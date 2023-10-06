జైల్లో ఉన్న నర్గేస్‌ మొహమ్మదికి నోబెల్‌ శాంతి అవార్డు.. ఆమె ఏ దేశమంటే?

Oct 06, 2023, 14:48 IST
Iran Activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize - Sakshi

స్టాక్‌హోమ్‌: ప్రపంచంలోనే ప్రతిష్టాత్మక నోబెల్‌ శాంతి బహుమతిని ప్రకటించారు. 2023 సంవత్సరానికి గానూ నోబెల్‌ శాంతి బహుమతిని ఇరాన్‌కు చెందిన మహిళా సామాజిక కార్యకర్త నర్గేస్‌ మొహమ్మదిని వరించింది. 

వివరాల ప్రకారం.. ప్రతిష్టాత్మక నోబెల్‌ శాంతి బహుమతిని ఇరాన్‌కు చెందిన మహిళ నర్గేస్‌ మొహమ్మది గెలుచుకున్నారు. కాగా, నర్గేస్‌ మొహమ్మది.. ఇరాన్‌లో మహిళలపై అణచివేతకు వ్యతిరేకంగా పోరాటం చేశారు. మహిళల హక్కులు, స్వేచ్చపై పోరాటం చేసినందుకు గాను ఆమెకు శాంతి బహుమతి లభించింది. 

ఇక, ఇరాన్‌ మహిళల కోసం నర్గేస్‌ మొహమ్మది వీరోచిత పోరాటం చేశారు. ఈ క్రమంలో ఇరాన్ ప్రభుత్వం ఆమెను 13 సార్లు అరెస్టు చేసింది. ఐదుసార్లు ఆమెను దోషిగా నిర్ధారించింది. అంతేకాకుండా ఆమెకు మొత్తం 31 సంవత్సరాల జైలు శిక్ష మరియు 154 కొరడా దెబ్బలు విధించింది. మహ్మదీ ఇంకా జైలులోనే ఉన్నారు.

ఇది కూడా చదవండి: జాన్‌ ఫోసేకు సాహిత్య నోబెల్‌

Read latest International News and Telugu News | Follow us on FaceBook, Twitter, Telegram

Tags: 
Nobel awards
nobel peace prize
Iran cartoonist
social activist
ఇంకా »



 

Read also in:
Back to Top