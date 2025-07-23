Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates.. పార్లమెంట్‌లో వర్షాకాల సమావేశాలు మూడో రోజు ప్రారంభమమయ్యాయి. ఈరోజు కూడా విపక్ష సభ్యుల నిరసనలు కొనసాగుతున్నాయి.

రాజ్యసభ మధ్యాహ్నం 2 గంటలకు వాయిదా

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following sloganeering by Opposition MPs demanding discussion on Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar pic.twitter.com/zORXTafwQD — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2025

కేంద్ర మంత్రి శివరాజ్ సింగ్ చౌహాన్ కామెంట్స్‌..

ఇండియా బ్లాక్ 'హుల్లాద్' బ్లాక్‌గా మారింది.

పార్లమెంట్ వెలుపల చర్చ జరగాలని వారు అంటున్నారు

కానీ సభలో చర్చకు రాకుండా పారిపోతున్నారు.

నిన్న చేతులు జోడించి చర్చ జరగనివ్వమని నేను ప్రతిపక్షాలకు విజ్ఞప్తి చేశాను.

కానీ వారు హంగామా చేస్తూనే ఉన్నారు.

రైతుల సంక్షేమం, సంబంధిత పథకాలకు సంబంధించి సభలో చాలా ప్రశ్నలు జాబితా చేయబడ్డాయి.

ఇండియా బ్లాక్ ద్వంద్వ ప్రమాణాలను చూడాలని నేను రైతులకు, ప్రజలకు విజ్ఞప్తి చేస్తున్నాను.

#WATCH | Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says," INDIA bloc has become 'hullad' bloc...Outside the Parliament, they say, there should be discussion, but they are running away from debate in the House. Yesterday, with folded hands, I had appealed to the Opposition to let… pic.twitter.com/lrLCQNr7qA — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2025

లోక్‌సభ స్పీకర్‌తో బీజేపీ నేతల కీలక భేటీ

లోక్‌సభ ‍స్పీకర్‌ ఓం బిర్లాతో బీజేపీ నేతల కీలక భేటీ.

స్పీకర్‌ను కలిసిన కేంద్రమంత్రులు అమిత్‌ షా, రాజ్‌నాథ్‌ సింగ్‌, కిరణ్‌ రిజుజు

కాంగ్రెస్ ఎంపీ గౌరవ్ గొగోయ్ కామెంట్స్‌..

బీహార్‌లో ఓట్లను నిషేధించే పనిని ఎన్నికల సంఘం చేస్తోంది.

ఇది ప్రధాని మోదీ, అమిత్ షా సమ్మతితో మాత్రమే జరుగుతోంది.

ప్రధాని మోదీ చర్చల్లో పాల్గొనాలని మేము కోరుతున్నాం.

ఆపరేషన్ సిందూర్, Special Intensive Revision (SIR) పై చర్చలు ఎప్పుడు జరుగుతాయో ఆయన మాకు తెలియజేయాలి.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi says, "Election Commission is doing the work of banning votes in Bihar. It can only be done with the consent of PM Modi and Union HM Amit Shah. We want PM Modi to participate in the discussions of SIR, and he should inform us when the… pic.twitter.com/DyqQRNDBZX — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2025

పార్లమెంటులో మూడో రోజూ ఆందోళనల పర్వం

సభ సజావుగా సాగేలా సహకరించాలని ఎంపీలకు విజ్ఞప్తి చేసిన లోక్‌సభ స్పీకర్‌ ఓం బిర్లా

విపక్ష సభ్యుల నినాదాల మధ్యే కొనసాగిన ప్రశ్నోత్తరాలు

మధ్యాహ్నం 12 గంటలకు వాయిదా పడిన ఉభయసభలు

#WATCH | Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid sloganeering by the Opposition MPs.



Speaker Om Birla says, "...This House is for discussion and dialogue, not for sloganeering. Maintain the decorum of the House..."



(Source: Sansad TV) pic.twitter.com/HpaUPGknGb — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2025

పార్లమెంట్‌లో విపక్షాల ఆందోళన

మూడో రోజు పార్లమెంట్‌ సమావేశాలు ప్రారంభం.

పార్లమెంట్‌ ఉభయ సభల్లో విపక్షాల ఆందోళన.

లోక్‌సభలో విపక్ష ఎంపీల నినాదాలు