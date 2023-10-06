స్టాక్‌హోమ్‌: ప్రపంచంలోనే ప్రతిష్టాత్మక నోబెల్‌ శాంతి బహుమతిని ప్రకటించారు. 2023 సంవత్సరానికి గానూ నోబెల్‌ శాంతి బహుమతిని ఇరాన్‌కు చెందిన మహిళా సామాజిక కార్యకర్త నర్గేస్‌ మొహమ్మదిని వరించింది.

వివరాల ప్రకారం.. ప్రతిష్టాత్మక నోబెల్‌ శాంతి బహుమతిని ఇరాన్‌కు చెందిన మహిళ నర్గేస్‌ మొహమ్మది గెలుచుకున్నారు. కాగా, నర్గేస్‌ మొహమ్మది.. ఇరాన్‌లో మహిళలపై అణచివేతకు వ్యతిరేకంగా పోరాటం చేశారు. మహిళల హక్కులు, స్వేచ్చపై పోరాటం చేసినందుకు గాను ఆమెకు శాంతి బహుమతి లభించింది.

BREAKING NEWS

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2023 #NobelPeacePrize to Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/2fyzoYkHyf

