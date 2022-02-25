Gangubai Kathiawadi Twitter Review: గంగూబాయ్ కథియావాడి ట్విటర్ రివ్యూ, సినిమా ఎలా ఉందంటే?
బాలీవుడ్ యంగ్ హీరోయిన్ ఆలియా భట్ తాజాగా నటించిన చిత్రం గంగూబాయ్ కథియావాడి. హుస్సేన్ జైదీ రాసిన ‘మాఫియా క్వీన్స్ ఆఫ్ ముంబై’ ఆధారంగా ఈ సినిమా తెరకెక్కింది. సంజయ్లీలా భన్సాలీతో కలిసి పెన్ స్టూడియోస్ బ్యానర్పై జయంతీలాల్ గడ నిర్మించారు. ఇదివరకే రిలీజైన ట్రైలర్, సినిమాపై చుట్టుకున్న వివాదాలు ఆలియా సినిమాకు హైప్ తీసుకొచ్చాయి.
అయితే ఈ సినిమాలో తన తల్లి గంగూబాయ్ కథియావాడీని వేశ్యగా చూపించారంటూ ఆమె తనయుడు బాబూ రావుజీ షా కోర్టు మెట్లెక్కిన విషయం తెలిసిందే! రిలీజ్ను సైతం అడ్డుకోవాలని చూసినప్పటికీ సినిమా విడుదలపై స్టే విధించేందుకు హైకోర్టు నిరాకరించింది. దీంతో ఈ సినిమా ఫిబ్రవరి 25న విడుదలైంది. ఇప్పటికే సినిమా చూసేసిన పలువురు నెటిజన్లు గంగూబాయ్ మూవీపై తమ అభిప్రాయాలను సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా పంచుకుంటున్నారు. మరి మెజారిటీ నెటిజన్లు గంగూబాయ్ను మెచ్చుకుంటున్నారా? ఆలియాకు మంచి మార్కులు పడ్డాయా? ఈ సినిమా తన కెరీర్కు ప్లస్ అయిందా? లేదా అనేది కింద చూసేయండి..
గంగూబాయ్ కథియావాడిలో ఆలియా నటన అద్భుతమని కొందరు కీర్తిస్తుంటే ఈ సినిమా పూర్తయ్యేవరకు థియేటర్లో నిద్రపోతూనే ఉన్నామని మరికొందరు అంటున్నారు. ఆ పాత్ర గాంభీర్యానికి ఆలియా గొంతు సెట్ అవ్వలేదన్న విమర్శలూ వ్యక్తమవుతున్నాయి. సెలబ్రిటీలు మాత్రం సినిమా అదిరిపోయిందని, ఆలియా పర్ఫామెన్స్కు మాటల్లేవ్ అని కామెంట్లు చేస్తున్నారు. ఆ రివ్యూలపై మీరూ ఓ లుక్కేయండి..
#OneWordReview...#GangubaiKathiawadi: BRILLIANT.
Rating: ⭐️⭐⭐⭐#SLB is a magician, gets it right yet again... Powerful story + terrific moments + bravura performances [#AliaBhatt is beyond fantastic, #AjayDevgn outstanding]... UNMISSABLE. #GangubaiKathiawadiReview pic.twitter.com/pIyaf1MWtv
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2022
Saw #GangubaiKathiawadi last night!!! Another magical experience.. #SanjayLeelaBhansali is an absolute master storyteller. Every frame in the film has perfection written all over it. @aliaa08 you are gold! You are a fantastic actor but you have outdone yourself as Gangubai.
