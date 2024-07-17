టీడీపీకి ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి ‘కుల’ కౌంటర్‌

సాక్షి, ఢిల్లీ: టీడీపీ పార్టీ ఫక్తుగా ఒకే కులం కోసం పనిచేస్తుందన్నారు వైఎస్సార్సీపీ ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి. కుల వ్యాపారస్తుల నిధులతో, ఛానెల్స్లో తప్పుడు వార్తలతో గెలిచిన టీడీపీ ఇప్పుడు ప్రతిపక్షాల గొంతు నొక్కుతోందని ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేశారు.
కాగా, ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి ట్విట్టర్ వేదికగా..‘టీడీపీ ఫక్తుగా ఒకే కులం కోసం పనిచేస్తుంది. ఇదే విషయాన్ని ఏపీలో ఐదేళ్ల చిన్నారిని అడిగినా టీడీపీ ఒకే కుల ఆధిపత్యం గురించి చెబుతారు. కుల వ్యాపారస్తుల నిధులతో, అదే కుల ఛానెల్స్లో తప్పుడు వార్తలతో గెలిచిన టీడీపీ ఇప్పుడు ప్రతిపక్షాల గొంతు నొక్కుతోంది. ఇది మీకు ఎంత చేదుగా ఉన్నా నేను సత్యం మాట్లాడుతూనే ఉంటాను’ అంటూ విమర్శించారు.
Get down from your ivory tower and ask any 5-year-old child in AP who also knows that TDP is ‘Of’ One Particular Caste, It is ‘By’ the same caste and definitely ‘For’ the same caste. TDP won elections based on funding by persons from this caste Businesses and fake news peddled by… pic.twitter.com/HCl2PXgjnN
— Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) July 17, 2024
ఇదే సమయంలో..‘ఇండియా ప్రజాస్వామిక దేశం. ఇతర కులాలపైన ఒక కులాధిపత్యం చెల్లదు. దురదృష్టవశాత్తు కొందరు కులాధిపత్యంతో ఇతర కులాలను ఆత్మ న్యూనతకు గురి చేస్తున్నారు. కానీ, రాజ్యాంగం అందరికీ సమాన హక్కులు కల్పిస్తోంది. ఒకరి కంటే మరొకరు తక్కువ కాదు’ అంటూ కామెంట్స్ చేశారు.
India is a democratic country governed by its Constitution, which ensures that no caste is superior to another. Unfortunately, some individuals from this particular caste still perceive themselves as superior and others as inferior. In contemporary India, where the Constitution…
— Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) July 17, 2024
