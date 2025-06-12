ఢిల్లీ,సాక్షి: ఎయిరిండియా ప్రమాద మృతులకు టాటా గ్రూప్‌ రూ.కోటి ఎక్స్‌గ్రేషియా ప్రకటించింది. ఈ దుర్ఘటనలో ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయిన ప్రతి వ్యక్తి కుటుంబాలకు టాటా గ్రూప్ రూ. 1 కోటి అందిస్తున్నట్లు తెలిపింది.

గాయపడిన బాధితులకు అయ్యే వైద్య ఖర్చులను భరిస్తున్నట్లు వెల్లడించింది. దీంతో పాటు వారికి అవసరమైన సంరక్షణ, మద్దతు అందిస్తామన్నది. అదనంగా, ఎయిరిండియా విమానం కూలిన బీజే మెడికల్ హాస్టల్‌ను పుననిర్మిస్తామని టాటా సన్స్ చైర్మన్ ఎన్ చంద్రశేఖరన్ అధికారికంగా ప్రకటించారు. ఈ మేరకు ఓ నోట్‌ను విడుదల చేశారు.

Tata Group will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy. We will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support. Additionally, we will provide support in the building… pic.twitter.com/jBPxfmo4at

— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 12, 2025