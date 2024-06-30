టీ20 వరల్డ్ కప్లో టీమిండియా ఘనవిజయం సాధించింది. 2007 తర్వాత పొట్టి ఫార్మాట్లో మరోసారి జగజ్జేతగా నిలిచింది. శనివారం జరిగిన ఫైనల్ మ్యాచ్లో సౌతాఫ్రికాను ఓడించి ప్రపంచకప్ను ముద్దాడింది. దీంతో రోహిత్ శర్మ సారథ్యంలోని భారత జట్టుపై ప్రశంసల వర్షం కురుస్తోంది. వరల్డ్ కప్ గెలిచిన వేళ టాలీవుడ్ సినీతారలు సైతం మన జట్టుకు అభినందనలు తెలిపారు.
దర్శకధీరుడు రాజమౌళి విన్నింగ్ మూమెంట్ ఫోటోను ట్విటర్లో పంచుకున్నారు. కోచ్ రాహుల్ ద్రావిడ్ను హత్తుకున్న ఫోటోను పోస్ట్ చేశారు. ఈ అద్భుతమైన విజయాన్ని గుర్తుండిపోయేలా చేసిన టీమిండియాకు, రోహిత్ శర్మకు నా ప్రత్యేక అభినందనలు అంటూ గ్లోబల్ స్టార్ రామ్ చరణ్ సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా అభినందలు తెలిపారు.
Incredible win for Team India! 🇮🇳 Well done, team! Hurrah for @Jaspritbumrah93 👍🏼 and outstanding performances by @imVkohli and @hardikpandya7 ! Kudos to our captain @ImRo45 and all the people behind the scenes for making this win so memorable.#TeamIndia #T20WorldCup #INDvSA…
పొట్టి ప్రపంచకప్ గెలిచిన వేళ సూపర్ స్టార్ మహేశ్బాబు టీమిండియాకు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. 'ఈ రోజు మనదే.. హీరోస్-ఇన్-బ్లూ.. కొత్త ప్రపంచ ఛాంపియన్స్.. సూర్యకుమార్ క్యాచ్ చరిత్రలో నిలిచిపోతుంది. ఈ చారిత్రాత్మక విజయం పట్ల చాలా గర్వంగా ఉంది. జై హింద్' అంటూ పోస్ట్ చేశారు. టీ20 వరల్డ్ కప్ గెలిచిన టీమిండియాకు నా అభినందనలు అంటూ అల్లు అర్జున్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.
Congratulations to the Indian Cricket team on winning the T20 World Cup 🇮🇳
It's ours!! 🏆 The Heroes-in-Blue are the new 'World Champions'! Take a bow #TeamIndia for your relentless efforts on the field today! @surya_14kumar, your catch will be etched in history… what a stunner 😍😍😍 Super proud of this historic win. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 #T20WorldCup… pic.twitter.com/7EI1oQ2ngw
