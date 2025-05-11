Mother's Day: మీ ప్రేమ, బలం, త్యాగం అపరిమితమైనవి: వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌

సాక్షి, తాడేపల్లి: మాతృ దినోత్సవం సందర్భంగా తల్లులందరికీ వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధ్యక్షుడు, మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి వైఎస్ జగన్‌మోహన్‌రెడ్డి శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. ‘‘మీ ప్రేమ, బలం, త్యాగం అపరిమితమైనవి. ఎప్పటికీ మిమ్మల్ని గౌరవిస్తూనే ఉంటాం. మాతృ దినోత్సవం శుభాకాంక్షలు.. అమ్మ’’ అంటూ వైఎస్ జగన్ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers. Your love, strength, and sacrifice are immeasurable. Today, we honor you for all that you do.



Happy Mother’s Day Amma!#MothersDay

