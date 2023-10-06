జైల్లో ఉన్న నర్గేస్ మొహమ్మదికి నోబెల్ శాంతి అవార్డు.. ఆమె ఏ దేశమంటే?
స్టాక్హోమ్: ప్రపంచంలోనే ప్రతిష్టాత్మక నోబెల్ శాంతి బహుమతిని ప్రకటించారు. 2023 సంవత్సరానికి గానూ నోబెల్ శాంతి బహుమతిని ఇరాన్కు చెందిన మహిళా సామాజిక కార్యకర్త నర్గేస్ మొహమ్మదిని వరించింది.
వివరాల ప్రకారం.. ప్రతిష్టాత్మక నోబెల్ శాంతి బహుమతిని ఇరాన్కు చెందిన మహిళ నర్గేస్ మొహమ్మది గెలుచుకున్నారు. కాగా, నర్గేస్ మొహమ్మది.. ఇరాన్లో మహిళలపై అణచివేతకు వ్యతిరేకంగా పోరాటం చేశారు. మహిళల హక్కులు, స్వేచ్చపై పోరాటం చేసినందుకు గాను ఆమెకు శాంతి బహుమతి లభించింది.
BREAKING NEWS
The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2023 #NobelPeacePrize to Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/2fyzoYkHyf
— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2023
ఇక, ఇరాన్ మహిళల కోసం నర్గేస్ మొహమ్మది వీరోచిత పోరాటం చేశారు. ఈ క్రమంలో ఇరాన్ ప్రభుత్వం ఆమెను 13 సార్లు అరెస్టు చేసింది. ఐదుసార్లు ఆమెను దోషిగా నిర్ధారించింది. అంతేకాకుండా ఆమెకు మొత్తం 31 సంవత్సరాల జైలు శిక్ష మరియు 154 కొరడా దెబ్బలు విధించింది. మహ్మదీ ఇంకా జైలులోనే ఉన్నారు.
2023 #NobelPeacePrize laureate Narges Mohammadi’s brave struggle has come with tremendous personal costs. The Iranian regime has arrested her 13 times, convicted her five times, and sentenced her to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes. Mohammadi is still in prison. pic.twitter.com/ooDEZAVX01
— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2023
ఇది కూడా చదవండి: జాన్ ఫోసేకు సాహిత్య నోబెల్