Childrens Day 2025: బాలల దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపిన వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌

Nov 14 2025 9:10 AM | Updated on Nov 14 2025 9:33 AM

YS Jagan Extends Childrens Day Special Wishes

సాక్షి, తాడేపల్లి: నేడు బాలల దినోత్సవం. ఈ సందర్బంగా వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత వైఎస్‌ జగన్.. బాలల దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ట్విట్టర్‌ వేదికగా..‘నాణ్యమైన విద్య, ప్రపంచానికి పరిచయంతో పిల్లలు పెద్ద కలలు కనేలా ప్రేరేపిస్తాయి. మనం వారిని ఆ మార్గంలో నడిపించాలి. శక్తివంతమైన, ప్రగతిశీల భారతదేశం కోసం ఆ కలలను సాకారం చేసుకోవడంలో వారి పూర్తి సామర్థ్యాన్ని అన్‌లాక్ చేయాలంటే అందుకు వారికి అధికారం కల్పించాలి’ అని పోస్టు చేశారు. 

 

