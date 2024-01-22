బాలరాముడి సన్నిధిలో వ్యాపారవేత్తలు..
భక్తి పారవశ్యం అంబరాన్ని తాకేలా అయోధ్య రామాలయ ప్రారంభోత్సవం అంగరంగ వైభవంగా మొదలైంది. 500 ఏళ్ల కల సాకారమవుతున్న తరుణమిది. వేల మంది ప్రత్యక్ష, కోట్ల మంది పరోక్ష వీక్షణ మధ్య.. ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీ అయోధ్య ఆలయంలో శ్రీరాముడి విగ్రహాన్ని ప్రతిష్ఠిస్తున్నారు. ఈ శుభకార్యానికి దేశంలోని దాదాపు 7000 మంది హాజరుకానున్నారు. ఇప్పటికే చాలామంది ప్రముఖులు అక్కడికి చేరుకున్నారు. మరికొందరు కాసేపట్లో చేరుకుంటారని తెలిసింది. కార్యక్రమానికి హాజరైన కొందరు ప్రముఖ వ్యాపారవేత్తల గురించి తెలుసుకుందాం.
ముఖేశ్ అంబానీ దంపతులు
Mukesh Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Industries, and Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, arrived at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya for the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.#RamMandirPranPrathistha #Ambani pic.twitter.com/6JrXhw41yG
#Thalaivar #Superstar #Rajinikanth - @sachin_rt - #Ambani #NitaAmbanipic.twitter.com/F7v7kKcqu2
ఆకాశ్ అంబానీ దంపతులు
#WATCH | Akash #Ambani, Chairman of #RelianceJio Infocomm Ltd along with his wife #ShlokaMehta, arrives at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in #Ayodhya to attend #RamMandirPranPrathistha ceremony
He says, “This day will be written in the pages of history, we are happy to be here.”… pic.twitter.com/etNXVXYBUM
జోహో వ్యవస్థాపకులు శ్రీధర్వెంబు దంపతులు
#AyodhyaRamMandir consecration: 'Very blessed to be here,' says Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu | #RamMandirPranPrathistha #Ayodhya |https://t.co/Ojp14JxdIA
ఈజ్మైట్రిప్ సహ వ్యవస్థాపకులు, నిశాంత్పిట్టి
#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Co-founder of EaseMyTrip, Nishant Pitti says "This is like a historic moment for every Indian. We got goosebumps as soon as we came here..." pic.twitter.com/dDHkUzuzIz
