సాక్షి, తాడేపల్లి: నేడు బాలల దినోత్సవం. ఈ సందర్బంగా వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత వైఎస్‌ జగన్.. బాలల దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ట్విట్టర్‌ వేదికగా..‘నాణ్యమైన విద్య, ప్రపంచానికి పరిచయంతో పిల్లలు పెద్ద కలలు కనేలా ప్రేరేపిస్తాయి. మనం వారిని ఆ మార్గంలో నడిపించాలి. శక్తివంతమైన, ప్రగతిశీల భారతదేశం కోసం ఆ కలలను సాకారం చేసుకోవడంలో వారి పూర్తి సామర్థ్యాన్ని అన్‌లాక్ చేయాలంటే అందుకు వారికి అధికారం కల్పించాలి’ అని పోస్టు చేశారు.

Quality education and exposure to the world inspire children to dream big. We should guide them on that path and ensure they are empowered to unlock their full potential in realising those dreams, for a vibrant, robust, and progressive India. #ChildrensDay

