వణికిపోయిన ఢిల్లీ నగరం.. ఏమా గాలుల వేగం! వీడియోలు

సాక్షి, న్యూఢిల్లీ: దేశ రాజధాని ఢిల్లీలో గాలివాన విజృంభించింది. సోమవారం సాయంత్రం కురిసిన ఉరుములు, మెరుపులతో కూడిన వడగండ్ల వాన ధాటికి జనజీవనం స్తంభించింది. ట్రాఫిక్‌ జామ్‌తో వాహనదారులు ఇక్కట్లుపడ్డారు. విమానాల రాకపోకలకు ఇబ్బందులు తలెత్తాయి. వాతావరణం అనుకూలించకపోవడంతో ఇందిరాగాంధీ అంతర్జాతీయ విమానాశ్రయంలో పలు విమానాలు ల్యాండింగ్‌ సమస్యను ఎదుర్కొన్నాయి.

అధికారుల నుంచి క్లియరెన్స్‌ రాకపోవడంతో కొద్దిసేపు గాలిలో చక్కర్లు కొట్టాయి. ఇక భీకర గాలుల కారణంగా రోడ్డుపై వెళ్తున్న కార్లు సైతం వణికాయి. పార్కింగ్‌ చేసి ఉన్న వాహనాలపై చెట్లు కూలడంతో ధ్వంసమయ్యాయి. ఏపీ భవన్‌లో ఈదురు గాలులు బెంబేలెత్తించాయి. గాలుల వేగానికి నగరంలోని పలు కార్యాలయాల్లో అద్దాలు పగలిపోయాయి. వీటికి సంబంధించిన దృశ్యాలు ట్విటర్‌లో ట్రెండ్‌ అయ్యాయి.

#WATCH | Bus trapped under an uprooted tree in the aftermath of a hailstorm in Delhi, causing traffic snarls near Sanchar Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/4Z91pAofpR — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

#WATCH | Delhi gets a relief from scorching heat with a heavy downpour & thunderstorm. Visuals from National Media Centre. pic.twitter.com/7ZZuf05GMg — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

#WATCH | Delhi witnesses uprooted trees amidst a heavy rainfall that hit the national capital. Visuals from Bhai Vir Singh Marg. pic.twitter.com/213buZrif2 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

#WATCH | Delhi: A car trapped under an uprooted tree in Connaught Place as the national capital received sudden rainfall accompanied by hailstorm. The car was unoccupied and was in the parking lot. pic.twitter.com/wdc7QDK2ZY — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy rain and thunderstorm lashed the national capital this afternoon. Visuals from BJP headquarters. pic.twitter.com/k8TDvjAtQy — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022