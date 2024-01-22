బాలరాముడి సన్నిధిలో వ్యాపారవేత్తలు..

Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 12:35 IST | Created: Jan 22, 2024, 12:14 IST
Business Persons Attend The Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ceremony - Sakshi

భక్తి పారవశ్యం అంబరాన్ని తాకేలా అయోధ్య రామాలయ ప్రారంభోత్సవం అంగరంగ వైభవంగా మొదలైంది. 500 ఏళ్ల కల సాకారమవుతున్న తరుణమిది. వేల మంది ప్రత్యక్ష, కోట్ల మంది పరోక్ష వీక్షణ మధ్య.. ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీ అయోధ్య ఆలయంలో శ్రీరాముడి విగ్రహాన్ని ప్రతిష్ఠిస్తున్నారు. ఈ శుభకార్యానికి దేశంలోని దాదాపు 7000 మంది హాజరుకానున్నారు. ఇప్పటికే చాలామంది ప్రముఖులు అక్కడికి చేరుకున్నారు. మరికొందరు కాసేపట్లో చేరుకుంటారని తెలిసింది. కార్యక్రమానికి హాజరైన కొందరు ప్రముఖ వ్యాపారవేత్తల గురించి తెలుసుకుందాం.

ముఖేశ్‌ అంబానీ దంపతులు

ఆకాశ్‌ అంబానీ దంపతులు

జోహో వ్యవస్థాపకులు శ్రీధర్‌వెంబు దంపతులు

ఈజ్‌మైట్రిప్‌ సహ వ్యవస్థాపకులు, నిశాంత్‌పిట్టి

Read latest Business News and Telugu News | Follow us on FaceBook, Twitter, Telegram

Tags: 
Ayodhya
Rammandir
Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ceremony
ఇంకా »



 

Read also in:
Back to Top