పహెల్‌ గామ్‌ దుర్ఘటన పై స్పందించిన రామ్ చరణ్

Published Tue, Apr 22 2025 11:15 PM | Last Updated on Tue, Apr 22 2025 11:15 PM

Ram Charan responds to Pahelgam Terror Tragedy

పహెల్‌ గామ్‌ దుర్ఘటనపై నటుడు రామ్ చరణ్  స్పందించాడు. పహెల్‌ గామ్‌లో జరిగిన ఉగ్రవాద దాడితో నేను దిగ్భ్రాంతికి గురయ్యాను, చాలా బాధపడ్డాను. ఇటువంటి సంఘటనలకు మన సమాజంలో స్థానం లేదు వాటిని తీవ్రంగా ఖండించాలి. బాధిత కుటుంబాలకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలుపుతున్నాను అంటూ హీరో రామ్ చరణ్ తన సానుభూతిని తెలిపాడు.
 

