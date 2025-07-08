వైఎస్సార్‌ విజనరీ లీడర్‌: రాహుల్‌ గాంధీ

ఢిల్లీ: దివంగత మహానేత వైఎస్‌ రాజశేఖరరెడ్డి 76వ జయంతి పురస్కరించుకుని ఏఐసీసీ నేతలు రాహుల్‌ గాంధీ, మల్లికార్జున ఖర్గేలు నివాళులర్పించారు. ఈ మేరకు వైఎస్సార్‌పై రాహుల్‌ గాంధీ ప్రశంసలు కురిపించారు. ‘ వైఎస్సార్‌ విజనరీ లీడర్‌. ఏపీ ప్రజల సంక్షేమ కోసం తన జీవితాన్ని అంకింతం చేశారు. నిస్వార్థంగా ప్రజలకు సేవలు అందించి చిరస్థాయిగా నిలిచిపోయారు’ అని కొనియాడారు.

Humble tributes to former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ji, on his birth anniversary.



A visionary leader who devoted his life to the welfare of the people of Andhra Pradesh and made countless contributions to their upliftment.



He will always be… pic.twitter.com/D3BO9MZsCM

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 8, 2025