Custody Twitter Review: ‘కస్టడీ’ చిత్రానికి ఊహించని టాక్‌.. అదే మైనస్‌ అట!

May 12, 2023, 07:10 IST
Custody Movie Twitter Review In Telugu - Sakshi

వెంకట్‌ ప్రభు దర్శకత్వంలో నాగచైతన్య, కృతీ శెట్టి హీరో హీరోయిన్లుగా నటించిన ద్విభాషా (తెలుగు, తమిళం) చిత్రం ‘కస్టడీ’. పవన్‌కుమార్‌ సమర్పణలో శ్రీనివాసా చిట్టూరి నిర్మించిన ఈ చిత్రం నేడు ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల ఫస్ట్‌డే ఫస్ట్‌ షో పడిపోయింది. సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. ‘కస్టడీ’ సినిమా ఎలా ఉంది? కానిస్టేబుల్‌గా నాగచైతన్య ఏ మేరకు మెప్పించాడు? తదితర విషయాలను ట్విటర్‌ వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూసేయండి. 

(చదవండి: ఆ విషయం ఓ సవాల్‌గా మారింది : నాగచైతన్య)

‘కస్టడీ’చిత్రానికి సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో మిశ్రమ స్పందన లభిస్తోంది. నటన పరంగా నాగచైతన్య, అరవింద స్వామి ఇరగదీశారని చెబుతున్నారు. అయితే కథ, కథనం విషయంలో అసంతృప్తిని వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. ఇళయరాజా, యువన్‌ శంకర్‌ రాజా నేపథ్య సంగీతం బాగుంది కానీ పాటలు ఆకట్టుకునేలా లేవని కామెంట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు. 

సినిమా నెమ్మదిగా మొదలై..  ప్రిడిక్టబుల్ నెరేషన్ తో సాగుతుందట ఇంటర్వెల్ వరకు దర్శకుడు సినిమాను రొటీన్ సన్నివేశాలతో లాగించేశాడు. ఇంటర్వెల్ బ్యాంగ్ పర్వాలేదు అంటున్నారు. ఈ సినిమా బాక్సాఫీస్‌ వద్ద 50ః50 శాతం విజయం సాధించే అవకాశం ఉంది. కానీ నాగచైతన్య కెరీర్‌లో ఓ మెమరబుల్‌ మూవీ అవుతుందని ఓ నెటిజన్‌ కామెంట్‌ చేశాడు. 

కస్టడీ ఓవరాల్‌గా బిలో యావరేజ్‌ పార్‌ యాక్షన్‌ థ్రిల్లర్‌. కొన్ని సన్నివేశాలు ఆకట్టుకుంటాయి. చాలా సీన్స్‌ గత సినిమాల్లో చూసినట్టుగా ఉంటాయి. నేపథ్య సంగీతం బాగుంది. కానీ పాటలు ఆకట్టుకోలేకపోయాయి’అంటూ ఓ నెటిజన్‌ 2.25 రేటింగ్‌ ఇచ్చాడు. 

మరిన్ని వార్తలు :

Read latest Movies News and Telugu News | Follow us on FaceBook, Twitter, Telegram

Tags: 
Custody Movie
Akkineni Naga Chaitanya
Venkat Prabhu
Movie News
movie reviews



 

Read also in:
Back to Top