జాపాన్‌ భారీ భూకంపం అప్‌డేట్స్‌:

► జపాన్‌ భారీ భూకంపంతో సోమవరం నుంచి 155 సార్లు భూమి కంపించింది. భారీ భూకంపంతో పలు భవనాలు కూలిపోయాయి. పలు రోడ్లపై పగుళ్లు వచ్చాయి. భూకంప తీవ్రతకు తెలిపే సీసీటీ ఫుటేజీ వీడియోలు సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌గా మారాయి. ఆ వీడియోల్లో రోడ్ల పగుళ్లు, రైల్వే స్టేషన్‌లో బోర్డులు ఊగిపోవటం కనిపిస్తున్నాయి.

Some of the Footage coming out of Japan following the 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake which Struck the Country earlier this morning is Insane and truly shows the Power of Geological Forces on this Planet. pic.twitter.com/iwCRB3jmCv — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 1, 2024

► భారీ భూకంపం జపాన్‌ను కుదిపేసింది. సోమవారం రిక్కార్‌ స్కేల్‌పై 7.6 తీవ్రతో భూకంపం నమోదైనట్లు జపాన్‌ వాతారణ సంస్థ పేర్కొంది. భూకంప ప్రభావిత ప్రాంతాల్లో పెద్ద సంఖ్యలో ఇళ్లు నేలకూలాయి. మరికొన్ని ఇళ్లకు పగుళ్లు కనిపించాయి. అయితే ఇప్పటివరకు ఎనిది మంది మృతి చెందినట్లు అధికారులు తెలిపారు.

We must stand with the people of Japan , during this tough time in which they are experiencing a Tsunami and earthquake.

May God protect the children mothers & people of Japan from the Tsunami #Japan #earthquake #Tsunami#JapanEarthquake #JapanTsunamipic.twitter.com/dSfvKBZu7M — Kohlified 🗿 (@ShreeGZunjarrao) January 1, 2024

అదేవిధంగా జపాన్‌లో చోటుచేసుకున్న భూకంపం కారణంగా ఇషికావా నగరంలో భారీగా మంటలు చెలరేగాయి. పలు భవనాలు మంటల్లో కాలిపోయాయి. 30,000 కంటే ఎక్కువ గృహాలకు విద్యుత్ సరఫరా నిలిచిపోయింది.

THE SITUATION IS GETTING MORE COMPLICATED: A fire broke out at one of the Japanese nuclear plants A fire broke out at the Shiga nuclear power plant in Japan after the devastating earthquakes that hit the country today, Japanese media reported. pic.twitter.com/3ZSrBqY8ph — Vlado Gorski (@VGorski011) January 1, 2024

ఇషిగావా రాష్ట్రంలో సముద్ర తీర ప్రాంతాల్లో వరుసగా భూప్రకంపనలు సంభవించాయి. ఇషిగావాలోని నోటో ప్రాంతం నుంచి 300 కిలోమీటర్ల మేర సునామీ అలలు విస్తరించే అవకాశం ఉందని స్థానిక వాతావరణ సంస్థలు అంచనా వేశాయి. భూకంపం వల్ల ఇళ్లు కంపిస్తున్న దృశ్యాలు సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో దర్శనమిచ్చాయి. భూప్రకంపనలతో భయాందోళనకు గురైన జనం ఇళ్ల నుంచి బయటకు పరుగులు తీశారు. కొందరు కుర్చీలు, టేబుళ్ల కింద దాక్కున్నారు.