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 24, 2022
#GangubaiKathiawadi received 7 minutes standing ovation at the Berlin International film Festival from 700-800 audiences. #AliaBhatt
— Indian Box Office (@box_oficeIndian) February 24, 2022
Finally watched most over hyper movie of the decade,
I was big Bhasanali movies fan but after watching this i feel like he lost his charm, what a pathetic casting in main lead. If you watch other movies of him like black, HDDCS or Bajirao casting was perfect #GangubaiKathiawadi pic.twitter.com/lqrpcxnD73
— TweetuSultanL (@TweetuSultanL) February 25, 2022
Finished #GangubaiKathiawadi
Disappointed from slb
Below average performance of Alia Bhatt
Slow screen play
Over all it was a average movie
2.5/5
— gunjanchaubayofficial (@gunjanchau1993) February 25, 2022
I just Watched A Super Duper Hit Movie #GangubaiKathiawadi
What a Amazing Movie 😍😍
Loved it
Thank you @aliaa08 #SanjayLeelaBhansali @ajaydevgn for Giving a Wonderful and Blockbuster Movie.
My review : ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 5/5#AliaBhatt #AjayDevgn @bhansali_produc
❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/HxMhT3l14g
— Pulkit Moonat (@am_pulkit) February 25, 2022
#PriyankaChopra , the first choice for #GangubaiKathiawadi would have given a 100 times better and Convincing performance than #AliaBhatt. The way she overshadowed M@@l aunty #DeepikaPadukone in BJM despite having a supporting role speaks volume about her acting skills.
— Fotia (fire) (@I_am_fighter08) February 25, 2022
#GangubaiKathiawadi Movie : @aliaa08 ’s biggest career risk pays off. She took her acting to a different level and made it tough for her contemporaries to match her standards. #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/qWF172pqlJ
— dinesh akula (@dineshakula) February 25, 2022
The soundtrack goes well with the mood of the film, but there's a hitch... Barring #Dholida, the remaining songs of #GangubaiKathiawadi are definitely not at par when one compares it with #SLB's earlier accomplished works. #GangubaiKathiawadiReview
— Olid Ahmed Razu (@BeingOlidAhmed) February 25, 2022
Don't waste your money on movie like #GangubaiKathiawadi rather save it or serve it to poor..
— ✰Şนຖ (@a12sun) February 25, 2022
#OneWordReview...#GangubaiKathiawadi: BRILLIANT.
Rating: ⭐️⭐⭐⭐#SLB is a magician, gets it right yet again... Powerful story + terrific moments + bravura performances [#AliaBhatt is beyond fantastic, #AjayDevgn outstanding]... UNMISSABLE. #GangubaiKathiawadiReview pic.twitter.com/XNuxqbFt9M
— Olid Ahmed Razu (@BeingOlidAhmed) February 25, 2022
#GangubaiKathiawadi.. One word review. Flop.... #aliaabhatt looks like a kid.. Wrong casting only thing good is #AjayDevgn.. Will be the biggest flop of the year 1 out 5.. only for ajays performance...
— Afzal rocks (@Afzalrocks1) February 25, 2022
you all bow down to the queen! she's here to rule & she's ruling!!! everybody in the theater is clapping and cheering and what not! truly one of a kind experience! loving the vibeeee 🥵😍#GangubaiKathiawadi #AliaBhatt
— saurabh (@Saurabhhh_) February 25, 2022
#OneWordReview...from Australia#GangubaiKathiawadi: Engrossing
Rating: 🌟🌟🌟🌟#SanjayLeelaBhansali weaves his magic, gets it right yet again.
Powerful story #AliaBhatt gives her best, #AjayDevgn is outstanding
Songs are good
A must watch
#GangubaiKathiawadiReview @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/gw4F3tKJqm
— Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) February 25, 2022
After watching the movie you all sure bow down to her talent. #AliaBhatt born to play it and be a slb heroine.Alia Bhatt helps him with her immaculate acting and attitude. You will definitely miss out on a gem if you don’t watch it on the big screen. @aliaa08 #GangubaiKathiawadi pic.twitter.com/xW1GD4OBv4
— Jeny 🌸 (@Idiotic_luv_) February 25, 2022
చదవండి: జీవితంలో కామాఠిపురను చూడలేదు, తెలీకుండానే గంగూబాయ్లా మారిపోయేదాన్ని: ఆలియా