 ఎయిరిండియా విమాన ప్రమాద మృతులకు ఎక్స్‌గ్రేషియా.. ప్రకటించిన టాటా గ్రూప్‌ | Tata Group will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

ఎయిరిండియా విమాన ప్రమాద మృతులకు ఎక్స్‌గ్రేషియా.. ప్రకటించిన టాటా గ్రూప్‌

Jun 12 2025 7:39 PM | Updated on Jun 12 2025 8:02 PM

Tata Group will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy

ఢిల్లీ,సాక్షి: ఎయిరిండియా ప్రమాద మృతులకు  టాటా గ్రూప్‌ రూ.కోటి ఎక్స్‌గ్రేషియా ప్రకటించింది. ఈ దుర్ఘటనలో ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయిన ప్రతి వ్యక్తి కుటుంబాలకు టాటా గ్రూప్ రూ. 1 కోటి అందిస్తున్నట్లు తెలిపింది. 

 గాయపడిన బాధితులకు అయ్యే వైద్య ఖర్చులను భరిస్తున్నట్లు వెల్లడించింది. దీంతో పాటు వారికి అవసరమైన సంరక్షణ, మద్దతు అందిస్తామన్నది. అదనంగా, ఎయిరిండియా విమానం కూలిన బీజే మెడికల్ హాస్టల్‌ను పుననిర్మిస్తామని టాటా సన్స్ చైర్మన్  ఎన్ చంద్రశేఖరన్ అధికారికంగా ప్రకటించారు.  ఈ మేరకు ఓ నోట్‌ను విడుదల చేశారు. 

 

Advertisement

Related News By Category

Related News By Tags

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

పోల్

Photos

View all
photo 1

నన్ను క్షమిస్తావు కదూ.. పూర్ణ ఎమోషనల్‌ పోస్ట్‌ (ఫోటోలు)
photo 2

Air India Plane Crash : అహ్మదాబాద్‌లో కూలిన ఎయిర్‌ ఇండియా విమానం (ఫొటోలు)
photo 3

‘మిత్ర మండలి’ మూవీ టీజ‌ర్‌ విడుదల ఈవెంట్‌ (ఫొటోలు)
photo 4

ఏసీలపై కొత్త రూల్‌.. పెంచినా -తగ్గించినా ఫైన్‌ కట్టాల్సిందే!!
photo 5

ఇంతకంటే అదృష్టం ఇంకేం కావాలి : సింగర్‌ సునీత ఫ్యామిలీ పిక్స్ (ఫొటోలు)

Video

View all
Many Doubts in Ahmedabad Plane Crash 1
Video_icon

Plane Crash: రెండు ఇంజన్లు ఉన్నా ఎలా కూలింది?

Buchepalli Sivaprasad Reddy Comments Over TDP Conspiracy on YS jagan Podili Tour 2
Video_icon

Buchepalli Sivaprasad: బాబు.. నీ అరాచక పాలనకు ఈ ఒక్క ఫోటో నే ఉదాహరణ
PM Modi Expresses Heartfelt Condolences on Ahmedabad Plane Crash incident 3
Video_icon

ఇది మాటల్లో వర్ణించలేని హృదయవిదారక ఘటన : మోదీ
All Lost Life in Gujarat Plane Crash 4
Video_icon

Plane Crash: విమానంలో ఉన్నవారందరూ మృతి
Default image
Video_icon

17 ఏళ్లకే ఉత్తమ నటి, బార్బీ డాల్‌లా మెరిసిపోతున్న ముద్దుగుమ్మ (ఫొటోలు)
Advertisement
 