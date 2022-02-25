Gangubai Kathiawadi Twitter Review: గంగూబాయ్‌ కథియావాడి ట్విటర్‌ రివ్యూ, సినిమా ఎలా ఉందంటే?

బాలీవుడ్‌ యంగ్‌ హీరోయిన్‌ ఆలియా భట్‌ తాజాగా నటించిన చిత్రం గంగూబాయ్‌ కథియావాడి. హుస్సేన్‌ జైదీ రాసిన ‘మాఫియా క్వీన్స్‌ ఆఫ్‌ ముంబై’ ఆధారంగా ఈ సినిమా తెరకెక్కింది. సంజయ్‌లీలా భన్సాలీతో కలిసి పెన్‌ స్టూడియోస్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై జయంతీలాల్‌ గడ నిర్మించారు. ఇదివరకే రిలీజైన ట్రైలర్‌, సినిమాపై చుట్టుకున్న వివాదాలు ఆలియా సినిమాకు హైప్‌ తీసుకొచ్చాయి.

అయితే ఈ సినిమాలో తన తల్లి గంగూబాయ్‌ కథియావాడీని వేశ్యగా చూపించారంటూ ఆమె తనయుడు బాబూ రావుజీ షా కోర్టు మెట్లెక్కిన విషయం తెలిసిందే! రిలీజ్‌ను సైతం అడ్డుకోవాలని చూసినప్పటికీ సినిమా విడుదలపై స్టే విధించేందుకు హైకోర్టు నిరాకరించింది. దీంతో ఈ సినిమా ఫిబ్రవరి 25న విడుదలైంది. ఇప్పటికే సినిమా చూసేసిన పలువురు నెటిజన్లు గంగూబాయ్‌ మూవీపై తమ అభిప్రాయాలను సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా పంచుకుంటున్నారు. మరి మెజారిటీ నెటిజన్లు గంగూబాయ్‌ను మెచ్చుకుంటున్నారా? ఆలియాకు మంచి మార్కులు పడ్డాయా? ఈ సినిమా తన కెరీర్‌కు ప్లస్‌ అయిందా? లేదా అనేది కింద చూసేయండి..

గంగూబాయ్‌ కథియావాడిలో ఆలియా నటన అద్భుతమని కొందరు కీర్తిస్తుంటే ఈ సినిమా పూర్తయ్యేవరకు థియేటర్‌లో నిద్రపోతూనే ఉన్నామని మరికొందరు అంటున్నారు. ఆ పాత్ర గాంభీర్యానికి ఆలియా గొంతు సెట్‌ అవ్వలేదన్న విమర్శలూ వ్యక్తమవుతున్నాయి. సెలబ్రిటీలు మాత్రం సినిమా అదిరిపోయిందని, ఆలియా పర్ఫామెన్స్‌కు మాటల్లేవ్‌ అని కామెంట్లు చేస్తున్నారు. ఆ రివ్యూలపై మీరూ ఓ లుక్కేయండి..

