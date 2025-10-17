 డ్యూడ్‌ X రివ్యూ: టాక్‌ ఎలా ఉందంటే? | Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju Starrer Dude Movie Twitter Review | Sakshi
'Dude' X Review: డ్యూడ్‌ మూవీ ట్విటర్‌ రివ్యూ.. జనాల రెస్పాన్స్‌ ఎలా ఉందంటే?

Oct 17 2025 9:25 AM | Updated on Oct 17 2025 9:36 AM

Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju Starrer Dude Movie Twitter Review

లవ్‌టుడే, డ్రాగన్‌ సినిమాలతో తెలుగులో ఫుల్‌ క్రేజ్‌ సంపాదించుకున్నాడు ప్రదీప్‌ రంగనాథన్‌ (Pradeep Ranganathan). ఇప్పుడు మరో కొత్త మూవీతో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చాడు. ప్రదీప్‌ రంగనాథన్‌, మమిత బైజు జంటగా నటించిన సినిమా డ్యూడ్‌. కీర్తిశ్వరన్‌ దర్శకుడిగా పరిచయమవుతున్నాడు. శుక్రవారం (అక్టోబర్‌ 17న) డ్యూడ్‌ ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. 

మరి ఈ సినిమాతో ప్రదీప్‌ హిట్టు కొట్టాడా? మూవీకి ఏది ప్లస్‌ అయింది? ఏది మైనస్‌ అయిందని ఎక్స్‌ (ట్విటర్‌)లో నెటిజన్లు చర్చిస్తున్నారు. డ్యూడ్‌ చాలా బాగుందని కొందరు మెచ్చుకుంటుంటే మరికొందరు మాత్రం సెకండాఫ్‌ పోయిందని చెప్తున్నారు. మరింకా ఎటువంటి రియాక్షన్స్‌ వచ్చాయో కింద చూసేద్దాం.. 

మంచి సందేశం
కీర్తిశ్వరన్‌ ఫస్ట్‌ సినిమాతోనే హిట్‌ కొట్టాడు. ఇది అసలుసిసలైన జెన్‌ జెడ్‌ మూవీ. సాయి అభ్యంకర్‌ ఇచ్చిన బీజీఎమ్‌ సినిమాకు ప్రధాన బలం. హీరోహీరోయిన్లు వారి పాత్రల్లో చక్కగా ఒదిగిపోయారు. మంచి సందేశాన్ని వినోదాత్మకంగా ఇచ్చారు అని ఓ వ్యక్తి అభిప్రాయపడ్డాడు.

 

ఫస్టాఫ్‌ బాగుంది.. సెకండాఫ్‌ పోయింది. కథ నెమ్మదిగా మొదలై ప్రీ ఇంటర్వెల్‌కు వేగం పుంజుకుంటుంది. కానీ ఆ వేగం సెకండాఫ్‌లో ఎక్కడా కనిపించదు. సెకండాఫ్‌ను ఇంకాస్త బాగా ఎడిటింగ్‌ చేయాల్సింది అని ఓ యూజర్‌ రాసుకొచ్చాడు.

 

డ్యూడ్‌తో ప్రదీప్‌ మళ్లీ అదరగొట్టాడు. హీరోహీరోయిన్ల కెమిస్ట్రీ అదిరిపోయింది. సంగీతం, విజువల్స్‌ అన్నీ బాగున్నాయి. కొన్ని సన్నివేశాలు కాస్త సాగదీసినట్లు అనిపించినా ఓరవాల్‌గా సూపర్‌ ఎంటర్‌టైనింగ్‌గా ఉంది అని మరో యూజర్‌ అభిప్రాయపడ్డాడు.

డ్యూడ్‌ మూవీ చూశాక మిక్స్‌డ్‌ ఫీలింగ్‌ వస్తోంది. కొందరికి నచ్చుతుంది, మరికొందరికి నచ్చదు. పర్ఫామెన్స్‌ అయితే బాగుంది అని ఓ నెటిజన్‌ ట్వీట్‌ చేశాడు.

 

 

