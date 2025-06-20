 రాష్ట్రపతికి వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు | Ys Jagan Birthday Wishes To President Droupadi Murmu | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

రాష్ట్రపతికి వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు

Jun 20 2025 9:41 AM | Updated on Jun 20 2025 9:45 AM

Ys Jagan Birthday Wishes To President Droupadi Murmu

సాక్షి, తాడేపల్లి: రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపదిముర్ముకు వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధ్యక్షుడు, మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి వైఎస్ జగన్‌మోహన్‌రెడ్డి పుట్టినరోజు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. ముర్ము ఆయురారోగ్యాలతో ఉండాలని.. దేశ సేవలో ఆమె మరింత ముందుకు సాగాలని, అందుకు అవసరమైన శక్తిని దేవుడు ప్రసాదించాలంటూ వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

Advertisement

Related News By Category

Related News By Tags

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

పోల్

Photos

View all
photo 1

'కుబేర' మూవీ HD స్టిల్స్‌
photo 2

'విరాటపాలెం' ట్రైలర్‌ విడుదల వేడుక (ఫొటోలు)
photo 3

స్వదేశంలో ప్రపంచ టెస్ట్‌ ఛాంపియన్లకు ఘన స్వాగతం (ఫొటోలు)
photo 4

పీజేఆర్ జ్ఞాపకార్థం కొండాపూర్‌లో ప్లై ఓవర్‌.. 28న సీఎం చేతుల మీదుగా ప్రారంభం.. (ఫొటోలు)
photo 5

అస్సాం ట్రిప్‌లో సంక్రాంతికి వస్తున్నాం బ్యూటీ.. (ఫోటోలు)

Video

View all
Oarfish Sightings Spark Global Doomsday Fears 1
Video_icon

మళ్ళీ కనబడ్డ ఓర్ ఫిష్.. ఇక ప్రళయమేనా!!?
YSRCP Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy Challange To MLA Varada Rajula Reddy 2
Video_icon

ఎమ్మెల్యే వరదరాజులకి రాచమల్లు సవాల్
Huge Traffic In Visakha Due To Yoga Day Celebrations 3
Video_icon

విశాఖ వాసుల కష్టాలు
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Exposed Chandrababu Govt Atrocities 4
Video_icon

మోసాలతో చంద్రబాబు పాలన కొనసాగుతోంది: జగన్
High Drama In Kadapa Corporation 5
Video_icon

కడప కార్పొరేషన్ లో హైడ్రామా
Advertisement
 