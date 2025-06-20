రాష్ట్రపతికి వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు

సాక్షి, తాడేపల్లి: రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపదిముర్ముకు వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధ్యక్షుడు, మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి వైఎస్ జగన్‌మోహన్‌రెడ్డి పుట్టినరోజు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. ముర్ము ఆయురారోగ్యాలతో ఉండాలని.. దేశ సేవలో ఆమె మరింత ముందుకు సాగాలని, అందుకు అవసరమైన శక్తిని దేవుడు ప్రసాదించాలంటూ వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

Heartfelt birthday greetings to the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Wishing her continued happiness, good health, and unwavering strength in her dedicated service to the nation.@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/gLWaHY4nlT

