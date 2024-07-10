ఇది పిరికిపంద చర్య.. చంద్రబాబు బాధ్యత వహించాలి: వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌

సాక్షి, తాడేపల్లి: విశాఖలో డెక్కన్‌ క్రానికల్‌ కార్యాలయంపై టీడీపీ జరిపిన దాడిని వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌మోహన్‌రెడ్డి ఖండించారు. ఈ దాడిని పిరికిపంద చర్యగా అభివర్ణించిన ఆయన.. సీఎం చంద్రబాబే బాధ్యత వహించాలన్నారు.

.. డెక్కన్‌ క్రానికల్‌ ఆఫీసుపై టీడీపీ నేతలు జరిపిన దాడి పిరికిపంద చర్య. ఇది మీడియాను అణచివేసే కుట్రలో భాగమే. నిష్పక్షపాత వార్తలను టీడీపీ జీర్ణించుకోలేకపోతుంది. ఏపీలో కూటమి పాలనలో ప్రజస్వామ్యం ఖూనీ అవుతోంది. దీనికి ఏపీ సీఎం చంద్రబాబు పూర్తి బాధ్యత వహించాలి అని తన ఎక్స్‌ ఖాతాలో వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

I strongly condemn this cowardly attack on the office of @DeccanChronicle by people associated with @JaiTDP.

This is yet another attempt to stifle media that doesn’t blindly tow the line of the TDP and always chooses to be unbiased.

Democracy in Andhra Pradesh is being… https://t.co/xi8nF5G5z6

— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 10, 2024