిపించదు. సెకండాఫ్‌ను ఇంకాస్త బాగా ఎడిటింగ్‌ చేయాల్సింది అని ఓ యూజర్‌ రాసుకొచ్చాడు.

#Dude A Mid Rom-Com with a Fairly Engaging First Half but a Lackluster Second Half!



The film hits all the familiar beats of a typical rom-com. The first half starts off a bit slow but picks up well toward the pre-interval, ending with a well-executed interval block. However, the… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 17, 2025

డ్యూడ్‌తో ప్రదీప్‌ మళ్లీ అదరగొట్టాడు. హీరోహీరోయిన్ల కెమిస్ట్రీ అదిరిపోయింది. సంగీతం, విజువల్స్‌ అన్నీ బాగున్నాయి. కొన్ని సన్నివేశాలు కాస్త సాగదీసినట్లు అనిపించినా ఓరవాల్‌గా సూపర్‌ ఎంటర్‌టైనింగ్‌గా ఉంది అని మరో యూజర్‌ అభిప్రాయపడ్డాడు.

Just watched #Dude 🎬🔥

Pradeep strikes again with youthful energy & emotions!

Fun, fresh & emotional ride!

💥Pradeep & #MamithaBaiju chemistry 💯

🎧 Music & visuals top-notch

😅 Few scenes feel stretched, but overall super entertainer!

⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ #DudeReview #PradeepRanganathan pic.twitter.com/NRwyKYDHhx — Dragon (@yours_dragon) October 17, 2025

డ్యూడ్‌ మూవీ చూశాక మిక్స్‌డ్‌ ఫీలింగ్‌ వస్తోంది. కొందరికి నచ్చుతుంది, మరికొందరికి నచ్చదు. పర్ఫామెన్స్‌ అయితే బాగుంది అని ఓ నెటిజన్‌ ట్వీట్‌ చేశాడు.

#Dude Might work / Might not....!!



Mixed feeling after watching film, Performances are good, 1st half is Good, and 2nd half moves to the different pattern and completes with okayish watch. Might work for some people. Pradeep with performance 🔥



OKAYISH ENTERTAINER

🌟🌟.5/5 — tolly_wood_UK_US_Europe (@tolly_UK_US_EU) October 17, 2025

#Dude - PR’s Style, his combo with Mamitha Nice. Sarathkumar shines in versatile role. Hridhu Gud addition. Music ok. Slow start, Interval block 20Mins ROFL. Final act could have been better. Though less emotional connect, Humour drives d narration to an extent. ONE TIME WATCH! — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) October 17, 2025

VERY GOOD first half. Right from the first scene, there’s entertainment and the screenplay is engaging. The chemistry of @pradeeponelife and @_mamithabaiju is EXCELLENT. The storyline is good, the moments are cute, emotions land and the music is great. If this holds for the… pic.twitter.com/IrbdKWSbNw — Sharat Chandra (@Sharatsays2) October 17, 2025

First half is simply excellent #Dude

2nd half idey range lo untey good... https://t.co/YGO1ih1SCq — Ajayvinay (@Ajayvinay1) October 17, 2025

#Dude is a partly engaging effort with fine performances but limited emotional resonance.



written and directed by Keerthiswaran, #Dude is a modest romantic drama that blends light humor with emotional undertones. The film begins on a slow note but gradually finds its energy,… — Thyview (@Thyview) October 17, 2025

#Dude 🌟🌟🌟 /5

A very Pradeep Ranganathan coded film. The hidden conflict was a great strategic move. The first and second halves sit on completely opposite sides of the spectrum. Though predictable at times.#BiggBossTamil9 #Bisonpic.twitter.com/EMpTj7TGBQ — Cine News (@cinema_online2) October 17, 2025

#Dude #Dudefirsthalf Neither good nor Bad .... Just ok !!!



No story !! Routine scenes only music n bgm fresh 🔥🔥🔥🔥#SaiAbhyankkar killed it with BGM N songs..... @Chrissuccess @Karthikravivarm @itisprashanth — Movie Addict 😈 (@Madraspayen) October 17, 2025