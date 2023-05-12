వెంకట్‌ ప్రభు దర్శకత్వంలో నాగచైతన్య, కృతీ శెట్టి హీరో హీరోయిన్లుగా నటించిన ద్విభాషా (తెలుగు, తమిళం) చిత్రం ‘కస్టడీ’. పవన్‌కుమార్‌ సమర్పణలో శ్రీనివాసా చిట్టూరి నిర్మించిన ఈ చిత్రం నేడు ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల ఫస్ట్‌డే ఫస్ట్‌ షో పడిపోయింది. సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. ‘కస్టడీ’ సినిమా ఎలా ఉంది? కానిస్టేబుల్‌గా నాగచైతన్య ఏ మేరకు మెప్పించాడు? తదితర విషయాలను ట్విటర్‌ వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూసేయండి.

‘కస్టడీ’చిత్రానికి సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో మిశ్రమ స్పందన లభిస్తోంది. నటన పరంగా నాగచైతన్య, అరవింద స్వామి ఇరగదీశారని చెబుతున్నారు. అయితే కథ, కథనం విషయంలో అసంతృప్తిని వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. ఇళయరాజా, యువన్‌ శంకర్‌ రాజా నేపథ్య సంగీతం బాగుంది కానీ పాటలు ఆకట్టుకునేలా లేవని కామెంట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు.

#Custody One Word Review: This movie has a 50-50 odds of winning at the box office but This gonna be a #NagaChaitanya memorable movie in his career. This remains to be one of the UNDERRATED Movie from tollywood if not recognized today.

Mark my words 🔥#CustodyReview… pic.twitter.com/enUNpXNAOK — ReviewMama (@ReviewMamago) May 12, 2023

సినిమా నెమ్మదిగా మొదలై.. ప్రిడిక్టబుల్ నెరేషన్ తో సాగుతుందట ఇంటర్వెల్ వరకు దర్శకుడు సినిమాను రొటీన్ సన్నివేశాలతో లాగించేశాడు. ఇంటర్వెల్ బ్యాంగ్ పర్వాలేదు అంటున్నారు. ఈ సినిమా బాక్సాఫీస్‌ వద్ద 50ః50 శాతం విజయం సాధించే అవకాశం ఉంది. కానీ నాగచైతన్య కెరీర్‌లో ఓ మెమరబుల్‌ మూవీ అవుతుందని ఓ నెటిజన్‌ కామెంట్‌ చేశాడు.

#Custody Overall a Below Par Action Thriller! Interesting plot point with a few well designed scenes that work but the rest is tiresome. Film is dragged in many places with repetitive actions scenes and narrated in a flat way. BGM is ok but songs are awful. Rating: 2.25/5

కస్టడీ ఓవరాల్‌గా బిలో యావరేజ్‌ పార్‌ యాక్షన్‌ థ్రిల్లర్‌. కొన్ని సన్నివేశాలు ఆకట్టుకుంటాయి. చాలా సీన్స్‌ గత సినిమాల్లో చూసినట్టుగా ఉంటాయి. నేపథ్య సంగీతం బాగుంది. కానీ పాటలు ఆకట్టుకోలేకపోయాయి’అంటూ ఓ నెటిజన్‌ 2.25 రేటింగ్‌ ఇచ్చాడు.

#Custody

career best acting

#Custody

career best acting

career best movie 3.789/5

#Custody it's engaging thriller with lots of turns & twist & because it's @vp_offl film he shows Realeastic ⭐⭐⭐🌟#NagaChaitanya did outstanding perf & he did fab especially in action scenes 🙌#ArvindSwamy is just rugged in his own manner & his look is supercool BGM 💥 pic.twitter.com/SAIX3kYXfj — Md Hussain S 🇮🇳 (@MdHusanyS) May 12, 2023

#Custody an excellent first half and good second half

#Custody an excellent first half and good second half

Overall a must watch movie - 3.25/5 👌

#Custody

First half police station scene 🔥🔥🥳

Second half forest fight 🔥🔥🔥

Kummaru — Toride (@Toride17Toride) May 12, 2023

Just Now Completed My show 🤩

1st Half average, 2nd Half Mathram 💥💥💥

Screenplay +BGM Mamuluga Undav 💥🥵🥵🥵

Just Now Completed My show 🤩

1st Half average, 2nd Half Mathram 💥💥💥

Screenplay +BGM Mamuluga Undav 💥🥵🥵🥵

Chai acting Aithay Un expected💥 Overall ga Block Buster Kotesadu @chay_akkineni Anna 😍#Custody #NagaChaitanya