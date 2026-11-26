తాడేపల్లి: ఎన్నికల్లో అక్రమాలు జరిగిన ప్రతి చోటా మళ్లీ పోలింగ్ నిర్వహించాలని వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత, మాజీ సీఎం వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌మోహన్‌రెడ్డి డిమాండ్‌ చేశారు. బాధ్యులైన టీడీపీ నేతలు, పోలీసు సిబ్బంది, అధికారులపై చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలని అన్నారు. ఈ మేరకు వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ఎక్స్‌లో ట్వీట్‌ చేస్తూ పోలింగ్‌ జరిగిన తీరును ఎండగట్టారు.

‘‘మళ్లీ ఓటర్లను చంపేస్తామంటూ బెదిరింపులు.. మళ్లీ పోలింగ్ ఏజెంట్లపై దాడులు చేసి, వారిని అడ్డుకోవడం.. మళ్లీ పోలింగ్ కేంద్రాల నుంచి బ్యాలెట్ పత్రాల చోరీ.. మళ్లీ పోలీసుల సహకారంతో భారీగా ఓట్ల అక్రమాలు..

చం‍ద్రబాబు.. మీ ప్రభుత్వ హయాంలో ఈరోజు జరిగిన ఘటనలపై మీకు సిగ్గుగా అనిపించడం లేదా? మున్సిపల్ ఎన్నికల రెండో దశ, పంచాయతీ ఎన్నికల తొలి దశ పోలింగ్ సందర్భంగా మీ పార్టీ పోలీసులను, ప్రభుత్వ అధికారులను ఉపయోగించుకుని వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ నేతలు, అభ్యర్థులు, ప్రజలను భయభ్రాంతులకు గురిచేసి ఎన్నికల్లో అక్రమాలకు పాల్పడింది. ఇలా ఎన్నికల్లో గెలవాలనుకుంటున్నారా’’ అని నిలదీశారు.

వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ మద్దతుదారులపైకి వాహనం

అహోబిలంలో టీడీపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే భూమా అఖిలప్రియ కాన్వాయ్‌లోని ఓ వాహనం వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ మద్దతుదారులపైకి దూసుకెళ్లిందని వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ గుర్తుచేశారు. ‘‘ఈ ఘటనలో ఐదుగురు గాయపడగా, ఓ మహిళ పరిస్థితి విషమంగా మారింది. మంగంపేటలో కూటమి మద్దతుదారులు పోలింగ్ ఏజెంట్లపై దాడి చేసి, ఓ ఏజెంట్ చేయి విరగ్గొట్టారు.

ప్రసన్నాయనపల్లిలో టీడీపీ నేతలు అధికారులను బెదిరించి బ్యాలెట్ పత్రాలను ఎత్తుకెళ్లారు. నారసాంపల్లిలో ఇద్దరు వ్యక్తులు ఓటు పెట్టెల్లో సిరా పోయడంతో 2 వార్డుల్లో పోలింగ్ నిలిచిపోయింది. వెల్లటూరులో టీడీపీ వర్గాలు పోలింగ్ కేంద్రాల తలుపులు మూసివేసి, పోలీసుల ముందే బయటి వ్యక్తులను తీసుకొచ్చి దొంగ ఓట్లు వేయించాయి. మంగళగిరి-తాడేపల్లి నగరపాలక సంస్థలో పట్టపగలే ఓటర్లను పోలింగ్ కేంద్రాల నుంచి పదేపదే తిప్పుతూ బహిరంగంగా అక్రమాలకు పాల్పడ్డారు.

రాష్ట్రవ్యాప్తంగా ఇదే తరహా అక్రమాలు చోటుచేసుకున్నాయి. ప్రతిపక్ష నేతలు ఎన్నికల్లో పాల్గొనకుండా వారిని కిడ్నాప్‌లు చేయడం, గృహ నిర్బంధంలో ఉంచడం వంటి చర్యలకు పాల్పడ్డారు. పోలింగ్ ఏజెంట్లపై దాడులు చేసి, వారి నియామక పత్రాలను చించివేసి, పోలింగ్ కేంద్రాల్లోకి వెళ్లకుండా అడ్డుకున్నారు. వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ మద్దతుతో పోటీ చేస్తున్న అభ్యర్థులకు ఓటు వేస్తే తీవ్ర పరిణామాలు ఎదుర్కోవాల్సి వస్తుందని ఓటర్లను బెదిరించారు.

