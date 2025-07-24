 ‘హరి హర వీరమల్లు’ ట్విటర్‌ రివ్యూ | Hari Hara Veera Mallu X Review In Telugu | Sakshi
Hari Hara Veera Mallu X Review: ‘హరి హర వీరమల్లు’కి ఊహించని టాక్‌.. అభిమానులే అలాంటి కామెంట్స్‌...

Jul 24 2025 2:57 AM | Updated on Jul 24 2025 3:15 AM

Hari Hara Veera Mallu X Review In Telugu

పవన్‌ కల్యాణ్‌ హీరోగా నటించిన చారిత్రక చిత్రం ‘హరిహర వీరమల్లు’. జ్యోతికృష్ణ, క్రిష్‌ దర్శకత్వంలో ఏయం రత్నం సమర్పణలో అద్దంకి దయాకర్‌ రావు నిర్మించిన ఈ సినిమా మొదటి భాగం ‘హరిహర వీరమల్లు: స్పిరిట్‌ వర్సెస్‌ స్వార్డ్‌’ నేడు(జులై 24) ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. నిన్న అర్థరాత్రే తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో కొన్ని చోట్ల ప్రీమియర్స్‌ పడ్డాయి. 

అలాగే ఓవర్సీల్‌లోనూ ఫస్ట్‌ డే ఫస్ట్‌ షో పడిపోయింది. దీంతో సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని వెల్లడిస్తున్నారు.  హరిహర వీరమల్లు కథేంటి? పవన్‌ కల్యాణ్‌ ఖాతాలో హిట్‌ పడిందా లేదా? తదితర అంశాలను ఎక్స్‌(ట్విటర్‌) వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చదివేయండి. ఇది కేవలం నెటిజన్ల అభిప్రాయం మాత్రమే. ఇందులో పేర్కొన్న అంశాలకు ‘సాక్షి’ బాధ్యత వహించదు.

 

 హరిహర వీరమల్లు చిత్రానికి ఎక్స్‌లో మిశ్రమ స్పందన లభిస్తోంది. సినిమా బాగుందని కొంతమంది అంటుంటే..బాగోలేదని మరికొంతమంది కామెంట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు.  సినిమాలోని వీఎఫ్‌ఎక్స్‌ దారుణంగా ఉన్నాయని కామెంట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు. పవన్‌ గుర్రపు స్వారీ సన్నివేశాలపై పెద్ద ఎత్తున ట్రోల్‌ చేస్తున్నారు. అభిమానుల సైతం ఆట్టుకునేలా సినిమా లేదని కొంతమంది ట్వీట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు.  ఉన్నంత ఫస్టాఫ్‌ బాగుందని చెబుతున్నారు. సెకండాఫ్‌ మొత్తం చెడగొట్టారని, క్రిష్‌ ఎందుకు బయటకు వచ్చాడు ఇప్పుడు అర్థమైందని పలువురు నెటిజన్స్‌ సెటైరికల్‌ ట్వీట్స్‌ పెడుతున్నారు.

 హరిహర వీరమల్లు ఒక పేలవమైన పిరియాడికల్‌ యాక్షన్‌ డ్రామా. రొటీన్‌ స్క్రీన్‌ప్లే, టెక్నికల్‌గా చాలా పూర్‌గా ఉందంటూ ఓ నెటిజన్‌ కేవలం 2 రేటింగ్‌ మాత్రమే ఇచ్చాడు.

 నేను పవన్‌ కల్యాణ్‌ అభిమానినే.కానీ ఆ గ్రాఫిక్స్‌ కోసం 5 ఏళ్లు తీసుకున్నారంటేనే బాధగా ఉంది. క్రిష్‌కి హ్యాట్సాఫ్‌. అందరి కంటే ఆయనే బెస్ట్‌ ఇచ్చాడు. ఆయన ఈ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌ నుంచి వెళ్లిపోవడానికి కారణం ఏంటో ఇప్పుడు అర్థం అయింది. సెకండాఫ్‌ కథ మొత్తం మార్చిపడేశారు. ఫస్టాఫ్‌ అయ్యాక మూవీ హిట్‌ అనుకున్నా.. అని ఓ నెటిజన్‌ కామెంట్‌ చేశాడు

 ఫస్టాఫ్‌ బాగుంది.సెకండాఫ్‌ మొదటి 40 నిమిషాలు యావరేజ్‌. చివరి 40 నిమిషాలు బాగుంది. కీరవాణి నేపథ్య సంగీతం సినిమాకు ప్లస్‌ అయింది. కుస్తీ ఫైట్, ప్రీక్లైమాక్స్‌ యాక్షన్‌ సీన్‌ బాగుంది. పాటలు బాగున్నాయి. వీఎఫ్‌ఎక్స్ పని తీరు దారుణంగా ఉంది. ఓవరాల్‌గా ఇది పేలవమైన వీఎఫ్‌ఎక్స్‌ ఉన్న మంచి సినిమా అంటూ మరో నెటిజన్‌ కాస్త వ్యంగ్యంగా ట్వీట్‌ చేశాడు.

 

 ఫస్టాఫ్‌ మాములుగానే ఉంది. పవన్‌ పాత్రతో పాటు, కొన్ని సన్నివేశాలు బాగా వచ్చాయి, ముఖ్యంగా టైటిల్ కార్డ్స్ నుండి పీకే పరిచయ సన్నివేశం వరకు బాగుంది. కీరవాణి నేపథ్య సంగీతం సినిమాకు ప్రాణం పోసింది. అయితే, స్క్రీన్‌ప్లే చాలా చోట్ల పాత అనుభూతిని కలిగిస్తుంది. వీఎఫ్‌ఎక్స్‌ దారుణంగా ఉంది. చాలా పాత్రలకు సరైన లిప్ సింక్ లేదు. పవన్‌ పాత్ర డబ్బింగ్ కూడా చాలా కష్టంగా అనిపిస్తుంది అని మరో నెటిజన్‌ రాసుకొచ్చాడు.

