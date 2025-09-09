ఆ వ్యాఖ్యలు అహంకారానికి నిదర్శనం: కేటీఆర్‌

గత పదేళ్లుగా బీజేపీకి బలంగా మద్దతు ఇచ్చిన రెండు పార్టీలు ఉపరాష్ట్రపతి ఎన్నికలో ఓటింగ్‌కు దూరంగా ఉండాలని నిర్ణయించాయి. ఇది రాబోయే రాజకీయ దిశకు సంకేతమా? అంటూ కాంగ్రెస్‌ సీనియర్‌ నేత జైరాం రమేష్‌ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు. దీనికి బీఆర్‌ఎస్‌ వర్కింగ్‌ ప్రెసిడెంట్‌ కల్వకుంట్ల తారకరామారావు ఘాటుగా స్పందించారు.

జైరాం జీ, మీ అహంకార భావం.. అధికారం మీద అధిక హక్కు ఉన్నట్టు భావించడం వల్లే కాంగ్రెస్‌ పార్టీ సమకాలీన రాజకీయాల్లో విఫలమైంది. ‘మీతో లేకపోతే వారితో’ అనే వాదన దేశం రెండు ధృవాలుగా ఉందన్నట్టుగా చూపించే అర్థహీనమైన వాదన. మేము కాంగ్రెస్‌కో, బీజేపీ బీ-టీమ్ కూడా కాదు. మేము తెలంగాణ ప్రజల ఏ-టీమ్.

దయచేసి మీ వైఫల్యాలపై దృష్టి పెట్టండి, మమ్మల్ని వదిలేయండి అని ఎక్స్‌ ఖాతాలో ట్వీట్‌ చేశారాయన.

ఉపరాష్ట్రపతి ఎన్నికలో బీఆర్‌ఎస్‌, ఒడిశా బీజేడీలు ఓటింగ్‌కు దూరంగా ఉన్నాయి. ఈ వ్యవహారాన్నే ప్రస్తావిస్తూ జైరాం రమేష్.. ఓటింగ్‌కు దూరంగా ఉండే పార్టీలు బీజేపీకి మద్దతు ఇస్తున్నట్లే అని అన్నారు. అందుకే కేటీఆర్‌ ఇలా స్పందించారు.

Two parties who have stood with the BJP staunchly over the past decade in Parliament have decided to abstain in the Vice Presidential election tomorrow. The shape of things to come?

Jairam Ji, This sense of entitlement and arrogance is what made Congress fail in contemporary politics



‘Either you are with us or else you’re with them’ claim is a silly argument posturing as if the nation is bipolar



We are neither B-team of Congress or BJP



— KTR (@KTRBRS) September 9, 2025