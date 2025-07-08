 వైఎస్సార్‌ విజనరీ లీడర్‌: రాహుల్‌ గాంధీ | Rahul Gandhi And Kharge Pays Tribute To YSR | Sakshi
వైఎస్సార్‌ విజనరీ లీడర్‌: రాహుల్‌ గాంధీ

Jul 8 2025 5:46 PM | Updated on Jul 8 2025 5:59 PM

Rahul Gandhi And Kharge Pays Tribute To YSR

ఢిల్లీ:  దివంగత మహానేత వైఎస్‌ రాజశేఖరరెడ్డి 76వ జయంతి పురస్కరించుకుని ఏఐసీసీ నేతలు రాహుల్‌ గాంధీ, మల్లికార్జున ఖర్గేలు నివాళులర్పించారు. ఈ మేరకు వైఎస్సార్‌పై రాహుల్‌ గాంధీ ప్రశంసలు కురిపించారు. ‘ వైఎస్సార్‌ విజనరీ లీడర్‌. ఏపీ ప్రజల సంక్షేమ కోసం తన జీవితాన్ని అంకింతం చేశారు. నిస్వార్థంగా ప్రజలకు సేవలు అందించి చిరస్థాయిగా నిలిచిపోయారు’ అని కొనియాడారు. 

 

 

వైఎస్సార్‌ కృషి మరువలేనిది..
రైతులు, బలహీన వర్గాల కోసం వైఎ‍స్సార్‌ చేసిన కృషి మరువలేనదని కాంగ్రెస్‌ అధ్యక్షుడు మల్లికార్జున ఖర్గే ప్రశంసించారు. ఏపీ రాష్ట్ర ప్రజల కోసం జీవితాన్ని ధారబోసిన మానవతా వాది వైఎస్సార్‌ అని కొనియాడారు. 

 

