పహెల్‌ గామ్‌ దుర్ఘటన పై స్పందించిన రామ్ చరణ్

పహెల్‌ గామ్‌ దుర్ఘటనపై నటుడు రామ్ చరణ్ స్పందించాడు. పహెల్‌ గామ్‌లో జరిగిన ఉగ్రవాద దాడితో నేను దిగ్భ్రాంతికి గురయ్యాను, చాలా బాధపడ్డాను. ఇటువంటి సంఘటనలకు మన సమాజంలో స్థానం లేదు వాటిని తీవ్రంగా ఖండించాలి. బాధిత కుటుంబాలకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలుపుతున్నాను అంటూ హీరో రామ్ చరణ్ తన సానుభూతిని తెలిపాడు.



Shocked and saddened by the terror attack in Pahalgam. Such incidents have no place in our society and should be strongly condemned.



My prayers are with the families of those affected.

