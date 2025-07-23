 పార్లమెంట్‌లో విపక్షాల ఆందోళన.. ఉభయ సభలు వాయిదా | Parliament Monsoon Session 23rd July 2025 Live Updates | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

పార్లమెంట్‌ సమావేశాలు లైవ్‌ అప్‌డేట్స్‌..

Jul 23 2025 11:15 AM | Updated on Jul 23 2025 12:32 PM

Parliament Monsoon Session 23rd July 2025 Live Updates

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates.. పార్లమెంట్‌లో వర్షాకాల సమావేశాలు మూడో రోజు ప్రారంభమమయ్యాయి. ఈరోజు కూడా విపక్ష సభ్యుల నిరసనలు కొనసాగుతున్నాయి. 

రాజ్యసభ మధ్యాహ్నం 2 గంటలకు వాయిదా

  • రాజ్యసభలో విపక్ష నేతల నిరసనల కారణంగా మరోసారి వాయిదా
  • సభ మధ్యాహ్నం రెండు గంటలకు వాయిదా

కేంద్ర మంత్రి శివరాజ్ సింగ్ చౌహాన్ కామెంట్స్‌..

  • ఇండియా బ్లాక్ 'హుల్లాద్' బ్లాక్‌గా మారింది.
  • పార్లమెంట్ వెలుపల చర్చ జరగాలని వారు అంటున్నారు
  • కానీ సభలో చర్చకు రాకుండా పారిపోతున్నారు.
  • నిన్న చేతులు జోడించి చర్చ జరగనివ్వమని నేను ప్రతిపక్షాలకు విజ్ఞప్తి చేశాను.
  • కానీ వారు హంగామా చేస్తూనే ఉన్నారు.
  • రైతుల సంక్షేమం, సంబంధిత పథకాలకు సంబంధించి సభలో చాలా ప్రశ్నలు జాబితా చేయబడ్డాయి.
  • ఇండియా బ్లాక్ ద్వంద్వ ప్రమాణాలను చూడాలని నేను రైతులకు, ప్రజలకు విజ్ఞప్తి చేస్తున్నాను.

 

లోక్‌సభ స్పీకర్‌తో బీజేపీ నేతల కీలక భేటీ

  • లోక్‌సభ ‍స్పీకర్‌ ఓం బిర్లాతో బీజేపీ నేతల కీలక భేటీ.
  • స్పీకర్‌ను కలిసిన కేంద్రమంత్రులు అమిత్‌ షా, రాజ్‌నాథ్‌ సింగ్‌, కిరణ్‌ రిజుజు

 

కాంగ్రెస్ ఎంపీ గౌరవ్ గొగోయ్ కామెంట్స్‌..

  • బీహార్‌లో ఓట్లను నిషేధించే పనిని ఎన్నికల సంఘం చేస్తోంది.
  • ఇది ప్రధాని మోదీ, అమిత్ షా సమ్మతితో మాత్రమే జరుగుతోంది.
  • ప్రధాని మోదీ చర్చల్లో పాల్గొనాలని మేము కోరుతున్నాం.
  • ఆపరేషన్ సిందూర్, Special Intensive Revision (SIR) పై చర్చలు ఎప్పుడు జరుగుతాయో ఆయన మాకు తెలియజేయాలి.

పార్లమెంటులో మూడో రోజూ ఆందోళనల పర్వం

  • సభ సజావుగా సాగేలా సహకరించాలని ఎంపీలకు విజ్ఞప్తి చేసిన లోక్‌సభ స్పీకర్‌ ఓం బిర్లా
  • విపక్ష సభ్యుల నినాదాల మధ్యే కొనసాగిన ప్రశ్నోత్తరాలు
  • మధ్యాహ్నం 12 గంటలకు వాయిదా పడిన ఉభయసభలు

పార్లమెంట్‌లో విపక్షాల ఆందోళన

  • ఉభయ సభలు వాయిదా.. 

  • మధ్యాహ్నం 12 గంటల వరకు లోక్‌సభ వాయిదా. 

  • మూడో రోజు పార్లమెంట్‌ సమావేశాలు ప్రారంభం.

  • పార్లమెంట్‌లో విపక్షాల ఆందోళన

  • బీహార్ ఓటర్ ప్రత్యేక సవరణపై చర్చ జరపాలని కాంగ్రెస్, ఆర్జేడీ సహా విపక్షాల డిమాండ్

  • పార్లమెంట్‌ బయట ఎంపీల నిరసనలు

  • నిరసనల్లో పాల్గొన్న రాహుల్‌ గాంధీ, అఖిలేష్‌ యాదవ్‌

  • పార్లమెంట్‌ ఉభయ సభల్లో విపక్షాల ఆందోళన.

  • లోక్‌సభలో విపక్ష ఎంపీల నినాదాలు

 

Advertisement

Related News By Category

Related News By Tags

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

పోల్

Photos

View all
photo 1

హీరో సూర్య బర్త్ డే స్పెషల్ (ఫొటోలు)
photo 2

న్యూయార్క్ వీధుల్లో ప్రియుడితో ప్రియాంక ఇలా (ఫొటోలు)
photo 3

ఫిలింనగర్‌లో అంగరంగ వైభవంగా బోనాల జాతర (ఫొటోలు)
photo 4

'ఉసురే' మూవీ సాంగ్‌ లాంచ్‌లో అందాల తార రాశి (ఫొటోలు)
photo 5

సతీమణి పుట్టినరోజు స్పెషల్.. రచ్చ రవి ఎమోషనల్ పోస్ట్‌

Video

View all
Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy Reaction After Meet Midhun Reddy In Central Jail 1
Video_icon

జైల్లో మిథున్ రెడ్డిని కలిసిన తర్వాత పెద్దిరెడ్డి రియాక్షన్
MLA Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao Sensational Comments In Tiruvuru PS 2
Video_icon

తిరువూరు పీఎస్ లో ఎమ్మెల్యే కొలికపూడి హల్ చల్

Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy Meets Mithun Reddy In Rajahmundry Central Jail 3
Video_icon

జైల్లో మిథున్ రెడ్డిని కలిసిన పెద్దిరెడ్డి..
Yellow Alert For Telugu States Heavy Rain Forecast 4
Video_icon

ఏపీ, తెలంగాణలో ఎల్లో అలర్ట్
Garam Garam Rajesh Funny Skit 5
Video_icon

ఇటలీలో రూ.100కే ఇల్లు
Advertisement
 