 టీడీపీకి ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి 'కుల' కౌంటర్‌
టీడీపీకి ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి ‘కుల’ కౌంటర్‌

Published Wed, Jul 17 2024 7:45 PM | Last Updated on Wed, Jul 17 2024 8:20 PM

MP Vijaya Sai Reddy Political Counter To TDP

సాక్షి, ఢిల్లీ: టీడీపీ పార్టీ ఫక్తుగా ఒకే కులం కోసం పనిచేస్తుందన్నారు వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి. కుల వ్యాపారస్తుల నిధులతో, ఛానెల్స్‌లో తప్పుడు వార్తలతో గెలిచిన టీడీపీ ఇప్పుడు ప్రతిపక్షాల గొంతు నొక్కుతోందని ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

కాగా, ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి ట్విట్టర్‌ వేదికగా..‘టీడీపీ ఫక్తుగా ఒకే కులం కోసం పనిచేస్తుంది. ఇదే విషయాన్ని ఏపీలో ఐదేళ్ల  చిన్నారిని అడిగినా టీడీపీ ఒకే కుల ఆధిపత్యం గురించి చెబుతారు. కుల వ్యాపారస్తుల నిధులతో, అదే కుల ఛానెల్స్‌లో తప్పుడు వార్తలతో గెలిచిన టీడీపీ ఇప్పుడు ప్రతిపక్షాల గొంతు నొక్కుతోంది. ఇది మీకు ఎంత చేదుగా ఉన్నా నేను సత్యం మాట్లాడుతూనే ఉంటాను’ అంటూ విమర్శించారు.

 

 

ఇదే సమయంలో..‘ఇండియా ప్రజాస్వామిక దేశం. ఇతర కులాలపైన ఒక కులాధిపత్యం చెల్లదు. దురదృష్టవశాత్తు కొందరు కులాధిపత్యంతో ఇతర కులాలను ఆత్మ న్యూనతకు గురి చేస్తున్నారు. కానీ, రాజ్యాంగం అందరికీ సమాన హక్కులు కల్పిస్తోంది. ఒకరి కంటే మరొకరు తక్కువ కాదు’ అంటూ కామెంట్స్‌ చేశారు.

 

 

Vijaya Sai Reddy TDP Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh YSRCP

Latest