టీడీపీ కార్యకర్తలు పోలింగ్ కేంద్రాలను తమ అధీనంలోకి తీసుకుని, నకిలీ ఓటరు గుర్తింపు కార్డులతో బహిరంగంగా ఓట్లు వేశారు. ఓటు వేసిన గుర్తుగా వేలికి వేసిన సిరాను కూడా చెరిపేశారు. ప్రజలు నిరసన తెలిపితే పోలీసులు లాఠీఛార్జి చేసి, వారిని అదుపులోకి తీసుకున్నారు. జరుగుతున్న అక్రమాలను ప్రజలు చిత్రీకరించేందుకు ప్రయత్నిస్తే వారిపై దాడులు చేసి, వారి ఫోన్లను లాక్కోవడం లేదా పగలగొట్టడం చేశారు.

చంద్రబాబు.. ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ ప్రజలు అన్నీ గమనిస్తున్నారు. ప్రజాస్వామ్యంలో ప్రతి ఓటరుకు ఎలాంటి భయం లేకుండా ఓటు వేసే హక్కు ఉంది. బెదిరింపులకు గురైన ప్రతి ఓటరు, దాడికి గురైన ప్రతి పోలింగ్ ఏజెంట్, చోరీకి గురైన ప్రతి బ్యాలెట్ పత్రంపై మీ ప్రభుత్వం సమాధానం చెప్పాల్సి ఉంటుంది. ఎన్నికల్లో అక్రమాలు జరిగిన ప్రతి చోటా మళ్లీ పోలింగ్ నిర్వహించాలని, బాధ్యులైన టీడీపీ నేతలు, పోలీసు సిబ్బంది, అధికారులపై చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలని డిమాండ్ చేస్తున్నాం. ఈ వ్యవహారాలన్నింటినీ వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ న్యాయస్థానం దృష్టికి తీసుకెళ్తుంది. మీ ప్రభుత్వ హయాంలో జరిగిన ఘటనలకు మీరు సమాధానం చెప్పాల్సిందే’’ అని డిమాండ్‌ చేశారు.

Voters threatened with death again. Polling agents beaten and barred again. Ballot papers stolen from booths again. Mass rigging with police support again. @ncbn garu, how are you not ashamed of what happened under your government today? During the second phase of municipal elections and the first phase of panchayat elections, your party used the police and government officials to intimidate YSRCP leaders, candidates, and the people to rig the polls. Is this how you intend to win elections? In Ahobilam, a vehicle part of TDP MLA Bhuma Akhila Priya’s convoy drove into YSRCP supporters, injuring five and leaving a woman in critical condition. In Mangampeta, coalition supporters attacked polling agents and broke one agent’s arm. In Prasannayanapalli, TDP leaders threatened officials and stole ballot papers. In Narasampalli, two men poured ink into ballot boxes, halting polling in two wards. In Vellaturu, TDP groups shut the booth doors and brought in outsiders to cast bogus votes in front of the police. In Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipal Corporation, voters were cycled through polling booths, in broad daylight glaringly. The same tactics played out across the state. Abductions and house arrests kept opposition leaders away. Polling agents were beaten, their appointment forms torn and their entry blocked. Voters were threatened if they backed YSRCP-supported candidates. TDP workers took over booths, glaringly used fake voter cards and wiped off voting ink. When people protested, police used lathis and took them into custody. When people filmed what was happening, they were attacked and their phones were seized or smashed. Chandrababu garu, the people of Andhra Pradesh are watching. In a democracy, every voter has the right to cast a ballot without fear. Your government will have to answer for every voter threatened, every agent assaulted and every ballot stolen. We demand justice, repolling wherever voting was compromised and action against the TDP leaders, police personnel and officials responsible. YSRCP will take these matters to court. You will have to answer for what happened under your watch. #CBNJungleRaj

— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 26, 2026