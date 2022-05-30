వణికిపోయిన ఢిల్లీ నగరం.. ఏమా గాలుల వేగం! వీడియోలు

May 30, 2022, 18:20 IST
Delhi Rain Hailstorm Lash Flights Affected Wind Leaves Cars Shaking - Sakshi

సాక్షి, న్యూఢిల్లీ: దేశ రాజధాని ఢిల్లీలో గాలివాన విజృంభించింది. సోమవారం సాయంత్రం కురిసిన ఉరుములు, మెరుపులతో కూడిన వడగండ్ల వాన ధాటికి జనజీవనం స్తంభించింది. ట్రాఫిక్‌ జామ్‌తో వాహనదారులు ఇక్కట్లుపడ్డారు. విమానాల రాకపోకలకు ఇబ్బందులు తలెత్తాయి. వాతావరణం అనుకూలించకపోవడంతో ఇందిరాగాంధీ అంతర్జాతీయ విమానాశ్రయంలో పలు విమానాలు ల్యాండింగ్‌ సమస్యను ఎదుర్కొన్నాయి.

అధికారుల నుంచి క్లియరెన్స్‌ రాకపోవడంతో కొద్దిసేపు గాలిలో చక్కర్లు కొట్టాయి. ఇక భీకర గాలుల కారణంగా రోడ్డుపై వెళ్తున్న కార్లు సైతం వణికాయి. పార్కింగ్‌ చేసి ఉన్న వాహనాలపై చెట్లు కూలడంతో ధ్వంసమయ్యాయి. ఏపీ భవన్‌లో ఈదురు గాలులు బెంబేలెత్తించాయి. గాలుల వేగానికి నగరంలోని పలు కార్యాలయాల్లో అద్దాలు పగలిపోయాయి. వీటికి సంబంధించిన దృశ్యాలు ట్విటర్‌లో ట్రెండ్‌ అయ్యాయి.

Read latest National News and Telugu News | Follow us on FaceBook, Twitter, Telegram

Tags: 
rainfall
heavy rains
Delhi
Hailstorms
indira gandhi airport
delhi airport



 

Read also in:
Back to Top