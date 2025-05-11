 Mother's Day: మీ ప్రేమ, బలం, త్యాగం అపరిమితమైనవి: వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ | YS Jagan Tweet On Mother's Day | Sakshi
Mother's Day: మీ ప్రేమ, బలం, త్యాగం అపరిమితమైనవి: వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌

Published Sun, May 11 2025 9:04 AM | Last Updated on Sun, May 11 2025 10:26 AM

సాక్షి, తాడేపల్లి: మాతృ దినోత్సవం సందర్భంగా తల్లులందరికీ వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధ్యక్షుడు, మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి వైఎస్ జగన్‌మోహన్‌రెడ్డి శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. ‘‘మీ ప్రేమ, బలం, త్యాగం అపరిమితమైనవి. ఎప్పటికీ మిమ్మల్ని గౌరవిస్తూనే ఉంటాం. మాతృ దినోత్సవం శుభాకాంక్షలు.. అమ్మ’’ అంటూ వైఎస్ జగన్ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

